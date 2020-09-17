Sports

PGA-US OPEN

Thomas takes US Open lead with 65 on soft, kind Winged Foot

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Everyone was bracing for high scores at Winged Foot. But with soft conditions for the start of the U.S. Open, Justin Thomas shot a 65 for the lowest round ever in a U.S. Open at the Westchester County, New York, course.

Thomas finished with a 25-foot birdie putt for one-shot lead over Patrick Reed among early starters. Rory McIlroy was another shot back.

Thomas played with Masters champion Tiger Woods and PGA champion Collin Morikawa, who couldn’t get done fast enough. Woods finished with a double bogey and shot 73. Morikawa, who shot 40 on the back nine for a 76.

Phil Mickelson opened his return to Winged Foot with two birdies but gave both shots back over the next two holes. Winged Foot was the site of the most painful of Mickelson’s six U.S. Open runner-up finishes, when he blew a one-shot lead on the 18th hole in 2006.

Winged Foot is reputed to be among the toughest of all U.S. Open tests. Only two players have finished under par there in five previous Opens: Fuzzy Zoeller and Greg Norman in 1984. Zoeller won in an 18-hole playoff.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders in Game 6

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are facing their biggest adversity of the playoffs after failing to eliminate the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Coach Jon Cooper believes his team can overcome adversity, as it has previously during this postseason by winning in five overtimes and even with only nine forwards.

Tampa Bay leads the series 3-2 going into Game 6 Thursday night but could again be without injured leading scorer Brayden Point. New York’s two victories this series have come with Point. Meanwhile, the Islanders got a boost in confidence by avoiding elimination and hope to keep the momentum going.

The winner of this series will take on the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Game 2 for Miami vs. Boston

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Heat will try to improve to 10-1 in this postseason when they play the Boston Celtics Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics will try to avoid an 0-2 series hole, something Boston has only managed to do once in eight tries this deep into a postseason.

Miami took Game 1 of the matchup on Tuesday, topping the Boston Celtics in overtime after getting a tremendous blocked shot from Bam Adebayo at the rim in the final seconds.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Cincinnati visits rival Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio’s two NFL teams celebrate the league’s 100th birthday with a Thursday night game. The Cincinnati Bengals and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow visit the Cleveland Browns.

Both teams are coming off losses in Week 1. Burrow had some nice moments in his debut and the No. 1 overall pick is excited about playing in a rivalry he watched as a kid.

The Browns played poorly in a season-opening rout at Baltimore and first-year coach Kevin Stefanski spent the past few days trying to address a number of problems.

The league traces its roots to a meeting on Sept. 17, 1920 in nearby Canton, Ohio.

NFL-NEWS

Chiefs fan at season opener tests positive for virus

UNDATED (AP) — Health officials are telling 10 fans who attended last week’s Kansas City Chiefs game to quarantine after one fan tested positive for COVID-19.

Kansas City health officials announced Thursday that a fan who watched the game from a group’s box tested positive the next day. The group was seated in the lower level of the stadium.

The Chiefs said in a statement the organization worked Kansas City health officials to find the fans who were possibly exposed. Chiefs officials say contact tracing protocols showed the group were wearing masks when they entered the stadium and pinpointed anyone who had contact with the individual.

In other NFL news:

— The Tennessee Titans won’t have fans at their home opener Sunday against Jacksonville, but that will change in October and increase with each of their next three home games. Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday the Titans will be able to have up to 10% of capacity at Nissan Stadium, or about 7,000 fans, on Oct. 4 against Pittsburgh. Barring setbacks, that will jump to 12.5% or 8,500 on Oct. 11 for a home game against Buffalo and up to 15% (10,000) on Oct. 18 for a game against the Houston Texans. The plan is to reach a fixed capacity of 21% for the Titans’ final four home games in November and December.

— The New York Jets’ struggling offense could be without wide receiver Jamison Crowder against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Coach Adam Gase said Crowder would sit out practice today with a hamstring injury, leaving his availability for the game uncertain. Crowder was limited at practice yesterday, but the Jets want to be cautious with their leading receiver.

MLB-NEWS

Mariners-Padres series moved to San Diego due to air quality

UNDATED (AP) — The Mariners’ upcoming series against the Padres has been relocated to San Diego due to air quality concerns in the Seattle area.

Seattle will be the home team for all three games of the series that begins Friday night, meaning the Padres could be in position to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006 while playing as visitors in their home ballpark.

With the move, the Mariners have three home game remaining on their schedule beginning next Monday against Houston.

The Mariners already had two games against the Giants moved from Seattle to San Francisco this week because of unhealthy air quality from numerous West Coast wildfires. The Mariners and Oakland Athletics played a Monday doubleheader in the smoke in Seattle and players expressed concern.

Five Major League Baseball games have now been moved due to wildfires. Forty-five games have been postponed due to COVID-19.

In other MLB news:

— Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta (ehr-ee-ET’-uh) will not pitch again in the regular season because of a strained right hamstring. Arrieta was injured in his last start against the Mets on Tuesday night. Manager Joe Girardi said on Thursday that Arrieta could return to the rotation if the Phillies make the playoffs. The Phillies are chasing their first playoff berth since 2011. Arrieta walked off the mound of his last start, grabbing the back of his right leg.

— New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is day-to-day after leaving his start Wednesday night with a right hamstring spasm. Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom played catch without pain on Thursday and had “bounced back after yesterday’s scary moment.” He exited after a surprisingly rough two innings that could put a wrinkle in his bid for a third straight NL Cy Young Award. The right-hander was pulled after only 40 pitches and one strikeout. He allowed three earned runs in a game for the the first time this season, pushing his ERA back over 2.00 at 2.09.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Michigan mask order applies to Big Ten, but may be changed

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says her requirement that athletes wear masks applies to Big Ten football in Michigan, but a face shield will suffice for players and the administration is open to potentially changing the order.

Her office said it will talk to the conference about the mandate, which covers organized sports in which athletes cannot keep distance “except for occasional and fleeting moments.” The state measure exempts professional sports and amateur sports like tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball.

The Big Ten announced Wednesday it plans to open its football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24, reversing a decision to push fall sports to the spring in the name of player safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor’s order covers both training and competition.

In other college football news:

— Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike says he is opting out of the upcoming college football season and is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. Onwuzurike was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season when he had 45 total tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. He was an AP preseason second-team All-American selection this season. At 6-3, 288 pounds, Onwuzurike is rated as one of the top interior defensive line prospects for the 2021 draft.

— Saturday’s football game between No. 12 North Carolina and Charlotte has been canceled after the 49ers announced that contact tracing had depleted the offensive line. Charlotte announced the decision Thursday, two days before the Conference USA program was to visit Chapel Hill for the first meeting between the schools. The Tar Heels opened last weekend with a win against Syracuse, but now have two straight open weekends on the schedule.

— Graduate transfer Collin Hill will get the start at quarterback when South Carolina opens up against No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 26. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the decision on Thursday. Hill arrived at South Carolina from Colorado State and beat out last year’s freshman starter Ryan Hilinski. Hill played for ex-Colorado State coach Mike Bobo, who is now South Carolina’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Muschamp says the team is capable of succeeding with both Hill and Hilinski behind center. The coach says Hill had an edge at knowing Bobo’s schemes and terminology during camp.

NCAA-FALL SPORTS

NCAA D1 Council proposes framework for fall sports in spring

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — National tournaments will have fewer teams and fewer sites for preliminary rounds under the NCAA Division I Council’s proposal for fall sports that were pushed to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council approved recommendations from the spring sports’ competition committees on Wednesday and will forward them to the Division I Board of Governors for approval.

For team sports, the field for national tournaments will be reduced to 75% of the normal number of teams. The Board of Governors has directed that the number of preliminary-round sites be reduced to support health and safety and operational management of the championships this spring.

TENNIS-ITALIAN OPEN

ROME (AP) — Denis Shapovalov is backing up his U.S. Open performance with more wins in both singles and doubles at the Italian Open.

The Canadian recovered from an early break in the second set to beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 today and reach the third round. He then went back on court for doubles and teamed with Rohan Bopanna to knock out the top-seeded duo of Juan Sebestian Cabal and Robert Farah.

TENNIS-BILLIE JEAN KING CUP

Fed Cup changes name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King

UNDATED (AP) — The Fed Cup is changing its name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King. The Billie Jean King Cup will become the first major global team competition to be named after a woman.

International Tennis Federation President David Haggerty calls the move “long overdue.” He says “it’s fitting that the women’s world cup of tennis would be named after someone as iconic as Billie Jean King, who changed the face of women’s sports.”

The 76-year-old American’s lifelong battle for equality and social justice laid the foundation for generations that followed.

The rebranding follows earlier changes to bring prize money in line with the men’s Davis Cup and coincides with the upcoming 50th anniversary of King’s pioneering effort to launch a women’s pro tennis circuit.

POLE VAULT RECORD

Duplantis breaks Bubka’s outdoor world record

ROME (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has broken Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor world record.

Duplantis cleared 6 meters, 15 centimeters today at a meet in Rome with his second attempt, besting Bubka’s mark of 6.14 meters set in July 1994. The 20-year-old Duplantis, who was born and raised in the United States, also broke the indoor world record twice this season.

Duplantis was a child prodigy who broke age-group records on his way to joining the pole vaulting elite. He chose to compete internationally for Sweden, his mother’s home country. He won the silver medal at last year’s world championships.