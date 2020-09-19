Sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Stars and Lightning meet in Game 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Two of the southernmost teams in the NHL are meeting in the Stanley Cup Final far from home in Canada. The Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning open their series tonight in the bubble in Edmonton, Alberta. The Stars are in the final for the first time since 2000. The Lightning eliminated the Islanders in six games in the Eastern Conference final to join them. They last got to this point in 2015.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Miami takes 2-0 lead into Game 3 vs Celtics

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Miami takes a 2-0 lead into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston.

Dropping the first two games of the series isn’t the ideal scenario for the Celtics. But they’ve had chances to win both games and can get right back into the series when the clubs meet Saturday night.

PGA-US OPEN

Reed starts the day with 1-stroke lead

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Reed was the leader heading into the third round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Reed followed Thursday’s 4-under 66 with a 70 that put him one stroke ahead of Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau was one of three players to break par in the second round, powering and putting his way to a 68. He followed each of his bogeys with birdies and finished with the best round of the day.

First-round leader Justin Thomas was two shots back, as are Harris English and Rafa Cabrera Bello (BAY’-oh).

All but two of the last 24 U.S. Open winners start Round 3 within two shots of the lead.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson headed home, along with defending champion Gary Woodland. Woods shot a 77 to miss the cut and Mickelson was sent packing at plus-13.

T25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville highlights Saturday schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The college football schedule is still looking light, with the Southeastern Conference a week away from starting and the Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference still just warming up. For the teams that are playing, it’s a chance to jump onto the main stage when otherwise they might have been relegated to side shows.

Week 3 features, a matchup of talented ACC quarterbacks and the American Athletic Conference getting a chance to grab some of that shine that went to the Sun Belts last week. Four AAC teams play Power Five opponents Saturday.

In the day’s only game matching ranked teams, No. 17 Miami visits No. 18 Louisville in prime time. The Hurricanes unleashed a powerful running game in the debut of Houston grad transfer D’Eriq King last week, going for 337 yards on the ground in a win over UAB. Louisville’s Micale Cunningham flashed star potential after taking over last season for the Cardinals and then threw for 343 yards and three scores in an opening win over Western Kentucky. Both teams have ACC title game aspirations.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rays head for playoffs without Meadows

UNDATED (AP) — The playoff-bound Rays will be missing outfielder Austin Meadows into the postseason because of a strained oblique. He’s been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain suffered while taking a swing this week for the AL East leaders during a game in Baltimore. Meadows is batting just .205 with four homers and 13 RBIs. Last year, he hit .291 with 33 home runs and 89 RBIs.

The Rays send right-hander Charlie Morton to the mound Saturday night in the fourth game of the series. Morton allowed a combined six runs and 10 hits over 9 1/3 innings in his last two starts. Jorge López starts for Baltimore. The right-hander is coming off his best outing of the season, allowing just one run in seven innings against Atlanta.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Cubs journeyman Alec Mills is set to pitch for the first time since his unexpected no-hitter a week ago against Milwaukee. The 28-year-old will face the Twins in just the 16th start of his big league career. Johnny Vander Meer in 1938 is the only pitcher to throw consecutive no-hitters. Mills will face Minnesota right-hander Michael Pineda.

— Cardinals left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim starts at Milwaukee, trying to keep up his remarkable run. The 32-year-old Kim, who starred in South Korea before coming to the major leagues this season, is 2-0 with an 0.63 ERA in six games. He hasn’t permitted an earned run in his last four starts, spanning 24 innings. Kim pitched a season-high seven innings against the Brewers in his previous start, allowing three hits.

— Braves rookie right-hander Ian Anderson faces the Mets in his fifth major league start. The 22-year-old Anderson, drafted third overall in 2016, went to high school in Clifton Park, about 170 miles north of Citi Field. But he was a Boston Red Sox fan, like his dad. Anderson said he has two brothers living in New York City, though with no fans permitted at the ballpark because of the coronavirus, his family and friends won’t get the chance to see him pitch in person.

NASCAR-BRISTOL

Ryan Blaney hopes to avoid playoff elimination at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Blaney is determined to avoid elimination from the NASCAR playoffs — a daunting task that just might require an outright win Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, where four drivers will be knocked from title contention.

Blaney has plummeted to last in the 16-driver field. William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Blaney are the four drivers below the cutline headed into the knockout race. It marks a collapse for Blaney, who spent 13 weeks ranked fourth or higher in the Cup standings and was seventh at the start of the playoffs.

Officials have sold all 30,000 tickets available to spectators.

TENNIS-ITALIAN OPEN

Djokovic loses his cool again during win at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) lost his cool again less than two weeks after getting defaulted from the U.S. Open. This time it came midway through a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over German qualifier Dominik Koepfer in the Italian Open quarterfinals.

Djokovic slammed his racket to the red clay in anger after getting broken at love to even the second set at 3-3. Djokovic had to get a new racket and received a warning from the chair umpire. The 97th-ranked Koepfer, who screamed at himself in frustration throughout the match, was also warned fr misbehavior early in the third set.

Djokovic’s semifinal opponent will be Casper Ruud, who eliminated local favorite Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 in a match that lasted 2 hours, 57 minutes.

Top-seeded Simona Halep became the first semifinalist at the Italian Open after Kazakh opponent Yulia Putintseva retired midway through their quarterfinal match due to a lower back injury. Halep was ahead 6-2, 2-0 when Putintseva decided she was in too much pain to continue. Putintseva had already taken an off-court medical timeout between sets.