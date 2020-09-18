Sports

PGA-US OPEN

Reed on top; Woods, Mickelson sent packing

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Winged Foot reclaimed its demon reputation on Friday, chewing up Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson while Patrick Reed stayed above the fray.

Reed is the leader through 36 holes of the U.S. Open, following Thursday’s 4-under 66 with a 70 that puts him one shot ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. Starting on the back nine, Reed offset two bogeys on the front nine with two birdies, including a 5-foot putt on the par-5 ninth to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker.

DeChambeau was one of three players to break par in the second round, powering and putting his way to a 68. He followed each of his bogeys with birdies and finished with the best round of the day.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello (BAY’-oh) of Spain and Harris English each had a 70 and were at 2-under 138. They are joined by overnight leader Justin Thomas, who scratched out a 73 despite being plus-5 on the day through 10 holes.

Woods and Mickelson are heading home, as is defending champion Gary Woodland. Woods shot a 77 to miss the cut and Mickelson was sent packing at plus-13.

NBA MVP

Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second straight year after receiving 85 of 100 first-place votes in the balloting.

The Bucks forward averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists despite ranking just 71st in minutes per game.

The Greek Freak is the third player in NBA history to be named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season joining Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Lakers forward LeBron James received the other 15 first-place votes and has now finished among the top three in MVP voting 11 times in his career. Rockets guard James Harden finished third, his fourth consecutive top-3 finish.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cards, Phils win openers; Fish fried

UNDATED (AP) — The Cardinals and Phillies managed to pick up Game 1 victories today as they try to stay in the hunt for a National League playoff berth.

Zach Eflin struck out nine in a four-hitter as the Phillies shut out the Blue Jays, 7-0. Bryce Harper belted a two-run homer and Andrew Knapp laced a two-run triple while Philadelphia scored five times in the fifth inning.

The Phils evened their record at 25-25 by winning for just the second time in seven games.

Tyler O’Neill slammed a two-run homer in the second inning to put the Cardinals ahead to stay in a 6-5 victory at Pittsburgh. Kolten Wong opened the scoring with a solo blast and added an RBI grounder that put the Redbirds ahead, 6-2.

The Cards won despite committing four errors and allowing four unearned runs.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Erick Fedde (FEH’-dee) allowed one hit in six innings to pitch the Nationals to a 5-0 victory over Sixto Sanchez and the Marlins in the opener of a twinbill. Andrew Stevenson poked a two-run single against Sanchez, whose ERA rose from 1.69 to 2.75.

NHL-NEWS

Wild captain Koivu’s long run comes to an end in Minnesota

UNDATED (AP) — Mikko Koivu’s (MEE’-koh KOY’-vooz) extraordinary career with the Minnesota Wild is over.

General manager Bill Guerin (GEHR’-ihn) said Friday the team will not resign the 37-year-old Finn, whose contract is expiring.

Koivu is the only full-time captain the club has had. He returned from reconstructive right knee surgery for a 15th season and had four goals and 21 points in 55 games while playing mostly on the fourth line.

In other ice news:

— Penguins forward Jared McCann has signed a two-year contract that runs through the 2021-22 season. McCann tied a career high with 35 points during the 2020-21 season, collecting 14 goals and 21 assists in 66 games.

NFL-NEWS

No Kittle for Niners Sunday

UNDATED (AP) — The 49ers will be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle on Sunday because of a sprained left knee. The Niners head into the game against the Jets without two of their most important players. Cornerback Richard Sherman was placed on injured reserve with a strained calf.

In other NFL news:

— Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark won’t be available for Sunday’s game against the Lions after a groin injury knocked him out of a season-opening victory over the Vikings. Clark’s absence leaves Green Bay without its best defensive lineman.

— The Bills will be without two of their starting linebackers for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have been ruled out by coach Sean McDermott after both were injured in the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

— Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for the Jets’ game Sunday against the 49ers because of a hamstring injury. Crowder led the Jets last season with a career-high 78 catches.

— Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jaguars with an injured knee. Brown led all rookies with 1,051 yards receiving in 2019.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

N.C. State parents OK’d to attend Saturday football game

UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina State University says it has received permission from the state to allow up to 350 fans to attend its Saturday home football game against Wake Forest.

The updated guidance from North Carolina’s public health department requires fans to wear masks and practice social distancing. It also prohibits schools from offering alcohol and concession sales.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— Indianapolis leaders are offering to turn the city convention center into a college basketball “bubble.” The Indiana Sports Corp. released a 16-page proposal that details the conversion of exhibition halls and meeting rooms into basketball courts and locker rooms, complete with daily COVID-19 testing and other safety measures.

— The Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. Dates for the tournament have yet to be finalized. This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

— Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open to fans for the first time in 2020 for the IndyCar doubleheader Oct. 3-4. The speedway will allow up to 10,000 fans each of the three days of track activity.

— Spectators will attend a European Tour event for the first time since the resumption of golf when the Scottish Open is staged at The Renaissance Club in England next month. A total of 650 spectators each day on Saturday and Sunday will be allowed into the East Lothian venue.

— FIBA (FEE’-bah) is moving to “bubbles” for upcoming EuroBasket qualifiers and other continental cup tournaments. The governing body of international basketball says the November and February qualifiers “should be conducted in ‘bubbles’ instead of home and away games.”

WILSON OBIT

Larry Wilson has died at age 82

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Former Cardinals safety and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Wilson has died at 82.

Wilson spent more than 43 years in the Cardinals organization as a player and an executive.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Utah in 1960, Wilson played 13 seasons with the Cardinals. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro five times.