Mariners face the Diamondbacks after Sheffield’s strong showing

Seattle Mariners (20-25, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-30, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Justin Dunn (3-1, 4.09 ERA) Arizona: Luke Weaver (1-6, 7.12 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Justus Sheffield. Sheffield went seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are 11-12 in home games. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Christian Walker with a mark of .340.

The Mariners are 9-17 on the road. Seattle has slugged .383 this season. Dylan Moore leads the team with a .546 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 30 RBIs and is batting .280.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 17 extra base hits and 33 RBIs.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.