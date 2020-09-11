Kikuchi, Mariners to take on Smith, Diamondbacks

Regional Sports

Seattle Mariners (19-24, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-29, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Yusei Kikuchi (2-2, 5.23 ERA) Arizona: Caleb Smith (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Seager and the Mariners will take on the Diamondbacks Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 10-11 in home games. Arizona has slugged .369 this season. Christian Walker leads the team with a mark of .481.

The Mariners are 8-16 in road games. Seattle’s lineup has 45 home runs this season, Kyle Lewis leads them with nine homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 29 RBIs and is batting .278.

Lewis leads the Mariners with nine home runs and is batting .307.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

