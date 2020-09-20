Sports

PGA-US OPEN

DeChambeau, Wolff match eagles on 9th at US Open

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff matched eagles on the ninth hole in the U.S. Open to separate themselves from the rest of the field as they made the turn.

DeChambeau rolled in a 40-footer on the 556-yard par 5 to drop to 5 under for the tournament. But Wolff kept pace minutes later with a 10-foot eagle putt. The overnight leader is 1 over for the day and 4 under overall, one stroke behind DeChambeau, the only player under par in the final round.

Harris English and Zander Schauffele (ZAN’-dur SHAWF’-lee) were both even for the day and even for the tournament, tied for third.

DeChambeau is hoping to add the U.S. Open title to his U.S. Amateur title in 2015. Wolff is trying to become the youngest U.S. Open winner since Bobby Jones in 1923. Wolff is 21.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Orioles halt Rays’ surge with 2-1 win

UNDATED (AP) — John Means struck out a career-high 12 in a pitching duel with Tampa Bay lefty Ryan Yarbrough, and the Baltimore Orioles stalled the Rays’ push toward the AL East title with a 2-1 victory Sunday.

Means allowed three hits and a run in 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander tied a team record with seven consecutive strikeouts, matching the mark set by Sammy Stewart in 1978.

Renato Núñez hit a two-run single in the first inning for the Orioles, who made the best of five hits in averting a five-game sweep by the soaring Rays.

Tampa Bay had won seven of nine to enter Sunday with a 3 1/2-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. The Rays are also locked in a race with the White Sox for the best record in the AL — a distinction that provides the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

NFL-NEWS

Injuries mount for 49ers

UNDATED (AP) — A bad day of injuries has gotten worse for the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-puh-loh) and running back Raheem Mostert were ruled out after halftime with injuries.

Garoppolo hurt his right ankle early in the game against the New York Jets, but remained in the game. He was replaced by Nick Mullens to start the third quarter.

Earlier, defensive end Nick Bosa, the reigning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, was carted off after having his left leg bent behind him at the end of a 4-yard run by Frank Gore. Two plays later, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas was carted off with what appeared to be a left leg or knee injury after an 8-yard reception by Chris Hogan. Bosa and Thomas were ruled out for the rest of the game.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— New York Giants running back Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley is out against Chicago after he hurt his right knee early in the second quarter. The Giants said Barkley was getting X-rays and would undergo further evaluation on Monday. Barkley went down hard on the Bears sideline after trying to fend off safety Eddie Jackson on a 6-yard carry. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year dragged his right leg behind him as he was helped back across the field to the Giants sideline. After a short conversation with trainers, Barkley got on a cart and was driven into the tunnel.

— Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel replaced starter Drew Lock after he injured his right shoulder on a hit from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree. Lock was scrambling when he was tripped up by Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Dupree then hit Lock while the quarterback stumbled, forcing Lock to fumble and sending Lock’s throwing shoulder into the Heinz Field turf.

— One week after the Indianapolis Colts lost running back Marlon Mack with a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon, second-year receiver Parris Campbell was carted off the field after appearing to injure his left knee. Campbell was injured on the Colts second play. Vikings safety Harrison Smith made the hit and Campbell immediately reached for his knee. He missed most of his rookie season with injuries and went into the concussion protocol after an August traffic accident.

— The Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year contract extension with running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen. The deal announced Sunday guarantees about $9.5 million and could be worth $18.25 million, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. Drafted by the Bears out of North Carolina A&T in the fourth round in 2017, the speedy and versatile Cohen has been an important contributor on offense and special teams.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: No. 12 Miami rises; Marshall jumps into rankings

UNDATED (AP) — A week before Big Ten teams become eligible again for The Associated Press college football poll, No. 25 Marshall is ranked for the first time since 2014 and Miami jumped to No. 12 after a conference road victory.

Clemson remained a nearly unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after another light week in college football. The Tigers received 59 of 61 first-place votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

The rest of the top 10 was basically unchanged. No. 2 Alabama received one first-place vote. Oklahoma was No. 3, followed by Georgia, Florida and LSU at No. 6. The defending champion Tigers also received a first-place vote.

TENNIS-ITALIAN OPEN

Djokovic gets obscenity warning during semifinal win

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) received an obscenity warning during a 7-5, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud in the Italian Open semifinals Sunday. It came a day after he was warned by the chair umpire for breaking his racket, and two weeks after he was defaulted from the U.S. Open.

The obscenity warning came in the third game of the second set, by which time Djokovic had a running dialogue with the chair umpire over a series of contested calls. As opposed to his previous two outbursts, this time there were fans in the stands, including children.

Djokovic improved to 30-1 this year. His only loss came when he was thrown out of the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreño Busta. He will face either eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman or 12th-seeded Denis Shapovalov for the title.

On the women’s side, Simona Halep is into her third Rome final after beating Garbiñe Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to improve her record in tennis’ restart to 9-0. Halep will face either Karolína Plíšková (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) in Monday’s championship match.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Slovenian rookie wins Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — A Tour de France rookie has become the youngest winner of cycling’s showpiece race since World War II, and the first from Slovenia. Tadej Pogacar made a victory ride into Paris Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday, a day after snatching the lead from a fellow Slovenian in a high-drama time trial.

Until Saturday, Primoz Roglic had worn the leader’s yellow jersey for 11 days. Their 1-2 finish is the first for one country since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome also took the top spots at the 2012 Tour. Australian Richie Porte rounded out this year’s podium, at age 35, after a brilliant time trial that hoisted him from fourth to third overall.