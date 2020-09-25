Sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay takes 2-1 lead over Dallas into Game 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tampa Bay has the momentum going into unusual back-to-back games in the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning lead the Dallas Stars two games to one and a win Friday would give them a chance to take home their second Stanley Cup one night later in Game 5.

The NHL is playing Stanley Cup Final games on back-to-back nights for the first time since 2009. That year Detroit won each of the first two games against Pittsburgh, which eventually won the series in seven games. That is the only time in the NHL’s modern era for a back-to-back at this point in the playoffs.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Heat can advance to finals with Game 5 win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Heat lead the Boston Celtics three games to one in the Eastern Conference finals and can move on to the NBA Finals with a win Friday night.

But that isn’t a given in this close series. The composite score of the four games is Celtics 441, Heat 441. While that gives the Heat reason to be cautious, it also works as a reason for the Celtics to be optimistic.

Miami expects center Bam Adebayo to be ready to play after hurting his shoulder.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Eight NL teams vie for four postseason spots

UNDATED (AP) — Eight teams in the National League are vying for four available postseason spots heading into the regular season’s final weekend, and Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty could get St. Louis a crucial win Friday in the opener of a doubleheader against Milwaukee.

The Cardinals beat the Brewers 4-2 to Thursday to start in a five-game series that could have huge implications on the race, as none of the six other contenders are facing each other.

The Marlins, Phillies, Cardinals, Reds, Brewers and Giants are the top teams still in contention — and they’re packed tightly with slots available for one team from the NL East, another from the NL Central and then two wild cards. The Mets and Rockies are mathematically eligible but need to win out just to have a shot.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— One playoff spot remains open in the American League, and Michael Brantley and the Astros are on the verge of clinching it. Houston is visiting the Rangers this weekend. The Twins are trying to seal the AL Central. They hold a one-game lead over the White Sox and are at Target Field to finish up with Cincinnati. Minnesota slugger Nelson Cruz has missed four straight games with soreness in his right knee. Manager Rocco Baldelli says Cruz won’t be back in the lineup until he’s 100 percent.

— The White Sox and Cubs both hope to reverse recent slides when they meet this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field before opening the playoffs. The Chisox have lost five in a row, dropping them out of the AL Central lead and one game behind Minnesota. The NL Central-leading Cubs have a magic number of two for clinching the division. They’ve lost five of six, scoring two or fewer runs in each of those losses. Cubs ace Yu Darvish starts Friday against Dylan Cease.

— Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer makes his final start of the season when Washington takes on the Mets at Nationals Park. A win would let Scherzer finish with a winning record for the 11th straight season, tying Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw for the longest active such streak. Washington was eliminated from postseason contention this week, a year after the winning the championship.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRENCH OPEN

Virus again slashes French Open crowd sizes; now only 1,000

PARIS (AP) — Just days before the start of the French Open, organizers have reduced the number of spectators allowed to 1,000 per day because of the worsening coronavirus epidemic in Paris.

Organizers have repeatedly had to scale back their ambitions as virus cases have climbed. Three weeks ago they were planning to have 11,500 spectators per day. That was scaled back to 5,000 per day.

The reduction to 1,000 came after the French prime minister announced Thursday that new crowd-size limits introduced this week in Paris and other cities would also apply to Roland Garros.

The 15-day tournament begins Sunday and ends on Oct. 11.