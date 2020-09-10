Dodgers, streaking Betts set for matchup with Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers (32-12, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-29, fifth in the NL West)
Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Dustin May (1-1, 2.88 ERA) Arizona: Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 8.44 ERA)
LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Mookie Betts is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Los Angeles readies to play Arizona.
The Diamondbacks are 10-25 against NL West teams. Arizona has slugged .365 this season. Christian Walker leads the team with a mark of .475.
The Dodgers are 22-10 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .334 is seventh in the majors. Betts leads the team with an OBP of .380.
TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is second on the Diamondbacks with 43 hits and has 27 RBIs.
Betts leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .613.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).
Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Comments