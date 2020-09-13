Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Lakers heading to conference finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are going to the conference finals for the first time in a decade, ending the longest drought in franchise history.

LeBron James scored 29 points and Kyle Kuzma (KOOZ’-muh) scored 17 as the Lakers eliminated Houston, 119-96 in Game 5 of the conference semifinals.

The Lakers ran out to a 33-11 lead, but the Rockets got within seven on a drive by Russell Westbrook 2:09 into the third. Los Angeles responded by scoring the next 15 points to take control for good.

James Harden scored 30 points for the Rockets, but Westbrook had just 10.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Stars stifle Knights again

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights continue to outshoot the Dallas Stars without getting the expected results.

Anton Khudobin (hoo-DOH’-bihn) made three of his 32 saves on a crucial 5-on-3 penalty kill late in the Stars’ 2-1 win over the Knights. Khudobin’s netminding has led Dallas to a three-games-to-one lead in the NHL’s Western Conference final.

The Knights didn’t score after Alec Martinez netted a power-play goal 7:44 into the second period, giving Vegas a brief lead. Joe Pavelski tied it about four minutes later and Jamie Benn’s power-play tally put the Stars ahead for good.

Vegas had killed 22 consecutive penalties before Benn broke the streak.

The Knights are on the brink of elimination despite outshooting the Stars, 105-67 in the series. They will try to stay alive Monday in Edmonton.

NHL-GM AWARD

Lamoriello wins Gregory Award

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders is the winner of the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award.

Lamoriello finished ahead of Julien BriseBois (BREEZ’-bwah) of the Lightning and Jim Nill of the Stars.

Lamoriello’s Islanders are in the Eastern Conference final thanks to several moves he made in free agency in the summer of 29 and at the February trade deadline.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Osaka gets 2nd U.S. Open title

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka shook off a slow start to claim her third Grand Slam title and second U.S. Open crown since 2018.

Osaka was broken three times in the first nine games before rallying for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka. The match turned early in the second set with Azarenka up 2-love and serving at 40-30. Osaka climbed out of her funk to take 10- of the 12 games and grab control of the match.

Azarenka also had a chance to get back into the match after trailing 4-1 in the third. She won the next two games before Osaka broke serve, winning the final three games.

Osaka is the first woman to lose the first set of a U.S. Open final and still take the title since Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (ah-RAHN’-chah SAN’-chehz vih-KAH’-ree-oh) did it against Steffi Graf in 1994.

Azarenka fell to 2-3 in Grand Slam finals, including an 0-3 mark at Flushing Meadows.

ITALIAN OPEN-SERENA WITHDRAWS

Serena Williams withdraws from Rome

ROME (AP) — Four-time champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Italian Open, which begins Monday. Williams cites the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Lawrence, Etienne lead Tigers

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Clemson has opened its college football schedule with the expected result.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards and combined for three touchdowns as the Tigers whipped Wake Forest, 37-13. Clemson scored on its next three possessions, including a pair of short walk-in touchdowns by Lawrence to take a 17-0 lead.

Trevor Etienne ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers, who improved to 70-5 since the start of the 2015 season.

In other top-25 action:

— Spencer Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in his first start as fifth-ranked Oklahoma rolled past Missouri State, 48-0. The Sooners led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter and outgained the Bears 236 yards to 1.

— Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in his first start to carry 10th-ranked Notre Dame to a 27-13 victory against Duke at South Bend. Grad student Ian Book threw for 263 yards and a score in Notre Dame’s 19th consecutive home win.

— Sam Ehlinger passed for a career-high five touchdowns in the first half as No. 14 Texas rolled over UTEP, 59-3. Ehlinger finished with 426 yards passing despite leaving the game midway through the third quarter.

— Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and 18th-ranked North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse, 31-6. Michael Carter added 138 yards of total offense for the Tar Heels, who won in an empty home stadium after the school opted to open with no fans in attendance due to the pandemic.

— Louisiana-Lafayette got kick and punt returns for touchdowns to help secure one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State. The Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the third.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Pandemic affects more college sports

UNDATED (AP) — Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all, maybe as soon as late October.

The meeting comes amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. The medical subcommittee made a presentation to a subgroup of presidents and chancellors. The presentation included improvements in the availability of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing.

In other coronavirus news involving college football:

— Virginia and Virginia Tech have mutually agree to postpone their Sept. 19 football opener because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech said Friday it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days, putting its total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3.

— Baylor and Houston are now scheduled to play each other next Saturday in Waco, Texas. The game was added after both schools had football games postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the teams they were supposed to play. The former Southwest Conference rivals haven’t played since 1995, the final year of that league.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-WEST VIRGINIA-SUSPENSIONS

West Virginia suspends 11 for opener; bans not tied to virus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia suspended 11 players for its season opener Saturday for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

The school would not specify what the players did, except to say this is not related to the coronavirus.

MLB-SCHEDULE

A’s salvage split

UNDATED (AP) — The Texas Rangers managed to cool off the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of a doubleheader, but the A’s turned the tables in the nightcap.

The AL West leaders had won three in a row before the Rangers homered twice in a five-run first to beat the A’s, 5-2 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOOR’) opened the scoring with a three-run homer and Ronald Guzman (GOOZ’-mahn) added a two-run blast.

The homers came off Daulton Jefferies, who worked two innings in his major league debut.

In Game 2, Marcus Semien drove in four runs and Chris Bassitt struck out eight over six innings to send the A’s to a 10-1 drubbing of Texas. Semien’s three-run blast put Oakland ahead, 10-0 in the fifth.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Alex Bregman singled in the go-ahead run during a five-run ninth that pushed the Astros past the Dodgers, 7-5. Josh Reddick hit a two-run double during the late rally that allowed Houston to win for just the seventh time in 24 road games.

— José Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) belted a pair of three-run homers and matched a career high with seven RBIs as the White Sox destroyed the Tigers, 14-0. The White Sox finished with 19 hits and beat the Tigers for the eighth time in nine games.

— The Twins doubled up the Indians, 8-4 as Byron Buxton homered for the second straight night and Rich Hill got his first win since July. Marwin Gonzalez and Willians Astudillo (as-too-DEE’-oh) hit consecutive homers in the second before Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sanó (sah-NOH’) smacked consecutive shots in the ninth inning of Minnesota’s ninth win in 11 games.

— Brandon Lowe (low) hit a tiebreaking, solo homer and Austin Meadows went deep and the AL East-leading Rays beat the last-place Red Sox, 5-4. Tyler Glasnow allowed four runs and six hits over seven innings for the Rays, who are a combined 15-4 against Boston and the New York Yankees.

— The Yankees picked up their fourth straight win by defeating the Orioles, 2-1 on Luke Voit’s fly ball in the 10th inning, the first leadoff sac-fly in major league history. Jonathan Holder combined with Jordan Montgomery, Chad Green, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman on a four-hitter.

— Rookie Ian Anderson allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings to pitch the NL East-leading Braves to a 2-1 victory over the Nationals. Mark Melancon (meh-LAN’-suhn) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth.

— Bryce Harper homered, doubled and reached base five times while breaking a 1-for-10 slump to lead the Phillies’ 12-6 rout of the Marlins. Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) hit his seventh career grand slam and Kyle Garlick keyed a five-run eighth with a bases-clearing double.

— The Blue Jays nipped the Mets, 3-2 as Bo Bichette (bih-SHEHT’) singled in his first game since missing 27 straight with a knee sprain. Robbie Ray struck out five over five innings for his first win since being acquired from Arizona in a trade on Aug. 31.

— Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the ninth inning to power the Cubs past the Brewers, 4-2. The NL Central leaders have gone scoreless for 17 innings before Heyward and Ildemaro Vargas went deep.

— Dakota Hudson allowed just one hit over six innings and Harrison Bader drilled a three-run homer in the Cardinals’ 7-1 romp over the Reds. Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt added solo drives in the sixth for St. Louis, which also received a longball from Brad Miller.

— Jared Walsh launched a two-out, three-run homer in the 11th inning to give the Angels a 5-2 triumph over the Rockies. The Los Angeles bullpen was reached for just one hit over 5 2/3 shutout innings.

— Ty France and José Marmolejos (mahr-moh-LAY’-hohs) hit home runs to back Justus Sheffield in the Mariners’ first win in four games, 7-3 versus the Diamondbacks. Sheffield avoided trouble most of the night, giving up two runs on five hits over seven frames.

— Adalberto (ad-ul-BEHR’-toh) Mondesi homered and stole a base for the third consecutive game to help Kyle Zimmer get his first career win in the Royals’ 7-4 decision over the Pirates. Whit Merrifield added a solo homer in Kansas City’s fifth consecutive victory.

MLB-NEWS

A’s 3B Chapman to miss rest of season

UNDATED (AP) — Athletics All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained right hip that requires surgery.

Chapman was a first-time All-Star last season, when he captured a Gold Glove for the second year in a row. He’s hitting .232 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 37 games this season.

Surgery is scheduled for Monday.

In other major league news:

— Twins reliever Sergio Romo was suspended for one game by MLB for jawing with Indians star Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’). Romo and Lindor also were fined for the incident, which occurred during Minnesota’s 3-1 victory Friday night.

NASCAR-RICHMOND

Keselowski gets Richmond win to advance in Cup playoffs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brad Keselowski has advanced in NASCAR’s Cup playoffs by winning in Richmond.

Keselowski led a race-high 192 of the 400 laps and gave Team Penske a sweep of the day, hours after Will Power won for the IndyCar arm of the organization.

Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin are the only drivers locked into the next round of the playoffs. William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney are below the cutoff line.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second at Richmond, followed by Keselowski teammate Joey Logano and Austin Dillon.

NFL-NEWS

Mayfield now says he’ll stand for the anthem

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has changed plans and will stand for the national anthem.

Mayfield had said during the offseason he intended to kneel in protest of racial injustice, but Saturday announced on Twitter that he intends to stand for both the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will be played before every NFL game this season.

Mayfield said he’ll respect whatever decisions his teammates make as far as protesting during the anthems.

In other NFL news:

— Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2023. Kupp was the Rams’ top pass-catcher last season, leading the team with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.

— The Saints say running back Alvin Kamara (kah-MAH’-rah) has agreed to a five-year extension. A person familiar with the contract says it is worth up to $75 million but that the final season includes a large non-guaranteed payment. Kamara has surpassed 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three seasons.

— The Vikings have signed running back Dalvin Cook to a five-year, $63 million contract extension. Cook was picked for the Pro Bowl last year after becoming the eighth different Vikings player to reach 1,000 rushing yards. He sat out twice with shoulder trouble, still finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage.

— The Titans will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. Monday against Denver. Jackson is one of their starting cornerbacks and was added to the report Friday with an injured knee.

— Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson has been arrested and charged with drunken driving. Authorities say he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall Friday night. The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time.

LPGA-ANA INSPIRATION

Henderson, Korda share lead

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Brooke Henderson has caught up to Nelly Korda through three rounds of the ANA Inspiration.

Henderson tied the tournament record with a 30 on the front nine and settled for a 7-under 65 that puts her at minus-12, tying her with the second-round leader.

Korda dropped three shots in a two-hole stretch early in her round. She rallied with three birdies on the back nine for a 71.

Katherine Kirk, Mirim Lee and Lexi Thompson share third, two shots back.

PGA-SAFEWAY OPEN

Three-way tie at Safeway Open

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Brian Stuard closed with a scrambling birdie for a 6-under 66 share of the Safeway Open lead with James Hahn and Cameron Percy.

Stuard began the day five shots off the lead and hit only 10 of 14 fairways off the tee. But he had six birdies, including three straight on the front nine. He made a 7-foot putt on the par-5 18th after finding the rough.

Hahn needed 28 putts but made birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 for a 67. Percy had a 68 to join the group at 16-under 200.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-SANFORD INTERNATIONAL

Stricker, Jimenez are co-leaders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Steve Stricker and Miguel Angel Jimenez shared the lead going into the final round of the Sanford International.

Stricker birdied the par-5 16th and par-4 18th for a 6-under 64 to post at 9-under 131. Jimenez birdied the par-4 15th as well as 16 and 18 in a 66.

Fred Couples, Darren Clarke and Kevin Sutherland a shot behind after a low-scoring day.