Sports

TENNIS-US OPEN

Osaka and Azarenka meet in final

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will both be seeking a third Grand Slam title when they meet in the U.S. Open final.

Osaka is 10-0 since tennis resumed after a five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Azarenka carries an 11-match winning streak into Saturday’s matchup, capped by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 elimination of Serena Williams in the semifinals Thursday night.

Osaka won the 2018 trophy at Flushing Meadows and followed that up with a title at the Australian Open in 2019. Azarenka won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013 and was the U.S. Open runner-up each of those years.

Osaka and Azarenka were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open two weeks ago but Osaka withdrew because of an injured left hamstring. That leg hasn’t hampered her during the U.S. Open.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College football, pandemic version, kicks off

UNDATED (AP) — A college football season unlike any other is about to kick off in earnest, after a handful of games earlier in the week.

Top-25 action starts at noon, Eastern time, with Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina and Louisiana at No. 23 Iowa State. The other games involving Top 25 teams are Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame, Missouri St. at No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest, and UTEP at No. 14 Texas.

Of 130 teams in major college football, 77 are playing this fall. The other 53, including the entire Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed their seasons.

Meanwhile, the season-opening football game between Virginia and Virginia Tech that was scheduled for Sept. 19 in Blacksburg has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech. The schools made the announcement Saturday, calling it a mutual agreement. Virginia Tech said it also will pause football practice for four days.

On its web page, Virginia Tech reported Friday it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days, putting its total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3. The numbers have risen steadily since students returned Aug. 24.

The postponement is the second for the Hokies since the Atlantic Coast Conference released a revised schedule. Their original opening game, slated for Sept. 12 against North Carolina State, was pushed back two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak at N.C. State.

Virginia, suddenly faced with not opening its season until Oct. 3 at No. 1 Clemson, announced it has moved its home game against Duke to Sept. 26. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Lakers can eliminate Rockets in Game 5

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Rockets didn’t show up for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers until it was too late. They can’t do that again Saturday in Game 5. For the second time in these playoffs, the Rockets’ season is on the line.

The Lakers lead Houston 3-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series and could clinch their spot in the West finals with a win on Saturday night at Walt Disney World.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Vegas tries to even series in Game 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 4 of the Western Conference final Saturday. Dallas leads the series 2-1 after winning Game 3 in overtime on the strength of 38 saves from goalie Anton Khudobin.

The Knights and Stars became the first teams in the modern era (since 1943-44) to exchange shutouts in the first two games of a conference semifinal of final series. Game 3 was scoreless until the closing seconds of the second period.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Highlights of Saturday’s schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The innovative Rays became the first major league team since at least 1900 to start a batting order with all left-handed batters when they played Boston on Friday night. We’ll see what Tampa Bay tries next when it takes on Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi at Tropicana Field. The Rays stacked their lefties versus Andrew Triggs, who worked around a hit and walk in a scoreless first inning. The Red Sox brought in lefty Matt Hall to pitch the second, and Yoshi Tsutsugo greeted him with a home run.

While some teams have started a lineup in which all batters hit from the left side the first time up, all previous occasions since 1901 included at least one switch-hitter.

Boston manager Ron Roenicke (REHN’-ih-kee) said when bench coach Jerry Narron gave him the Rays lineup, he thought it was wrong.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer goes for a repeat shutdown of the Yankees after he pitched one-run ball over six innings against New York in his major league debut last Sunday. Kremer limited the Yankees to one hit, struck out seven and retired 14 of his final 15 batters. The 24-year-old was acquired from the Dodgers in 2018 as part of a deal that sent away Manny Machado. Jordan Montgomery is set to start for New York at Yankee Stadium.

— Rookie right-hander Spencer Howard will replace Zack Wheeler as the Phillies’ starter in Game 4 of their seven-game series at Miami. Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants Wednesday, delaying his next start until at least Monday and perhaps longer. José Ureña is scheduled to start for the Marlins. He allowed three runs in five innings in his first start of the year against Atlanta after being sidelined by the coronavirus.

— Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks will try to keep up a recent run of solid starts when he pitches at Miller Park against a team he dominated in the season opener. Hendricks has given up one run in each of his last two starts. He worked eight innings and allowed seven hits and no walks in a 5-1 victory over St. Louis on Monday. That followed a six-inning stint in which he yielded six hits and two walks in an 8-2 triumph over Pittsburgh. Those two outings lowered his ERA from 4.09 to 3.41. Hendricks now goes against the Milwaukee Brewers for the first time since throwing a three-hit shutout against them in the opening game for both teams. Hendricks struck out nine and walked nobody in that 3-0 victory on July 24.

— The Giants and Padres will see if their game Sunday at Petco Park will be played after someone in the San Francisco organization tested positive for the coronavirus. Last night’s game was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch. It was the first postponement for both teams due to COVID-19. Tonight’s game also was called off. There have been 45 games in the majors postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.

NASCAR-RICHMOND

Hamlin seeks to regain mojo at Richmond in home track race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin, disgusted with his performance in the opening playoff race, gets another chance Saturday night on his home track, Richmond Raceway. Kevin Harvick won the first round.

Hamlin once held a clear advantage over his rivals at home track Richmond Raceway. He’s won three races and has 17 top-10 finishes in 27 career starts at the Virginia track. He’s only finished lower than sixth once in the last nine races at Richmond yet believes he long ago lost the edge he held over his competitors on the 0.75-miles, D-shaped oval. Hamlin believes data sharing has allowed his rivals to catch him at his favorite track.