Javier scheduled to start as Houston hosts Arizona

Regional Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (25-26, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Luke Weaver (1-7, 6.70 ERA) Houston: Cristian Javier (4-2, 3.22 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kole Calhoun and the Diamondbacks will take on the Astros Saturday.

The Astros are 18-8 on their home turf. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Michael Brantley with a mark of .364.

The Diamondbacks are 9-19 on the road. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Christian Walker with a mark of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 40 RBIs and is batting .258.

Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with 14 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (quad).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.