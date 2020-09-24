Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Lakers look to take control in Game 4

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to regain control of the Western Conference finals when they face the Denver Nuggets tonight in Game 4. The top-seeded Lakers lead the series two games to one, but the games have been closer than Los Angeles would like.

After Los Angeles won the opener, Denver nearly rallied to win Game 2 and then took Game 3 after the Lakers repeated some of their mistakes from the previous game. LeBron James says the Lakers have to play better than that in Game 4.

The Denver Nuggets don’t seem worried. They have been behind by two games in all three of their playoff series, so they were stung but not sunk when Anthony Davis hit a 3-pointer as time expired to deny them a win in Game 2.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Pirates blank Cubs 7-0

UNDATED (AP) — Chad Kuhl pitched seven sharp innings and Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds hit home runs in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 7-0 victory over the slumping Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Kuhl finished his comeback season on a strong note, allowing two hits, struck out five hits and three walks. He sat out last season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery.

The Cubs, who clinched a postseason berth Tuesday, are stumbling toward the playoffs with five losses in six games. They have scored two or fewer runs in each of the five defeats.

MLB-NEWS

World Series champs mathematically eliminated

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Nationals have been mathematically eliminated from reaching the playoffs a year after winning the World Series. That extends a trend: No team has won the World Series in consecutive years since the 2000 New York Yankees capped a run of three titles in a row, making the current drought the longest in Major League Baseball without a repeat champion.

The Nationals got off to a 19-31 start for the second season in a row. This time, there were not enough games to dig out of that hole. Washington woke up Thursday with a 23-33 record and in last place in the NL East.

The Nationals conclude their 60-game regular season with four games at home against the New York Mets, starting Thursday. All that’s really at stake for Washington in the series is the opportunity to leapfrog the Mets to avoid finishing last in the division for the first time since 2010.

In other MLB news:

— The New York Mets placed Michael Conforto on the injured list Thursday with a hamstring injury, ending the outfielder’s regular season. Conforto was first hurt Sunday, sat out two games and then returned in Wednesday’s loss to Tampa Bay. Manager Luis Rojas said Conforto aggravated the injury running to first base in the eighth inning. Conforto was hitting a career-high .322 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs for the Mets. He also was sixth in the National League in on-base percentage (.412), tied for eighth in runs (40) and ninth in batting average.

— Royals outfielder Alex Gordon has announced he will retire after the season, after spending his entire 14-year career with Kansas City. While he never quite hit with the kind of average the Royals hoped he would, Gordon turned himself into one of the best defensive players in the game. He helped the Royals to two World Series trips and a championship in 2015. Gordon is 36 and says his decision to retire was influenced by the pandemic. He says he now wants to spend more time with his family and catch up on things he’s missed his whole life.

NFL-DOLPHINS/JAGUARS

Jaguars host Dolphins on Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville receiver DJ Chark won’t be on the field Thursday night when the 1-1 Jaguars host the 0-2 Miami Dolphins.

The team downgraded Chark from questionable to out a little more than six hours before kickoff. Chark injured his chest and back trying to make a catch in Sunday’s loss at Tennessee. The Jaguars chose not to risk Chark on a short week but expect him to be good to go for next week’s game at Cincinnati.

The game features two quarterbacks known for their facial hair. Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick has a bushy beard that covers much of his face and engulfs his chin strap. Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew has a horseshoe mustache.

The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick and the 24-year-old Minshew are both coming off good performances in close losses last week.

Fitzpatrick threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to Buffalo. He put the Dolphins ahead in the fourth quarter before Josh Allen rallied the Bills against Miami’s struggling defense. Minshew threw three TD passes for the third consecutive game, but he had two somewhat-fluky in

NFL-NEWS

Charge dropped against Patriots owner in massage parlor case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft won’t face trial on charges he paid for massage parlor sex.

Florida prosecutors announced Thursday that they are dropping a misdemeanor charge against Kraft after a court blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia spa in early 2019. A court ruled last month that the video cameras police secretly installed in the spa violated the customers’ right to privacy.

Kraft could still face a suspension from the National Football League.

In other NFL news:

— The turf at MetLife Stadium is good to go for Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. The NFL says an inspection of the field Wednesday found that the Field Turf surface meets all applicable standards and protocols for its field surfaces. The league said the examination was conducted by representatives from the NFL, NFLPA, MetLife Stadium, the Giants and Jets, Field Turf and the independent field inspector. It was conducted after the 49ers lodged complaints that the “sticky” surface caused at least four players to sustain knee injuries in a 31-13 win over the Jets last Sunday.

— It appears New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder won’t be ready to go at Indianapolis on Sunday. Coach Adam Gase says Crowder’s chances are doubtful. The Jets are expected to be without wide receiver Breshad Perriman for the next two games because of an ankle injury. Right tackle George Fant is sitting out with a concussion and center Connor McGovern is dealing with a hamstring injury.

— The Kansas City Chiefs could have some help stopping Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson back on the field when they head to Baltimore for a Monday night showdown pitting two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says top cornerback Charvarius Ward, who missed last week’s win over the Chargers with a fractured hand, will return to practice in some capacity and could play Monday night. The Chiefs are also due to get back Mike Pennel, their run-stuffing defensive tackle, who had to serve a two-game suspension to start the season.

NHL-NEWS

Penguins trade 2-time Cup winner Hornqvist to Panthers

PITTSBURGH A(P) — Patric Hornqvist’s grit helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win a pair of Stanley Cups. To keep their championship window opened, they decided it was time to move on without him. The Penguins have traded the 33-year-old Swedish forward to Florida on Thursday in exchange for Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour.

Hornqvist spent six seasons in Pittsburgh after being acquired in a 2014 trade that sent James Neal to Nashville.

Known for his hard-nosed play around the net, Hornqvist scored 132 goals in 407 games for the Penguins and added 22 more in the playoffs, including 14 during Pittsburgh’s run to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

In other ice news:

-The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Curtis Lazar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract. Lazar was a restricted free agent, who split last season between the NHL and the American Hockey League. He had five goals and five assists in 38 games with the Sabres. The 25-year-old has six seasons of NHL experience, and was selected in the first round of the 2013 draft by Ottawa.

— The Nashville Predators have signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year contract worth $1.45 million. Trenin will be paid $700,000 for the 2020-21 season and $750,000 for 2021-22. Trenin, skated in 21 games as a rookie this season for Nashville, scoring two goals with four assists and nine penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward averaged nearly 10 minutes of ice time per game with the Predators. Nashville drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NHL draft.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-DRAW

Nadal faces Gerasimov, Williams plays Ahn

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal will begin his bid for a record-extending 13th French Open title against Egor Gerasimov in the first round of the tournament, which starts Sunday. The 34-year-old Nadal is aiming to equal the absent Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Serena Williams starts her attempt for a record-equaling 24th major against Kristie Ahn in all-American matchup. Williams turns 39 on Saturday. She fell short in her bid to equal Margaret Court’s record at the U.S. Open. WIlliams has won the French Open three times.

Thursday’s draw at Roland Garros also pits top-ranked Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) against No. 80 Mikael Ymer of Sweden in their first career meeting.

The draw was carried out electronically because there were no players present amid a strict coronavirus health and safety protocol.

SCULLY AUCTION

Over $2 million for Scully collection

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Items from the personal collection of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully sold at auction for over $2 million, including World Series rings from the Dodgers’ championships in 1955 and 1988.

The owner of Hunt Auctions in Exton, Pennsylvania, says each ring sold for $188,000 during online bidding.

The Dodgers won their only World Series title in Brooklyn in 1955, and their most recent title was won in Los Angeles in 1988. A Brooklyn Dodgers ring presented to Scully in the 1950s sold for six figures as did a Dodgers Centennial limited edition serigraph by LeRoy Neiman.

NASCAR-HENDRICK FINE

NASCAR fines Hendrick $100,000 for too much wind tunnel time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has fined Hendrick Motorsports $100,000 for exceeding the amount of wind tunnel testing allowed in a year. The organization has also been docked 10 hours of wind tunnel time for next year.

An organization is allowed a maximum of 70 hours in 2020 and 90 hours in 2021.

The testing is defined as billable hours reported by the wind tunnel. Hendrick Motorsports self-reported the violation after discovering it had exceeded 70 hours by “less than an hour.”