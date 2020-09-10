Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Tigers hammered again

UNDATED (AP) — It’s been a rough two days for the Detroit Tigers. About 24 hours after absorbing a 19-0 loss to the Brewers, the Cardinals tagged them for a 12-2 setback in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina crushed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning while wearing No. 21 in honor of fellow Puerto Rican, Roberto Clemente. Molina jumped into the air after passing first base and appeared to wipe away a tear with his uniform sleeve as he approached home plate.

Lane Thomas, Tyler O’Neill, Paul Goldschmidt and Rangel Ravelo (RAHN’-hehl rah-VEH’-loh) also homered for St. Louis, which has won five of seven. Ravelo’s estimated 487-foot blast is the longest in Cardinals history since the Statcast era.

Jeimer (JAY’-mur) Candelario homered for the Tigers.

Detroit gained a split by scoring five times in the seventh and final inning to beat the Redbirds, 6-3. Jeimer (JAY’-mur) Candelario put the Tigers ahead with a two-run single before Jorge Bonifacio (boh-nih-FAH’-see-oh) smacked a two-run homer in Detroit’s third win in 10 games.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Athletics knocked off the Astros, 3-1 as Sean Manaea (mah-NY’-ah) carried a perfect game into the sixth inning to win his fourth straight start. Matt Olson’s two-run homer helped Oakland move 6 1/2 games ahead of second-place Houston in the AL West.

— The Yankees and Orioles were postponed by rain in New York. The game has been rescheduled as part of a Friday doubleheader.

MLB-NEWS

Another Braves pitcher hurt

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ banged-up starting rotation suffered another setback Thursday when left-hander Tommy Milone was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Milone has a 14.90 ERA in three starts for NL East leaders since being acquired from the Orioles at the trade deadline. He allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings in the Braves’ 29-9 victory over Miami on Wednesday night. The Braves recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa to the active roster and outrighted utilityman Charlie Culberson to the team’s alternate training site.

Atlanta has six pitchers on the IL, including ace Max Fried (freed).

In other MLB news:

— The Giants have released Pablo Sandoval, parting ways for a second time with the former fan favorite and 2012 World Series MVP. The 34-year-old Sandoval was batting .220 with one home run and six RBIs in 33 games.

— Former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb has been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks after struggling for nearly three straight seasons. The 29-year-old looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago. He made the NL All-Star team in 2017 before setting career-highs with 30 homers and 105 RBIs that year. Since then, he’s battled injuries and inconsistency while hitting just 12 homers over the past three seasons.

— The Nationals have selected the contract of 32-year-old rookie Yadiel Hernández, who played professionally for five years in his native Cuba before signing with Washington in 2016. Hernández has put up impressive numbers in the minors but has yet to play in the majors, stuck in the Nationals’ system behind younger outfielders like Juan Soto and Victor Robles.

NFL-NEWS

Jags try to solve RB issues

UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed running back Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve with a left hamstring injury and signed former Tampa Bay running back Dare Ogunbowale to fill his roster spot.

Ogunbowale might have to play in the team’s opener Sunday against Indianapolis since Jacksonville has little depth at the position. The Jaguars waived Leonard Fournette last week and put Ryquell Armstead on the COVID-19 list for the second time in five weeks.

In other NFL news:

— Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton injured his right shoulder while landing awkwardly after catching a high pass in practice. Sutton’s injury occurred 48 hours after the Broncos lost star linebacker Von Miller to a serious ankle injury on the final play of another practice.

— The Jets have signed former Rams and Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree to their practice squad. The 28-year-old Ogletree adds depth to the Jets’ inside linebacker spot.

— Forbes estimates the Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable franchise at $5.7 billion. It’s the 14th consecutive year they’ve held that distinction. According to the magazine, Jerry Jones’ team is also the most valuable franchise in the world. On average, each team in the NFL is worth $3.05 billion, an increase of 7% from last year. The Cowboys, Giants, Patriots and Rams are worth at least $4 billion.

NASCAR-WALLACE

Wallace leaving Petty Motorsports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver told the team Thursday that he would not sign a contract extension. He will finish the final nine races.

The 26-year-old Wallace has driven Petty’s iconic No. 43 the last three seasons. He has a career-best five top-10 finishes this season and is ranked a career-best 23rd in the Cup Series standings. Wallace did not make the playoffs in any of his three Cup seasons and is winless at NASCAR’s top level.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Georgia State quarterback cleared to play, no virus issues

UNDATED (AP) — After initially being ruled out for the season with a coronavirus-related heart condition, Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo has been cleared to play.

The school says follow-up cardiac evaluations showed Colasurdo does not suffer from myocarditis or any other heart ailment that would prevent him from taking the field.

Colasurdo initially planned to sit out the season after being stricken with COVID-19 over the summer break.

In other college football news:

— The University of Texas will require students to pass a COVID-19 test funded by the school before they’ll be allowed to attend the No. 14 Longhorns’ season opener against UTEP on Saturday night. Texas has up to 3,000 student tickets available for the football game. To claim a ticket, a student must pass a university-provided rapid test the day before the game.