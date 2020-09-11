Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics and Raptors in Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Either the Boston Celtics or the Toronto Raptors will win a spot tonight in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals against Miami. Their seven-game series is even at three apiece.

The Celtics will be in a Game 7 for the 33rd time; they’re 23-and-9 all-time — but they have lost four of their last seven ultimate games. The Raptors are 3-and-2 in Game Sevens.

Also tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers can clinch their first-ever trip to the NBA’s Western Conference finals with a win tonight over the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers are up three-games-to-one. The Nuggets were also down 3-1 in their first-round series against Utah before coming back.

NHL-PLAYOFFS

Lightning up 2-0 heading into Game 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be minus Alex Killorn and could also be missing leading playoff scorer Brayden Point for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference final series against the New York Islanders tonight. The NHL suspended Killorn for one game for his blindside hit on Brock Nelson in Game 2 on Wednesday. The Lightning lead the series 2-0.

MLB-DODGERS-PETERSON

Dodgers reinstate Pederson, option Beaty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list and optioned infielder Matt Beaty to the team’s alternate site.

Pederson has struggled during the shortened season, hitting .184 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 34 games. He set career highs last year in batting average, homers and RBIs, among other categories.

The Dodgers host Houston this weekend.

NFL-BRONCOS-MILLER SURGERY

Miller has surgery, could be out for the season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has undergone surgery to repair a dislodged ankle tendon. The Broncos are hopeful Miller could be back in three months but there’s also a possibility Miller’s season is over before it began. The Broncos dodged a second serious injury with word that wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a sprained A.C. joint in his right shoulder and could return to practice as soon as Saturday. Coach Vic Fangio says Sutton will be day to day.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Buffalo Bills have ruled out cornerback Josh Norman from their season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday. Norman did not practice this week and has missed much of the past three weeks since hurting his left hamstring.

— New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims appears unlikely to play in the season opener. Coach Adam Gase announced Friday that the second-round draft injured his other hamstring at practice Thursday after recently returning from an issue with his other leg that sidelined him for much of training camp.

— The Chargers offensive line could be down three starters for Sunday’s opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Center Mike Pouncey is out after not practicing all week due to a lingering hip injury while right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are listed as questionable.

NFL-VIKINGS-FLOYD

Floyd family to attend Vikings opener

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of George Floyd will attend the Minnesota’ Vikings’ season opener against Green Bay.

The stadium is about 3 miles from where the 46-year-old handcuffed Black man died in police custody as a white officer pressed his knee against his neck for nearly eight minutes. The Vikings announced their plans to raise awareness of issues of racism and injustice, two days before the game that will be played without fans due to the pandemic.

Floyd’s family members will be inside the building and recognized after the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL-SONG

Little Richard song to open Monday Night Football

UNDATED (AP) — ESPN is switching from country to rock for their “Monday Night Football” theme song. The season will feature a new version of Little Richard’s hit “Rip It Up.”

Hank Williams Jr. had sung the theme song for years in a version of his hit “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.”

Little Richard’s song was a No. 1 R&B hit in 1956 for the flamboyant Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who died in May.

The show is looking for new energy to their pre-kickoff production as NFL games are being held with fewer fans in the stand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS Big 12 gets access to rapid COVID-19 tests

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches and staff.

The conference announced a partnership with Virtual Care for Families. The testing program will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests.

The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes. The Big 12 said it expects the Quidel test to provide results that quickly.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-FLORIDA-SHORTER

Ex-Penn State WR Shorter gets waiver to play now at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Penn State receiver Justin Shorter is eligible to play for No. 8 Florida this season.

The Gators say the NCAA has granted Shorter’s request to waive a one-year transfer rule. It means he doesn’t have to sit out the 2020 season.

Shorter left Penn State last November and entered the NCAA transfer portal. He landed at Florida three months later. He caught 15 passes for 157 yards in two partial seasons in Happy Valley. He was ranked as the nation’s top receiver coming out of high school in New Jersey in 2018.

HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS-STATE SONG

No ‘Maryland, My Maryland’ at Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — The official state song “Maryland, My Maryland” will not be performed before the Preakness next month because the lyrics are perceived by some to be racist.

A spokesperson for Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness, said Friday the tradition of playing the song before the race will be scrapped on Oct. 3.

The song was written by James Ryder Randall as a poem in 1861. The poem’s opening line is “The despot’s heel is on thy shore,” a reference to President Abraham Lincoln.