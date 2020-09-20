Sports

PGA-US OPEN

DeChambeau, Wolff match eagles on 9th at US Open

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has won the U.S. Open — the first major championship for golf’s long-hitting mad scientist.

He is the third person in history to win an NCAA title, a U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open. The others are Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

DeChambeau was the only player under par in the final round, laughing off Winged Foot’s narrow fairways and thick rough with his booming drives that averaged 325 yards.

He shot 67 on Sunday to finish at 6 under. Third-round leader Matthew Wolff shot 75 to finish second, six strokes back.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Orioles halt Rays’ surge with 2-1 win

UNDATED (AP) — Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his second major league start and Michael Chavis had a huge day at the plate as the Boston Red Sox halted two long streaks with a 10-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Boston ended New York’s 10-game winning streak and snapped a 12-game skid against its longtime rival.

Chavis hit two homers over the Green Monster and drove in five runs. Jackie Bradley Jr. went 4 for 5, and J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec each had a solo homer.

It was Boston’s first win over the Yankees this season in their last of 10 meetings.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— John Means struck out a career-high 12 in a pitching duel with Tampa Bay lefty Ryan Yarbrough, and the Baltimore Orioles stalled the Rays’ push toward the AL East title with a 2-1 victory Sunday. Means allowed three hits and a run in 5 2/3 innings.

-Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, and the Reds took advantage of wild Chicago White Sox pitching for a 7-3 win. Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games. The playoff-bound White Sox have won 24 of 32 to rise to the top of the AL Central. Following Sunday’s 7-3 loss at Cincinnati, they had a magic number of four for clinching their first division title since their last postseason appearance in 2008.

— Brandon Kintzler escaped a bases-loaded jam to end it and the Miami Marlins kept up their playoff push, scratching out a late unearned run off Max Scherzer to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 to open a doubleheader. A two-out error by first baseman Eric Thames in the sixth inning gave Miami the go-ahead run.

— Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday to sweep the three-game interleague matchup. Milwaukee closed out the regular-season schedule at Miller Park in what was possibly the final home game in a Brewers uniform for Ryan Braun, the 2007 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP who has spent his entire 14-year career with the franchise.

— Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, and Jose Ramirez homered twice to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 7-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Cleveland took three of four in this series after entering on an eight-game losing streak, and now the Indians are closing in on a postseason berth.

— Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves past the New York Mets 7-0 on Sunday. Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Rick Porcello to break a scoreless tie in the sixth and finished with four RBIs. Travis d’Arnaud added a two-run double for his latest clutch hit against his former team. Wright went 6 1/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Braves took two of three in the series.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Cowboys’ rally stuns Falcons 40-39 in McCarthy’s home debut

UNDATED (AP) — Greg Zuerlein kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, and the Dallas Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons 40-39 in coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut.

The Falcons were still up 15 in the fourth quarter before Dak Prescott got the Cowboys within two.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in the same game.

C.J. Goodwin recovered the onside kick with 1:48 remaining and the Cowboys ran down the clock before the winning kick.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Tom Brady got his first win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 217 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 31-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers. With another recent acquisition, Leonard Fournette, rushing for 103 yards and two TDs, Brady rebounded from a less-than-stellar debut for his new team to avoid starting a season with consecutive losses for the first time in a 21-year career. The six-time Super Bowl champion also bounced back in Week 2 after dropping openers with the New England Patriots in 2003, 2014 and 2017.

— Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and the Pittsburgh Steelers fended off a spirited comeback by the Denver Broncos 26-21. The Steelers (2-0) knocked out Denver starting quarterback Drew Lock in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury but didn’t secure the win under safety Terrell Edmunds sacked Broncos backup Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 with less than two minutes to go. Driskel completed 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick and absorbed a serious pounding at the hands of Pittsburgh’s defense.

— Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Philadelphia Eagles 37-19 Sunday. Goff completed his first 13 passes, including a pair of TDs to Higbee, and the Rams jumped to a 21-3 minutes into the second quarter. After the Eagles pulled within one score, Goff’s 28-yard TD pass to Higbee in the fourth iced it for Los Angeles.

— Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, and the Buffalo Bills beat AFC East rival Miami for the fourth consecutive time 31-28. Allen reached a career high in yards passing for the second week in a row, and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002. Trailing 20-17, the Bills) reclaimed the lead on a 6-yard pass from Allen to rookie Gabriel Davis, who made a diving catch in the end zone. Allen’s 46-yard pass to John Brown stretched the lead to 31-20. The Bills totaled 524 yards.

— Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears hung on to beat the New York Giants 17-13. The Bears grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead and withstood a big push a week after rallying from 17 down at Detroit for their first season-opening win in seven years. The Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter.

— Jonathan Taylor ran for 101 yards and scored a touchdown in his first NFL start, leading the Indianapolis Colts past Minnesota for a 28-11 victory. The Colts avoided their first 0-2 start in coach Frank Reich’s three seasons and was win No. 124 for quarterback Philip Rivers. He is now tied with Hall of Famer and former Vikings great Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 in NFL history. Kirk Cousins was 11 of 26 with 113 yards and three interceptions for Minnesota, which fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2013.

— Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left, and the Tennessee Titans remain undefeated after holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-30 Sunday. Gostkowski, who hit the left upright on an extra point, also made a 51-yarder at the end of the first half after an ugly performance in the opener. Jeffery Simmons batted a pass by Gardner Minshew, and Harold Landry III grabbed the ball out of the air with 47 seconds left to seal the victory. This is the Titans’ first 2-0 start since 2008, the most recent season this franchise won the AFC South.

— Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21. Jones also had a team-high 68 yards receiving on four catches as the Packers won their home opener for an eighth consecutive year. Jones had a 14-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard touchdown catch to go with his 75-yarder. Aaron Rodgers was 18 of 30 for 240 yards with touchdown passes to Jones and Robert Tonyan.

— Raheem Mostert ran for an 80-yard touchdown on San Francisco’s first play from scrimmage and Jimmy Garoppolo threw two TD passes before both players sat out the second half with injuries. The banged-up 49ers rolled past the inept New York Jets 31-13. It was a costly victory for San Francisco which was already short-handed before losing Garoppolo to a sprained ankle and Mostert to an injured knee. Defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas were both carted off the field two plays apart with left knee injuries in the first quarter.

NFL-NEWS

Injuries mount for 49ers

UNDATED (AP) — A bad day of injuries has gotten worse for the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-puh-loh) and running back Raheem Mostert were ruled out after halftime with injuries.

Garoppolo hurt his right ankle early in the game against the New York Jets, but remained in the game. He was replaced by Nick Mullens to start the third quarter.

Earlier, defensive end Nick Bosa, the reigning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, was carted off after having his left leg bent behind him at the end of a 4-yard run by Frank Gore. Two plays later, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas was carted off with what appeared to be a left leg or knee injury after an 8-yard reception by Chris Hogan. Bosa and Thomas were ruled out for the rest of the game.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Rookie Justin Herbert got a surprise first NFL start for the Los Angeles Chargers and led them to a touchdown on his first drive against the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert drove the Chargers 79 yards in eight plays after the opening kickoff, culminating in his 4-yard run. Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the draft, got the start when Tyrod Taylor suffered a chest injury before the game. Herbert’s score was the first rushing touchdown by a Chargers quarterback in nine years.

— Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel replaced starter Drew Lock after he injured his right shoulder on a hit from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree. Lock was scrambling when he was tripped up by Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Dupree then hit Lock while the quarterback stumbled, forcing Lock to fumble and sending Lock’s throwing shoulder into the Heinz Field turf.

— One week after the Indianapolis Colts lost running back Marlon Mack with a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon, second-year receiver Parris Campbell was carted off the field after appearing to injure his left knee. Campbell was injured on the Colts second play. Vikings safety Harrison Smith made the hit and Campbell immediately reached for his knee. He missed most of his rookie season with injuries and went into the concussion protocol after an August traffic accident.

— The Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year contract extension with running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen. The deal announced Sunday guarantees about $9.5 million and could be worth $18.25 million, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. Drafted by the Bears out of North Carolina A&T in the fourth round in 2017, the speedy and versatile Cohen has been an important contributor on offense and special teams.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: No. 12 Miami rises; Marshall jumps into rankings

UNDATED (AP) — A week before Big Ten teams become eligible again for The Associated Press college football poll, No. 25 Marshall is ranked for the first time since 2014 and Miami jumped to No. 12 after a conference road victory.

Clemson remained a nearly unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after another light week in college football. The Tigers received 59 of 61 first-place votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

The rest of the top 10 was basically unchanged. No. 2 Alabama received one first-place vote. Oklahoma was No. 3, followed by Georgia, Florida and LSU at No. 6. The defending champion Tigers also received a first-place vote.

TENNIS-ITALIAN OPEN

Djokovic gets obscenity warning during semifinal win

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic received an obscenity warning during a 7-5, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud in the Italian Open semifinals. It comes a day after he was warned Saturday by the chair umpire for breaking his racket and two weeks after he was defaulted from the U.S. Open. Djokovic will face eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman for the title on Monday.

On the women’s side, Simona Halep is into her third Rome final after beating Garbiñe Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to improve her record in tennis’ restart to 9-0. Halep will face Karolína Plíšková in Monday’s championship match.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Slovenian rookie wins Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — A Tour de France rookie has become the youngest winner of cycling’s showpiece race since World War II, and the first from Slovenia. Tadej Pogacar made a victory ride into Paris Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday, a day after snatching the lead from a fellow Slovenian in a high-drama time trial.