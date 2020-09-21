Sports

MLB-CINCINNATI

Reds host Brewers

UNDATED (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are at .500 and in a three-way tie with Milwaukee and San Francisco for the final postseason spot in the National League. Cincinnati hosts a three-game series with the Brewers starting tonight.

MLB-MILWAUKEE-ST. LOUIS

Milwaukee-St. Louis closing strong

UNDATED (AP) — Elsewhere in the NL Central, Milwaukee and St. Louis are closing strong.

The two teams have each won four in a row — the Cardinals are in second place in the division, a game ahead of the Reds and Brewers.

Milwaukee, which made a late charge last season to earn a wild card, beat Kansas City 5-3 on Sunday, with Daniel Vogelbach hitting two homers and driving in all five runs.

The Brewers claimed Vogelbach off waivers earlier this month, and he’s hit .417 in 11 games for Milwaukee, his third team of this short season.

MLB-2020 SEASON

MLB teams almost caught up

UNDATED (AP) — Although this 2020 season has been marked by numerous postponements, the standings no longer look terribly out of whack.

Every team except St. Louis has played between 52 and 55 games. Even Miami, which was shut down for a while earlier because of problems with the coronavirus, is now 28-25 and in second place in the NL East.

The Cardinals are still a bit behind, having played only 50 games. They have a doubleheader with Milwaukee scheduled this coming Friday and might also have to play a makeup doubleheader against Detroit, depending on the state of the postseason picture.

ITALIAN OPEN

Halep wins Italian Open after Plíšková retires from final

ROME (AP) — Top-seeded Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title after Karolína Plíšková retired midway through the final with an injury.

Halep was leading 6-0, 2-1 when Plíšková stopped playing. Plíšková had her lower back treated by a trainer after Halep won the first set.

Halep lost the 2017 and 2018 Rome finals to Elina Svitolina. The Romanian extended her record in tennis’ restart to 10-0. Novak Djokovic will face Diego Schwartzman in the men’s final later in the day.

NASCAR-GANASSI-CHASTAIN

Chastain snags Ganassi Cup ride in busy NASCAR free agency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ross Chastain has snagged one of the coveted open Cup seats in a promotion at Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 42 next season. He will replace Matt Kenseth.

The veteran has been driving the Chevrolet since Kyle Larson was fired earlier this year for using a racial slur. Chastain has been in driver development for Ganassi and is running for the Xfinity Series championship this season for Kaulig Racing.

He begins the playoffs this weekend ranked eighth in the Xfinity standings. Chastain is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida who has been climbing through NASCAR’s national ranks.

TOKYO-DIACK PAYMENT

Olympic bid scandal linked to former IOC member’s son

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese news agency Kyodo is reporting that a consulting company working for the Tokyo Olympic bid committee paid about $370,000 to the son of then-influential IOC member Lamine Diack.

The payment is reported to be part of $2 million transferred by the bid committee to Singapore-based consulting company Black Tidings.

The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee at the time acknowledged signing off on the $2 million payment. Tsunekazu Takeda denied any wrongdoing but was forced to resign as French investigators looked into the payments.

Tokyo was picked to host the 2020 Olympics in 2013. The Olympics have been postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

JACKSON STATE-DEION SANDERS

Deion Sanders set to become Jackson State’s football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders says he will become Jackson State’s football coach. Sanders made the announcement on the first episode of the “21st & Prime” podcast on Barstool Sports.

He’s currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School-Cedar Hill in Texas and the job will be Sanders’ first head coaching job at the college level. The school has scheduled an announcement today about the football program.

Sanders replaces John Hendrick and will take over the Tigers this spring. The SWAC postponed fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.