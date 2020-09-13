Sports

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: La.-Lafayette leads 10 new teams in rankings

UNDATED (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State were among 10 new teams ranked Sunday in first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the teams not yet scheduled to play a fall season.

There was no change at the very top: Preseason No. 1 Clemson received 60 of 61 first place-votes this week.

After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to consider only teams playing in the fall now that the season has started.

That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, dropped out of the rankings. The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West have delayed their seasons, but the Big Ten is taking some steps toward a possible mid-October start.

With those teams gone, Alabama moved up to No. 2. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Florida. Defending champion LSU, with one first-place vote, is No. 6.

Among the new teams in the rankings were Sun Belt powerhouses Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 19 and Appalachian State at No. 24. The Ragin’ Cajuns pulled off maybe the biggest upset of the weekend, winning at Iowa State 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones had been ranked No. 23 and are the one team currently scheduled to play to fall out of the rankings after being in the preseason Top 25.

Louisiana-Lafayette was last ranked in 1943.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BIG TEN

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to reconsider fall football

UNDATED (AP) — Big Ten football might be making a comeback.

Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all — maybe as soon as mid-October — amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. The medical subcommittee, comprised of athletic directors, doctors and athletic training staffers, made a presentation to a subgroup of eight presidents and chancellors. The presentation included improvements in the availability of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of another presentation to the full group of 14 presidents and chancellors Sunday.

The presentation will cover medical, television and scheduling plans for football, the person said. A vote to start a season is not guaranteed on Sunday but could happen in the coming days.

MLB-GIANTS-PADRES-VIRUS

Giants, Padres to play doubleheader after false positive virus test

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will play a doubleheader Sunday after Major League Baseball determined that a Giants player received a false positive on a coronavirus test.

MLB says it was determined that “the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel.”

Games on Friday and Saturday in San Diego were postponed following the positive test, the first postponements due to COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns. MLB did not say when the second game would be made up.

MLB-REDS-GRAY

Reds’ Sonny Gray goes on injured list with strained back

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pitcher Sonny Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Cincinnati Reds because a strain on the right side of his mid-back, a move retroactive to Friday.

Gray allowed five runs, six hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings at the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. He is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA in nine starts but has allowed 11 runs in his last two outings after giving up just nine earned runs in 41 2/3 innings over his first seven. Cincinnati selected the contract of right-hander Sal Romano, who had been on the taxi squad.

F1-TUSCAN GP

Hamilton wins hectic Tuscan GP, demands justice for Taylor

MUGELLO, Italy (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won a hectic Tuscan Grand Prix to clinch his 90th Formula One win and move one behind Michael Schumacher’s record.

The first F1 race on a track with super-fast corners usually used by MotoGP riders was incident-packed throughout. Two crashes on the first seven laps saw six drivers go out and a red flag suspended the race for the first time after the second one. A second red flag late on following Lance Stroll’s heavy crash meant another grid restart — on Lap 46 of 59. That gave Valtteri Bottas another chance to beat race leader Hamilton if he made a strong start from second. But Hamilton held firm to extend his championship leader over Bottas.

But Hamilton’s focus was elsewhere as he stood on the podium wearing a T-shirt featuring the words “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” The message was in capital letters on the front of his black shirt. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by police as officers attempted to serve a no-knock search warrant at her apartment on March 13. The shooting has sparked months of protests in Louisville, Kentucky with calls for the officers to be charged in her death

TENNIS-US OPEN

Thiem and Zverev play for 1st Slam title

NEW YORK (AP) — When Dominic Thiem (teem) and Alexander Zverev meet Sunday in the U.S. Open final, one will emerge as a first-time Grand Slam champion, something men’s tennis hasn’t seen in six years.

This is Thiem’s fourth major title match — he is 0-2 against Rafael Nadal, 0-1 against Novak Djokovic in past attempts — and Zverev’s debut in a Slam final.

It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semifinals were held without at least one of Roger Federer, Nadal or Djokovic, who had combined to win the past 13 major trophies and 56 of the last 67.

Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who is ranked No. 3 and seeded No. 2 in New York. Zverev is a 23-year-old from Germany who is ranked No. 7 and seeded No. 5. One matchup within the matchup to look for is Zverev’s big serving against Thiem’s tough returning.