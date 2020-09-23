Sports

NFL-OBIT-SAYERS

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers has died.

Sayers made his mark as one of the NFL’s best all-purpose running backs and was later celebrated for his enduring friendship with a Bears teammate with cancer. Nicknamed “The Kansas Comet,” Sayers was considered among the best open-field runners the game has ever seen. Yet it was his rock-steady friendship with Brian Piccolo depicted in the 1971 film “Brian’s Song” that marked him as more than a sports star.

Sayers died Wednesday at the age of 77, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Relatives have said that Sayers had been diagnosed with dementia. In March 2017, his wife, Ardythe, said she partly blamed his football career.

Sayers was a two-time All-American at Kansas and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as well. He was selected by Chicago with the fourth pick overall in 1965. He tied one NFL record with six touchdowns in a game and set another with 22 touchdowns in his first season: 14 rushing, six receiving, one punt and one kickoff return. Sayers was a unanimous choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Sayers followed that by being voted an All-Pro during the first five of his seven NFL seasons from 1965-71. But he was stuck on a handful of middling-to-bad Bears teams and, like Dick Butkus, another Hall of Fame teammate selected in the same 1965 draft, he never played in the postseason.

NFL-NEWS

With Saquon Barkley out, Giants sign veteran Devonta Freeman

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Taylor is still not 100% and that rookie Justin Herbert will get his second NFL start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Herbert was the Chargers’ surprise starter in last Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In other NFL news:

— Two-time Pro Bowl halfback Devonta (deh-VAHN’-tay) Freeman has signed with the New York Giants. The Giants announced the signing Wednesday, a day after 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley was placed on injured reserve with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. Freeman played his first six NFL seasons for the Atlanta Falcons. He was released in March. New York gave him a one-year, $3 million contract.

— The Panthers have placed Christian McCaffrey on short-term injured reserve, meaning the All-Pro running back will miss at least three games. McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, an injury that normally requires a 4 to 6 week recovery period.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without place-kicker Josh Lambo for at least the next three games. The team placed Lambo on injured reserve Wednesday with a hip injury and called up rookie Brandon Wright from the practice squad. Wright will make his NFL debut Thursday night against Miami.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Stars and Lightning even head into Game 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning head into Game 3 of an even series — and one that has been more than chippy so far.

In the first two games the two teams combined for 50 penalty minutes. Fourteen of those belong to Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon, who got a 10-minute misconduct for flipping a puck into the bench and two minutes for roughing it up with Jamie Oleksiak (oh-LEK’-see-ak) in Game 1, then another two in Game 2 for running Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (hoo-DOH’-bihn). Game 2 also featured Corey Perry putting Cedric Paquette in a headlock and then getting flipped over.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics look to even series

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Miami takes a 2-1 series lead into a potentially crucial Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals after the Boston Celtics pulled off a wire-to-wire win in Game 3.

The Heat are 11-0 in series where they lead 3-1, and 9-9 in series where it’s tied 2-2 after four games. The Celtics haven’t successfully overcome a 3-1 deficit since the 1981 East finals.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rays can clinch 1st AL East title

UNDATED (AP) — Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow gets his final tuneup for the postseason when he faces Robinson Canó and the New York Mets tonight at Citi Field. The Rays can clinch their first AL East title with a win, or a loss by the Yankees to Toronto.

Glasnow is 4-0 in his last five starts. He is pegged to start the second game of Tampa Bay’s best-of-three, first-round playoff series next week. Blake Snell is lined up for the opener, and Charlie Morton would pitch a potential Game 3.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Cleveland ace Shane Bieber had his start pushed back a day, lining him up to open the playoffs. He faces the AL Central-leading White Sox and Lucas Giolito. The Indians star tops the majors in ERA and strikeouts and heads the race to win the AL Cy Young Award. The Indians clinched a postseason spot Tuesday when José Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to beat the White Sox. The White Sox are a half-game ahead of Minnesota in the division race.

— The Phillies have dropped out of NL playoff position. They’ll try to regain their winning touch when Zach Eflin starts against Erick Fedde at Nationals Park. Phillies manager Joe Girardi says, “We’ve dug ourselves a hole and we’ve done that before and we’ve been able to fight out of it.” Star catcher J.T. Realmuto returned for the first time since Sept. 12 after missing 11 games because of a hip problem.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Houston still waiting to play after 3rd virus cancellation

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Cougars are still waiting to play their season opener as two more major college football games were wiped out by COVID-19 issues.

Houston is again without a game to play after a third consecutive opponent had had to pull out because of COVID-19 tests or contact tracing caused players to be unavailable. North Texas says it won’t be able to field a team to play Saturday after four positive tests this week, combined with the contact tracing.

Tulsa’s game at Arkansas State this week has also been called off, pushing the total number of FBS games canceled or postponed since Aug. 26 to 20.

In other virus related college sports news:

— The postponed football game between No. 7 Notre Dame and Wake Forest will be moved to Dec. 12, while the Demon Deacons also are moving their nonconference game against Campbell a week earlier to Oct. 2. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the revisions Wednesday. The ACC’s revamped scheduling model allows for 11 games to be played over 13 weeks through Dec. 5, as well as the possibility of playing Dec. 12. Another postponed game, Virginia-Virginia Tech, had previously been moved to that date as well.

— Ohio State says it is cutting a handful of jobs, furloughing hundreds of other employees and asking coaches to take pay cuts to deal with a budget shortfall expected to be over $100 million because of the coronavirus pandemic. Athletic director Gene Smith says none of the 36 sports will be cut and athlete support services will be maintained. He says the numbers right now are hard to pin down because it doesn’t include TV revenue, which is still being negotiated. Coaches and other contracted employees are being asked to take a 5% pay cut.

NCAA-COMPENSATING ATHLETES

Ill. Rep. Schakowsky backs College Athlete Bill of Rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairwoman of the House Commerce Subcommittee is backing the College Athlete Bill of Rights crafted by a group of Democratic senators.

The Illinois Democrat was set Wednesday to announce her support for the legislative framework put forth by Sens. Corey Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut last month.

The plan calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions,” and much more. The senators also want to ensure for the athletes long-term medical coverage and treatment, enforceable medical standards, academic freedom and revenue sharing agreements with the NCAA and college conferences.