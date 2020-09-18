Sports

NBA MVP

Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-pohz) historic year has earned him a historic awards sweep. He’s the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, adding that award to the Defensive Player of the Year trophy he picked up earlier in these playoffs.

The 25-year-old is just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining only Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon (ah-KEEM’ ah-LAH’-zhoo-wahn).

Antetokounmpo’s numbers this season were unprecedented, with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Nobody had ever averaged those numbers over a full season; Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor both had seasons where they topped Antetokounmpo’s averages for points and rebounds, though both fell just shy of matching his assist average.

LeBron James was second in the MVP voting and James Harden was third.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Nuggets and Lakers begin Western Conference finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA Western Conference finals begin Friday with the Denver Nuggets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers forward LeBron James is on the brink of his 10th trip to the NBA Finals and the Lakers are four wins away from getting there for the first time in a decade. The Nuggets are four wins from getting there for the first time.

The Nuggets have gone to Game 7 in each of their last four playoff series. The Lakers have beaten the Nuggets in all six postseason series between the clubs.

Denver is the first team in NBA history to rally from 3-1 series deficits twice in the same season — and the same decade, for that matter. The Nuggets prevented an all-Los Angeles series by rallying from 3-1 down and routing the Clippers in Game 7 of the semifinals.

PGA-US OPEN-MICKELSON

Mickelson headed home from return to Winged Foot

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is headed home from the U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in his return to Winged Foot.

Returning to the site of one of his greatest meltdowns, Mickelson never got on track at Winged Foot in his first U.S. Open since turning 50. He shot an opening 79 and followed with a 74 in the second round. He finished at 13 over par and was well off the cut line.

His last go-round at Winged Foot, in the 2006 U.S. Open, ended with Mickelson blocking a tee shot way left on No. 18 and taking double bogey to lose to Geoff Ogilvy by a shot.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Mariners are `home’ team San Diego

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Mariners open a three-game series as the home team in San Diego after the set was relocated due to air quality concerns in the Seattle area. The Mariners already had two games against the Giants moved from Seattle to San Francisco this week because of unhealthy air quality from numerous West Coast wildfires.

The Padres could be in position to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006 while playing as visitors in their home ballpark.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Atlanta Braves right-hander Max Fried is set to return from the injured list and resume his bid for an unlikely NL Cy Young Award. Fried has been out since Sept. 6 with a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. Prior to the injury, the 26-year-old looked like a prime candidate with a 6-0 record and 1.98 ERA. Fried is the only qualified starter in the majors who hasn’t allowed a home run this season, and he could be the first starter to finish a season with zero homers allowed since Slim Harriss in 1926.

— After losing three of four this week to the White Sox on Chicago’s South Side, the Twins hit the road — or at least Lake Shore Drive — to open a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The good news for Minnesota is that inconsistent center fielder Byron Buxton has rounded into form. He homered twice Thursday and has seven of his 12 home runs this season over his past nine games.

— Emerging Marlins ace Sixto Sanchez makes his sixth career start and seeks a second straight seven-inning complete game in a doubleheader opener against Washington. Sanchez went the distance in Miami’s 2-1, seven-inning win over Philadelphia on Sunday. The 22-year-old has 29 strikeouts and five walks over 32 innings.

— The Cardinals are hoping for a speedy recovery for right-hander Dakota Hudson after he was pulled Thursday night after two innings with right elbow tightness. Hudson did not allow a run while walking two and giving up one hit against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts this season, one reason St. Louis remains in contention for a postseason spot.

NHL-WILD-KOIVU

Wild captain Koivu’s long run comes to an end in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Koivu’s (MEE’-koh KOY’-vooz) extraordinary career with the Minnesota Wild is over.

General manager Bill Guerin said Friday the team will not resign the 37-year-old Finn, whose contract is expiring.

Koivu is the only full-time captain the club has had — he was appointed in 2009 after the role was rotated monthly over the first nine years of the franchise. He is the all-time Wild leader in games, assists, points and several other categories,

Koivu returned from reconstructive right knee surgery for a 15th season and had four goals and 17 assists in 55 games while playing mostly on the fourth line.

NFL-NEWS

Groin injury sidelines Packers DT Kenny Clark

UNDATED (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark won’t be available for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after a groin injury knocked him out of a season-opening victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Clark wouldn’t be playing in the team’s home opener.

Clark’s absence leaves Green Bay without its best defensive lineman. The 2016 first-round draft pick was selected to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement last year. Clark signed a four-year, $70 million extension last month.

In other NFL news:

— The Buffalo Bills will be without two of their starting linebackers for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have been ruled out by coach Sean McDermott after both were injured in the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets. Edmunds, Buffalo’s Pro Bowl middle linebacker, is out with a right shoulder injury. Milano, a starter on the outside, is out with a hamstring injury. Milano had a leaping interception for Buffalo in the season-opening win over the Jets. McDermott did not rule out the possibility of one or both players going on injured reserve. Reserve linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips is also out. Phillips suffered a quadriceps injury against the Jets.

— Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for the New York Jets’ game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers because of a hamstring injury. Crowder’s absence is a big blow to Sam Darnold and the offense, which struggled despite the receiver having seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening loss at Buffalo last Sunday. Crowder led the Jets last season with a career-high 78 catches.

— Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injured knee. Brown led all rookies with 1,051 yards receiving in 2019. He played in the Titans’ win in Denver on Monday night, but he was limited in practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. Rookie running back Darrynton Evans also will miss his second straight game with an injured hamstring.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

N.C. State parents OK’d to attend Saturday football game

UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina State University says it has received permission from the state to allow up to 350 fans to attend its Saturday home football game against Wake Forest.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the gathering limit to The Associated Press on Friday.

The updated guidance from North Carolina’s public health department requires fans to wear masks and practice social distancing. It also prohibits schools from offering alcohol and concession sales.

Not all schools are planning to allow fans into the games. Duke says it won’t allow parents to attend Saturday’s home game against Boston College.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. Dates for the tournament have yet to be finalized. The NCAA has announced that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25. This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

— Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open to fans for the first time in 2020 for the IndyCar doubleheader Oct. 3-4. The speedway will allow up to 10,000 fans each of the three days of track activity. The facility holds more than 300,000 spectators and was closed for the NASCAR and IndyCar doubleheader in July, as well as the Indianapolis 500 in August. Spectators who attend in October will be split into two groups — 5,000 fans seated in Turn 1 and 5,000 in Turn 4.

— Spectators will attend a European Tour event for the first time since the resumption of golf after the coronavirus outbreak when the Scottish Open is staged at The Renaissance Club in England next month. A total of 650 spectators each day on Saturday and Sunday will be allowed into the East Lothian venue. The tour says they will be subject to daily temperature checks and health questionnaires and must follow stringent health protocols including enhanced social distancing. It will be one of a number of pilot events being used to judge when fans can return to sporting events amid the pandemic.

— FIBA (FEE’-bah) is moving to “bubbles” for upcoming EuroBasket qualifiers and other continental cup tournaments. The governing body of international basketball says the November and February qualifiers “should be conducted in ‘bubbles’ instead of home and away games.” Each regional bubble will consist of four or eight teams. Host cities will be announced later. The EuroBasket final tournament was postponed one year and is now scheduled for September 2022.

TENNIS-ITALIAN OPEN

Pushed to the limit, Djokovic finds a way to win in Rome

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic was pushed to the limit in the first set of a 7-6, 6-3 win over Filip Krajinovic in the third round of the Italian Open. The first set lasted nearly 90 minutes in 90-degree heat.

Nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal faced much less resistance during a 6-1, 6-3 night win over Dusan Lajovic.

Top-seeded Simona Halep improved to 7-0 in tennis’ restart with a two-set win over Dayana Yastremska to reach the quarterfinals. Halep is actually on an 11-0 run overall stretching back to February.

Italy’s sports minister says 1,000 spectators will be allowed in to watch the semifinals and finals.