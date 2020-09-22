Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay can clinch its first AL East crown since 2010 with a win at the New York Mets or a Yankees loss to Toronto. Blake Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, gets the ball as the Rays look to become the second team to lock up a division title during this pandemic-altered season, after Oakland won the AL West on Monday night.

Among other key games in the majors:

— The Cleveland Indians need only a victory tonight over the first-place Chicago White Sox or a Seattle loss to Houston to secure a spot in the expanded playoff field — which would mark their fourth postseason appearance in five years. Eight teams from each league make it this year.

— Cincinnati right-hander Sonny Gray is expected to come off the injured list and start the second game of the Reds’ critical series against Milwaukee. Gray hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 10 because of a strained back. He returns to a team that has won eight of nine to climb into playoff contention. Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson makes his second start since he was scratched because of hip tightness.

— José Quintana is back in time to help the Chicago Cubs’ playoff push, scheduled to pitch against Pittsburgh in his first big league start since last Sept. 26. Quintana has been limited to a pair of relief appearances due to issues with his left thumb and a lat problem.

— Aaron Nola starts for Philadelphia in a doubleheader opener against Washington, which goes with Austin Voth. Nola is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA against the World Series champions this season. Voth has not won since last Sept. 27 against Cleveland.

— Gerrit Cole makes his final regular-season start in his first season with the New York Yankees, taking the mound against Toronto’s Tanner Roark in Buffalo, New York.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Lakers up 2-0

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers carry a two-games-to-none advantage into tonight’s Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference finals.

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis has been the dominant player so far in this series. Davis followed his 37 points in Game 1 with 31 more on Sunday, including the Lakers’ last 10. His 3-pointer swished through the net as time expired to give the Lakers a 105-103 victory.

The Lakers and Nuggets have played 30 post-season games in their history. The Lakers lead 23-7 and have won all six series.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRITAIN-FANS

Plans to allow more fans at British events on hold

LONDON (AP) — The British government has put on hold plans to allow the phased return of spectators into sporting venues in England from Oct. 1 because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

Pilot test events have been held across sports venues with capacity restricted at 1,000. The government hoped stadiums would be allowed to welcome more fans from the start of next month.

Senior medical officers have recommended Britain’s COVID-19 alert level be moved from three to four, meaning transmission is “high or rising exponentially,” and one below lockdown.