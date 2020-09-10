Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Tigers hammered again

UNDATED (AP) — It’s been a rough two days for the Detroit Tigers. About 24 hours after absorbing a 19-0 loss to the Brewers, the Cardinals tagged them for a 12-2 setback in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina crushed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning while wearing No. 21 in honor of fellow Puerto Rican, Roberto Clemente. Molina jumped into the air after passing first base and appeared to wipe away a tear with his uniform sleeve as he approached home plate.

Lane Thomas, Tyler O’Neill, Paul Goldschmidt and Rangel Ravelo (RAHN’-hehl rah-VEH’-loh) also homered for St. Louis, which has won five of seven. Ravelo’s estimated 487-foot blast is the longest in Cardinals history since the Statcast era.

Jeimer (JAY’-mur) Candelario homered for the Tigers, who have lost seven of nine.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Athletics knocked off the Astros, 3-1 as Sean Manaea (mah-NY’-ah) carried a perfect game into the sixth inning to win his fourth straight start. Matt Olson’s two-run homer helped Oakland move 6 1/2 games ahead of second-place Houston in the AL West.

MLB-NEWS

Another Braves pitcher hurt

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ banged-up starting rotation suffered another setback Thursday when left-hander Tommy Milone was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Milone has a 14.90 ERA in three starts for NL East leaders since being acquired from the Orioles at the trade deadline. He allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings in the Braves’ 29-9 victory over Miami on Wednesday night. The Braves recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa to the active roster and outrighted utilityman Charlie Culberson to the team’s alternate training site.

Atlanta has six pitchers on the IL, including ace Max Fried (freed).

In other MLB news:

— The Giants have released Pablo Sandoval, parting ways for a second time with the former fan favorite and 2012 World Series MVP. The 34-year-old Sandoval was batting .220 with one home run and six RBIs in 33 games.

— Former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb has been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks after struggling for nearly three straight seasons. The 29-year-old looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago. He made the NL All-Star team in 2017 before setting career-highs with 30 homers and 105 RBIs that year. Since then, he’s battled injuries and inconsistency while hitting just 12 homers over the past three seasons.

— The Nationals have selected the contract of 32-year-old rookie Yadiel Hernández, who played professionally for five years in his native Cuba before signing with Washington in 2016. Hernández has put up impressive numbers in the minors but has yet to play in the majors, stuck in the Nationals’ system behind younger outfielders like Juan Soto and Victor Robles.

NFL-SEASON OPENER

Chiefs host Texans in NFL opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NFL opens its season Thursday night in Kansas City, where the Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

The game features two teams intimately familiar with each other, and each led by dynamic, young quarterbacks in the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) and the Texans’ Deshaun Watson. The Chiefs rallied from a 24-0 hole to beat Houston in the divisional round of the playoffs, but both teams have changed plenty in the eight months since that January day.

The rematch at Arrowhead Stadium will be the first game for anybody since February. It also means the crowd at what is historically one of the toughest road venues in the league will be limited to about 17,000 fans, who must adhere to coronavirus restrictions requiring masks and social distancing.

This year, fans won’t be permitted to wear headdresses or face paint, traditions deemed offensive to Native Americans. The team also announced recently that it’s discussing the future of its tomahawk chop celebration.

NFL-NEWS

Jags try to solve RB issues

UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed running back Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve with a left hamstring injury and signed former Tampa Bay running back Dare Ogunbowale to fill his roster spot.

Ogunbowale might have to play in the team’s opener Sunday against Indianapolis since Jacksonville has little depth at the position. The Jaguars waived Leonard Fournette last week and put Ryquell Armstead on the COVID-19 list for the second time in five weeks.

In other NFL news:

— Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton injured his right shoulder while landing awkwardly after catching a high pass in practice. TSutton’s injury occurred 48 hours after the Broncos lost star linebacker Von Miller to a serious ankle injury on the final play of another practice.

— The Jets have signed former Rams and Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree to their practice squad. The 28-year-old Ogletree adds depth to the Jets’ inside linebacker spot.

— Forbes estimates the Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable franchise at $5.7 billion. It’s the 14th consecutive year they’ve held that distinction. According to the magazine, Jerry Jones’ team is also the most valuable franchise in the world. On average, each team in the NFL is worth $3.05 billion, an increase of 7% from last year. The Cowboys, Giants, Patriots and Rams are worth at least $4 billion.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Rockets face Lakers in Game 4

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — There is one NBA playoff game on today’s schedule. The Los Angeles Lakers take a 2-1 lead into Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Houston Rockets.

The superstar game of 2-on-2 in Game 3 on Tuesday night was a draw. James Harden and Russell Westbrook had 63 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists for the Rockets; LeBron James and Anthony Davis had 62 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists for the Lakers. The difference was the supporting casts, and Rajon Rondo’s 21 points and nine assists were enormous for the Lakers. That was just the second time in Lakers playoff history someone had those numbers off the bench; Michael Cooper had exactly 21 and 9 in Game 2 of the 1987 NBA Finals.

James now has been part of more postseason game victories than any player in NBA history, a record he’s earned over his 14 appearances in the playoffs.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Dallas and Vegas resume their chess match in Game 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference final. Dallas and Vegas showed each team’s best in Games 1 and 2, so it’s no coincidence the series is tied.

After the Stars won the opener 1-0, Vegas got its offense back in Game 2 to tie things up. Now it’s up to Dallas’ best players to do the same. Tyler Seguin and Corey Perry have each gone six games without a point.

Since scoring on their first shot of Game 1, the Stars have had 19 attempts blocked by a Vegas defender, 48 stopped by a goalie and missed the net 14 times. The Golden Knights have 57 shots on goal so far and chased Anton Khudobin with three second-period goals Tuesday.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Women’s semis feature Williams vs Azarenka, Osaka vs. Brady

NEW YORK (AP) — Women’s semifinals are on tap Thursday at the U.S. Open. Serena Williams will play Victoria Azarenka in a rematch of the 2012 and 2013 U.S Open finals won by Williams.

Williams is closing in on what would be her seventh U.S. Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title overall. She has made it to the semifinals in each of her past 11 appearances in New York. Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion on a 10-match winning streak and back in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in seven years. Williams leads Azarenka 18-4 head-to-head.

Williams, who turns 39 later this month, is coming off two three-set comeback victories in a row and hit 20 aces in her win against Tsvetana Pironkova (sveh-TAH’-nuh pih-RAHN’-koh-vah) in the quarterfinals. Williams was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows each of the past two years; she lost to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 final. That was one of Osaka’s two Grand Slam titles.

Osaka faces Jennifer Brady in Thursday’s other semifinal. Brady is a 25-year-old from Pennsylvania who helped UCLA win a college championship. This is the farthest she has advanced at any major tournament until this week. She and Osaka have played twice, each winning once by a 6-4, 6-4 score, although Brady’s victory came six years ago.

NASCAR-BUBBA WALLACE

Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver told the team Thursday that he would not sign a contract extension. He will finish the final nine races.

The 26-year-old Wallace has driven Petty’s iconic No. 43 the last three seasons. He has a career-best five top-10 finishes this season and is ranked a career-best 23rd in the Cup Series standings. Wallace did not make the playoffs in any of his three Cup seasons and is winless at NASCAR’s top level.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Georgia State quarterback cleared to play, no virus issues

UNDATED (AP) — After initially being ruled out for the season with a coronavirus-related heart condition, Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo has been cleared to play.

The school says follow-up cardiac evaluations showed Colasurdo does not suffer from myocarditis or any other heart ailment that would prevent him from taking the field.

Colasurdo initially planned to sit out the season after being stricken with COVID-19 over the summer break.

In other college football news:

— The University of Texas will require students to pass a COVID-19 test funded by the school before they’ll be allowed to attend the No. 14 Longhorns’ season opener against UTEP on Saturday night. Texas has up to 3,000 student tickets available for the football game. To claim a ticket, a student must pass a university-provided rapid test the day before the game.