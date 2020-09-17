Sports

PGA-US OPEN

Justin Thomas leads

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Thomas leads the U.S. Open at minus-4 through 13 holes. He is playing with Tiger Woods, who was at even par after a bogey on No. 13 stalled his move up the leaderboard. Both made three straight birdies on Nos. 9, 10 and 11.

The final groups of the morning round have all made the turn, with the second half of the field preparing to tee off just after noon at Winged Foot in Westchester County in New York.

Winged Foot is reputed to be among the toughest of all U.S. Open tests. Only two players have finished under par at Winged Foot in five previous Opens: Fuzzy Zoeller and Greg Norman in 1984. Zoeller won in an 18-hole playoff.

Geoff Ogilvy won at 5-over par the last time at Winged Foot.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders in Game 6

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are facing their biggest adversity of the playoffs after failing to eliminate the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Coach Jon Cooper believes his team can overcome adversity, as it has previously during this postseason by winning in five overtimes and even with only nine forwards.

Tampa Bay leads the series 3-2 going into Game 6 Thursday night but could again be without injured leading scorer Brayden Point. New York’s two victories this series have come with Point. Meanwhile, the Islanders got a boost in confidence by avoiding elimination and hope to keep the momentum going.

The winner of this series will take on the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Game 2 for Miami vs. Boston

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Heat will try to improve to 10-1 in this postseason when they play the Boston Celtics Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics will try to avoid an 0-2 series hole, something Boston has only managed to do once in eight tries this deep into a postseason.

Miami took Game 1 of the matchup on Tuesday, topping the Boston Celtics in overtime after getting a tremendous blocked shot from Bam Adebayo at the rim in the final seconds.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Cincinnati visits rival Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio’s two NFL teams celebrate the league’s 100th birthday with a Thursday night game. The Cincinnati Bengals and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow visit the Cleveland Browns.

Both teams are coming off losses in Week 1. Burrow had some nice moments in his debut and the No. 1 overall pick is excited about playing in a rivalry he watched as a kid.

The Browns played poorly in a season-opening rout at Baltimore and first-year coach Kevin Stefanski spent the past few days trying to address a number of problems.

The league traces its roots to a meeting on Sept. 17, 1920 in nearby Canton, Ohio.

MLB-SCHEDULE

A look at what’s happening around the majors

UNDATED (AP) — Shane Bieber tries to get the Indians headed in the right direction when they open a series at Detroit. Cleveland has dropped eight straight, its longest slide since June 2013. Bieber, a top contender for the AL Cy Young Award and perhaps the best pitcher in baseball this season, was beaten 3-1 in Minnesota last week for his first loss of the year. Still, he became the fastest starting pitcher since 1900 to reach 100 strikeouts in a season, hitting the milestone in 62 1/3 innings.

Bieber will face Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft. Mize makes his sixth big league start and is looking for his first career win.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Mets are hoping Jacob deGrom feels better fast after the New York ace exited early Wednesday night against Philadelphia with a right hamstring spasm. The right-hander was removed following a surprisingly rough two innings that could derail his bid for a third consecutive NL Cy Young Award. He allowed three runs, pushing his ERA back over 2.00 at 2.09. It was the first time this season deGrom gave up three earned runs.

— The Oakland Athletics will finally have a day off after playing 16 games in 13 days. The stretch included four games in three cities and three different time zones over a span of nearly 57 hours. The AL West leaders will be back in action Friday night, hosting the Giants.

TENNIS-BILLIE JEAN KING CUP

Fed Cup changes name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King

UNDATED (AP) — The Fed Cup is changing its name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King. The Billie Jean King Cup will become the first major global team competition to be named after a woman.

International Tennis Federation President David Haggerty calls the move “long overdue.” He says “it’s fitting that the women’s world cup of tennis would be named after someone as iconic as Billie Jean King, who changed the face of women’s sports.”

The 76-year-old American’s lifelong battle for equality and social justice laid the foundation for generations that followed.

The rebranding follows earlier changes to bring prize money in line with the men’s Davis Cup and coincides with the upcoming 50th anniversary of King’s pioneering effort to launch a women’s pro tennis circuit.