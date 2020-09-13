Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Sunday football returns

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL season gets underway in earnest with a full slate of Sunday football.

One of the league’s most anticipated openers is Tampa Bay at New Orleans, featuring Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees, the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL annals. Brady is 43 and will be making his Buccaneers debut against Brees, who is 41. But like most of the day’s games, it won’t be seen by fans at the Superdome because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty-eight-year-old Philip Rivers makes his debut with Indianapolis as the Colts visit Jacksonville. The longtime Chargers quarterback is coming off a poor season and should get a lot more help in Indy. He’s 7-2 in nine starts and has 24 touchdown passes and five interceptions against the Jaguars.

The Joe Burrow era begins in Cincinnati when the rookie quarterback makes his debut against the Chargers. The Heisman Trophy winner and top overall draft pick out of LSU will start for the Bengals without taking even one snap in an NFL game.

In prime time, the Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys at Sofi Stadium, the new billion-dollar palace the Rams will share with the Chargers. Fans will have to wait to cheer in person, though.

The season opened Thursday night in Kansas City with the familiar sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Chiefs up and down the field. The Super Bowl MVP threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Chiefs began defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the New York Giants on Monday night and the Denver Broncos will host the Tennessee Titans.

MLB-GIANTS-PADRES-VIRUS

Giants, Padres to play doubleheader after false positive virus test

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will play a doubleheader Sunday after Major League Baseball determined that a Giants player received a false positive on a coronavirus test.

MLB says it was determined that “the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel.”

Games on Friday and Saturday in San Diego were postponed following the positive test, the first postponements due to COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns. MLB did not say when the second game would be made up.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIG TEN

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to reconsider fall football

UNDATED (AP) — Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all, maybe as soon as late October.

The meeting comes amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. The medical subcommittee made a presentation to a subgroup of presidents and chancellors. The presentation included improvements in the availability of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing. The person said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Clippers have a shot at reaching their 1st conference finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have a chance Sunday to do something they have never done: reach the Western Conference finals. The Clippers head into Game 6 of their semifinal series against Denver with a 3-2 lead.

The game, which began at 10 a.m. on the West Coast, kicks off a big sports day in Los Angeles. It will be followed with the Chargers playing their NFL opener at Cincinnati, then the Rams at home for their opener against Dallas.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Islanders look to even series with Tampa Bay

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The New York Islanders will try to even their Eastern Conference final series with Tampa Bay on Sunday in Game 4. After dropping the series opener 8-2, the Islanders took the Lightning to the wire in each of the next two games.

The Lightning get back Alex Killorn from a suspension. Leading scorer Brayden Point’s status is more uncertain after he missed Game 3.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Thiem and Zverev play for 1st Slam title

NEW YORK (AP) — When Dominic Thiem (teem) and Alexander Zverev meet Sunday in the U.S. Open final, one will emerge as a first-time Grand Slam champion, something men’s tennis hasn’t seen in six years.

This is Thiem’s fourth major title match — he is 0-2 against Rafael Nadal, 0-1 against Novak Djokovic in past attempts — and Zverev’s debut in a Slam final.

It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semifinals were held without at least one of Roger Federer, Nadal or Djokovic, who had combined to win the past 13 major trophies and 56 of the last 67.

Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who is ranked No. 3 and seeded No. 2 in New York. Zverev is a 23-year-old from Germany who is ranked No. 7 and seeded No. 5. One matchup within the matchup to look for is Zverev’s big serving against Thiem’s tough returning.