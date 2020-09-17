Sports

PGA-US OPEN

Thomas fires Winged Foot-record 65

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Winged Foot usually is an untameable beast for golfers at the U.S. Open. That hasn’t been the case so far as a handful of golfers were at 3-under or better through the opening round.

With soft conditions for the start of the major, Justin Thomas shot a 65 for the lowest round ever in a U.S. Open at the Westchester County, New York, course. Thomas finished with a 25-foot birdie putt for one-shot lead over Matthew Wolff Patrick Reed and Thomas Pieters.

Rory McIlroy, Louis Ousthuizen (WUHST’-hy-zehn) and Lee Westwood are two off the pace.

Only two players have finished under par there in five previous Opens at Winged Foot: Fuzzy Zoeller (ZEH’-lur) and Greg Norman in 1984.

Among other notables, Tiger Woods finished with a double-bogey for a 73. PGA champion Collin Morikawa shot 40 on the back nine for a 76. Phil Mickelson opened with two birdies before imploding, carding a 79 that leaves him just one shot out of last place.

MLB-SCHEDULE

White Sox wrap up playoff berth

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have clinched their first postseason berth since 2008.

Eloy (EE’-loy) Jiménez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run rally in the seventh inning of the White Sox’s 4-3 win over the Twins. José Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) homered and drove in the tying run with an infield single, giving him a major league-leading 51 RBIs.

Byron Buxton homered twice for Minnesota, giving him seven in his last nine games and 12 this season.

Chicago took three of four from Minnesota to open a three-game lead over the second-place Twins in the AL Central. The White Sox are assured of no worse than a wild-card berth.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Michael Perez doubled and scored during a two-run seventh inning that pushed the Rays past the Orioles, 3-1 in Game 1 of a douleheader. Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings, but his only walk came around to score.

— Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) smacked a two-run homer and Mike Trout collected two RBIs in the Angels’ 7-3 victory over the Diamondbacks. David Fletcher and Taylor Ward had three hits apiece for the Angels, who jumped to a 6-0 lead in the third inning of their ninth win in 14 games.

— The Marlins are three games off the NL East lead after Nathan Eovaldi (eh-VAHL-dee) shut them out over five innings of the Red Sox’s 5-3 victory. Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) slammed a three-run homer, Kevin Plawecki (plah-WEH’-kee) provided a two-run single and Alex Verdugo (vur-DOO’-goh) had three hits for Boston.

— Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning of the Giants’ 6-4 win over the Mariners. JP Crawford hit a two-run single in the second following RBI singles by Tim Lopes and Phillip Ervin, but Seattle’s bullpen couldn’t hold a three-run lead.

MLB-NEWS

Mariners-Padres series moved to San Diego

UNDATED (AP) — The Mariners’ upcoming series against the Padres has been relocated to San Diego due to air quality concerns in the Seattle area.

Seattle will be the home team for all three games of the series that begins Friday night.

With the move, the Mariners have three home game remaining on their schedule beginning next Monday against Houston.

Five MLB games have now been moved due to wildfires.

In other MLB news:

— Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta (ehr-ee-ET’-uh) will not pitch again in the regular season because of a strained right hamstring suffered in his last start against the Mets on Tuesday. Manager Joe Girardi said Arrieta could return to the rotation if the Phillies make the playoffs.

— Mets ace Jacob deGrom is day-to-day after leaving his start Wednesday night after just two innings with a right hamstring spasm. Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom played catch without pain on Thursday.

NFL-NEWS

Chiefs fan at season opener tests positive for virus

UNDATED (AP) — Health officials are telling 10 fans who attended last week’s Kansas City Chiefs game to quarantine after one fan tested positive for COVID-19.

Kansas City health officials announced Thursday that a fan who watched the game from a group’s box tested positive the next day. The group was seated in the lower level of the stadium.

In other NFL news:

— The Titans won’t have fans at their home opener Sunday against Jacksonville, but that will change in October and increase with each of their next three home games. Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday the Titans will be able to have up to 10% of capacity at Nissan Stadium, or about 7,000 fans, on Oct. 4 against Pittsburgh.

— The Jets’ struggling offense could be without wide receiver Jamison Crowder against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Coach Adam Gase said Crowder would sit out practice today with a hamstring injury, leaving his availability for the game uncertain.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Michigan mask order applies to Big Ten, but may be changed

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says her requirement that athletes wear masks applies to Big Ten football in Michigan, but a face shield will suffice for players and the administration is open to potentially changing the order.

Her office said it will talk to the conference about the mandate, which covers organized sports in which athletes cannot keep distance “except for occasional and fleeting moments.” The state measure exempts professional sports and amateur sports like tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball.

In other college football news:

— Saturday’s football game between No. 12 North Carolina and Charlotte has been canceled after the 49ers announced that contact tracing had depleted the offensive line.

NCAA-FALL SPORTS

NCAA D1 Council proposes framework for fall sports in spring

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — National tournaments will have fewer teams and fewer sites for preliminary rounds under the NCAA Division I Council’s proposal for fall sports that were pushed to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council approved recommendations from the spring sports’ competition committees on Wednesday and will forward them to the Division I Board of Governors for approval.

For team sports, the field for national tournaments will be reduced to 75% of the normal number of teams.

TENNIS-NEWS

Fed Cup changes name to honor Billie Jean King

UNDATED (AP) — The Fed Cup is changing its name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King. The Billie Jean King Cup will become the first major global team competition to be named after a woman.

International Tennis Federation President David Haggerty calls the move “long overdue.”

The 76-year-old American’s lifelong battle for equality and social justice laid the foundation for generations that followed.

In other tennis news:

— The number of fans allowed to attend the upcoming French Open has been reduced to 5,000 per day amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The French Tennis Federation had initially planned for 11,500 spectators spread over three courts for the clay-court major, which starts Sept. 27. That number was reduced following consultation with authorities.

POLE VAULT RECORD

Duplantis breaks Bubka’s outdoor world record

ROME (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has broken Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor world record.

Duplantis cleared 6 meters, 15 centimeters today at a meet in Rome with his second attempt, besting Bubka’s mark of 6.14 meters set in July 1994.