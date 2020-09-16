Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

García hits 2-run homer in 10th, Nationals beat Rays 4-2

UNDATED (AP) — Rookie Luis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-2.

With Carter Kieboom on second base to start extra innings, the 20-year-old García hit a leadoff shot on the first pitch from Nick Anderson.

Brandon Lowe got the Rays even at 2 when he hit a solo homer off Daniel Hudson on a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth.

Asdrúbal Cabrera homered and Austin Voth allowed one run and four hits over five innings for the Nationals. Nate Lowe drove in a run for the Rays.

Tampa Bay completed a stretch of eight consecutive games against last-place teams at 3-5.

In other action:

— Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and the Oakland Athletics snapped a six-game skid against the Colorado Rockies with a 3-1 win. Next up, a well-earned day off for the Athletics, who have played 16 games in 13 days. They finished the stretch 9-7. The Rockies were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position against the 35-year-old Fiers.

MLB NEWS

Yankees activate Judge, lineup fully healthy for stretch run

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have activated All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge, giving the team a full stable of healthy and active regulars for the first time since Aug. 8.

Judge has been out since Aug. 26 after re-aggravating a strained right calf and landing on the injured list for the second time this season. Judge initially went on the IL on Aug. 14, returned for one game and promptly went back on the IL.

New York has been short-handed offensively since designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was sidelined by a strained left hamstring on Aug. 9. Stanton was activated for Tuesday night’s game against Toronto.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The wait is over for left-hander Cole Hamels, who is poised to come off the 45-day injured list and pitch for the first time as a member of the Braves. After signing a one-year contract with Atlanta in December, Hamels arrived at spring training with a sore shoulder. Then, he developed triceps tendinitis during summer camp. The rehab, at long last, is done and he’ll start against Baltimore at Camden Yards. And at a good time for a team that’s leading the NL East despite several injuries to its pitching staff. The 36-year-old Hamels hasn’t pitched competitively since last September.

— The Colorado Rockies have shut down right-hander Jon Gray for the season due to a sore shoulder. The 28-year-old last pitched Sept. 1 before going on the injured list with what was described as inflammation in his shoulder. Gray finished the season 2-4 with a 6.69 ERA. Gray has a 45-37 career mark with a 4.59 ERA. His 692 career strikeouts are fifth-most in team history.

— St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been suspended one game for his role in a bench-clearing fracas in Milwaukee, and was set to miss the nightcap of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Brewers. Shildt was suspended and fined an undisclosed amount for actions that contributed to inciting the benches- clearing incident in the fifth inning of an 18-3 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The Cardinals and Brewers are both under .500 but are competing for spots in the expanded playoff field.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIG TEN

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to the spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course and said Wednesday that it plans to begin its season the Oct. 23-24 weekend.

Each team will play eight games in eight weeks and the conference championship game will be held Dec. 19 — if all goes well. That should give the Big Ten an opportunity to compete for the national championship.

The Big Ten said its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously Tuesday to restart sports. The vote last month was 11-3 to postpone, with Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska voting against.

The decision to play came after sharp pressure from coaches, players, parents and even President Donald Trump, all of them pushing for a Big Ten football season. The conference is home to a number of battleground states in the November election, and Trump swifly applauded the move in a tweet.

Another factor in triggering the revote was the emergence of daily rapid-response COVID-19 testing, which wasn’t available when university presidents and chancellors decided to pull the plug on the season. The Big Ten said it will begin daily antigen testing of its athletes, coaches and staff on Sept. 30.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PAC 12

Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern

UNDATED (AP) — Any plans for the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in returning to football are on hold due to health policies in two states within the conference. The Big Ten changed course and said it will begin an eight-game football schedule on Oct. 23. The Pac-12 has also reconsidered starting its football season this fall, but does not have approval from state and local health officials in California and Oregon to start contact practices. The Pac-12 has announced a partnership that would give the conference’s schools the capacity to perform daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes.

NFL NEWS

New York Giants reach multi-year deal with DraftKings.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joining the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the star cornerback/safety on the ballot are receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White; running back Steven Jackson; tight end Heath Miller; offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Logan Mankins; defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams; linebacker Jerod Mayo; and defensive back Charles Tillman.

In all, there are 130 nominees for five modern-era spots. Enshrinement at the hall in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August.

In other NFL news:

— The New York Giants have reached a multi-year arrangement with DraftKings that makes the Boston-based company the official sports betting, i-gaming and daily fantasy operator of the NFL team. The deal grants DraftKings access to official Giants marks and logos. There will also be a first of its kind virtual SportsLounge open on Giants’ game days, providing attendees access to all DraftKings platforms. The value of the deal wasn’t disclosed.

— The Denver Broncos have placed injured linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve following his operation to repair a dislodged tendon in his left ankle. Miller was injured during a practice and is expected to miss the season, although there’s a chance he could return in December if his recovery is faster than anticipated. The Broncos promoted cornerback De’Vante Bausby from their practice squad with starter A.J. Bouye expected to miss a couple of weeks after injuring a shoulder in the opener against Tennessee.

— San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will miss at least the next three games after injuring his calf in the season opener. A person familiar with the injury says Sherman will be placed on injured reserve and won’t be eligible to return until after missing the next three weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made an announcement. Sherman is the latest key player on the defending NFC champions to be hampered by an injury so far this season.

— The Patriots have promoted kicker Nick Folk and cornerback Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Folk handled kicking duties in their win over Miami, but was sent back down after the game.

— Bills starting linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds missed practice, and their availability is uncertain for Buffalo’s game at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t provide an update on the players’ status other than to say they were receiving treatment after getting hurt in a season-opening 27-17 win against the New York Jets.

NBA NEWS

LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James now stands alone in All-NBA recognition history, getting there unanimously. James was revealed Wednesday as an All-NBA player for a record 16th time, breaking the mark he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. He was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only unanimous first-team selections this season. Joining them on the first team: Houston guard James Harden, Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Dallas guard Luka Doncic, who got the nod in just his second season in the NBA.

NHL NEWS

Sabres acquire Eric Staal in sending Johansson to Wild

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres acquired veteran center Eric Staal in a trade that sent forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild.

The trade was the first completed by newly hired Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, who took over after Jason Botterill was fired in June.

Adams is very familiar with Staal, as they were teammates in Carolina and members of the Hurricanes team that won 2006 Stanley Cup.

Both players are in the final year of their contracts, with the cost-conscious Sabres saving $1.25 million in space under the salary cap. Buffalo, however, takes on a 35-year-old Staal, who is six years older than Johansson.

TENNIS-ITALIAN OPEN

Djokovic behaves better in 1st match since US Open default

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic behaved better in his first match since being defaulted from the U.S. Open. The top-ranked Serb was mostly courteous with the chair umpire during a 6-3, 6-2 win Wednesday over local wild-card entry Salvatore Caruso in his opening match at the Italian Open.

The performance came in sharp contrast to the scene in New York 10 days ago, when Djokovic was disqualified for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Djokovic said earlier this week that the incident taught him “a big lesson.”

Nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal is set to make his return to competition after a seven-month absence against Pablo Carreño Busta. Other winners included Matteo Berrettini and Marin Cilic (CHIHL’-ihch).

LUGE-WORLD CUP-LAKE PLACED

Coronavirus fears cancel Lake Placid’s luge World Cup stop

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Lake Placid won’t play host to any major international sliding events this winter, after the International Luge Federation said Wednesday it will not hold a World Cup competition there because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The upstate New York village was supposed to host a luge World Cup in mid-January. It will now be held in Oberhof, Germany, meaning the entire sliding-sports season will be held in Europe and Asia — skipping North America entirely.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Roglic extends overall Tour lead; Lopez wins toughest stage

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez has won the toughest mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France while race leader Primož Roglic added a few crucial seconds to his advantage over rival Tadej Pogacar.

Roglic finished 15 seconds behind Lopez in second place and Pogacar trudged over the line 30 seconds behind Lopez in third.

Roglic is 57 seconds ahead of Pogacar with four stages remaining while Lopez overtook Rigoberto Urán to move up to third place.

The 170-kilometer (105.4-mile) trek’s grinding final ascent to the Méribel ski station was the high point of this year’s race at 2,304 meters.