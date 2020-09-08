Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.

The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA’s best regular-season team Tuesday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5 of their East semifinal series — while Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP, couldn’t play because of a sprained right ankle.

Butler and Goran Dragic each scored 17 points for the Heat, who won the series 4-1. Khris Middleton had 23 for Milwaukee.

NBA NEWS

Billy Donovan out as Thunder coach after 5 seasons

UNDATED (AP) — Billy Donovan won’t return as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder after five seasons.

Donovan took the Thunder to the playoffs every year and was a finalist for Coach of the Year this season after his squad outperformed expectations and pushed the Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Donovan went 243-157 with Oklahoma City. Before that, he led the University of Florida to two national championships and four Final Four appearances in 19 seasons. Donovan was at the end of his contract and he and the team described his departure as a mutual decision.

In other NBA news:

— Giannis Antetokounmpo was the Defensive Player of the Year, so it should be no surprise that he was also the leading vote-getter for the league’s All-Defensive team. The Milwaukee Bucks forward appeared on 97 of the first-team ballots out of 100 cast by a global panel of sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league. Also on the first team: Lakers forward Anthony Davis, 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Celtics guard Marcus Smart. The second team selections were Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley, Bucks teammates Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe and Miami forward Bam Adebayo.

— The Los Angeles Clippers have received final approval from Inglewood’s city government to begin construction on their new arena next summer. The Clippers also announced a deal to buy the publicly owned property on the arena site for $66.25 million. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is building a privately financed 18,000-seat arena along with a practice facility and corporate offices for his NBA franchise, which has shared Staples Center since it opened in 1999. Ballmer intends to open his new arena in 2024, immediately following the expiration of his team’s lease at Staples Center.

— NBA coaches or other team staffers could have guests in the bubble later this month. Team staffs would be limited to a total of 10 guests, all of whom would have to begin a self-quarantining period at home immediately, then travel to Central Florida next week to begin another week of even stricter lockdown. Those guests could then enter the so-called bubble at Walt Disney World on Sept. 21, about a week before the scheduled start of the NBA Finals.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Golden Knights shut out Stars, even series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Vegas is back in the Western Conference final.

Paul Stastny scored to end a lengthy goal drought by Vegas forwards, Robin Lehner stopped all 24 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the playoffs and the Golden Knights rediscovered their winning ways and beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 in Game 2 to even the series.

Stastny’s second-period goal was the first by a Vegas forward with an opposing goalie in net since Game 4 against Vancouver last round. William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek made it three in less 10 minutes against Anton Khudobin, who was pulled at the second intermission.

MLB RESULTS

Doubleheaders abound while Yanks drop another.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gary Sánchez and the slumping New York Yankees lost their fifth in a row and fell for the 15th time in 20 games, again failing to get clutch hits in a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hours after general manager Brian Cashman tried to change his team’s fortunes with a pregame address, the Yankees continued to struggled. At 21-21, the Yankees are at .500 or worse in September for the first time since 1995.

Missing injured stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and more, they began the day tied with Houston for the last two spots in the expanded playoff field during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Phillies started a run of five doubleheaders with a win Tuesday afternoon. Alec Bohm hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia over the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in the first game. In game two, Bobby Dalbec homered for a fourth straight game and his two-run shot in the sixth inning helped earn the Red Sox the split. The rookie first baseman has now homered in five of his first nine career games.

— The Twins and Cardinals split a doubleheader in St. Louis. Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó all homered to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 7-3 victory in the first game, as starter Jose Berríos pitched into the sixth inning for the win. In the nightcap, Matt Wieters hit 14 foul balls during a 19-pitch at-bat that ended with a flyout as the Cards scratched out a 6-4 win. The two-game series at Busch Stadium was condensed to one day so the Cardinals could have one more day off before the end of the season, with a backlog of makeup games this month.

— Khris Davis homered and hit an RBI double against previously unbeaten Zack Greinke, and the Oakland Athletics sent the Houston Astros to their sixth straight loss, 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Ash from nearby wildfires fell inside the Coliseum as the A’s stretched their AL West lead over second-place Houston to 5 1/2 games.

— Kansas City snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Indians 8-6. Maikel Franco drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and had an RBI single in the ninth for the Royals. Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Cam Gallagher had an RBI double for Kansas City, which had been outscored 51-18 in losing its first seven games in September.

— Juan Soto drove in a run in his return to the lineup and the Washington Nationals used strong relief pitching to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 and sweep the two-game series. After missing five games with left elbow soreness, the 21-year old Soto was back in the lineup as the designated hitter for just the second time this season.

— Sixto Sánchez combined with four relievers on a four-hitter, Jorge Alfaro hit one of three homers for Miami and the Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 8-0. Garrett Cooper had two hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs. Miami now trails Atlanta by only 2 1/2 games in the division.

— Spencer Turnbull allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers broke the game open with five runs in the fifth on their way to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. It wasn’t all good news for the Tigers, however. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who leads Detroit with eight home runs, left with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fourth.

— Rookie Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run homer and Rio Ruiz added a three-run shot as the Baltimore Orioles hit four homers and cruised to an 11-2 victory over the New York Mets. D.J. Stewart also homered for the third straight game and Pat Valaika added a solo shot as the Orioles won for the sixth time in eight games. The Mets have lost eight of their last 12.

MLB-NEWS

More pitching woes for Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ season-long rotation woes continue as Max Fried has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Fried had been the only current healthy member of the projected rotation before the season began.

Fried has filled the void left when the Braves lost opening day starter Mike Soroka for the season to a torn right Achilles tendon early in the season.

The latest blow to the rotation could accelerate the team’s plans to have Cole Hamels rushed into action for his 2020 debut.

In other baseball news:

— The San Diego Padres have put first baseman Eric Hosmer on the 10-day injured list with a broken left index finger. Manager Jayce Tingler said Hosmer won’t need surgery and his finger is in a split. Tingler said the recovery time could be two to three weeks.

— The Chicago Cubs have added outfielder Billy Hamilton to their active roster and optioned slumping slugger José Martínez to their alternate training site. Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday. Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, went 1 for 22 in 17 games with New York before he was designated for assignment on Friday.

— The Milwaukee Brewers have released first baseman Justin Smoak, who had been designated for assignment last week. Smoak hit .186 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games for the Brewers. His struggles came after he hit 85 homers over the previous three seasons with Toronto although his home run totals and batting average slipped over the course of that span.

— Former American League President Gene Budig has died. Budig brought an academic pedigree to the job and was the last one to hold the post, serving in the post from 1994 until 2000 when owners abolished league presidents. Budig was the head of three universities —Kansas, West Virginia and Illinois State. His death was announced Tuesday by the commissioner’s office and the Charleston RiverDogs, a minor league team he co-owned. No cause was given. He had been in hospice in South Carolina. Gene Budig was 81 years old.

— All Puerto Rican players will be allowed to wear No. 21 on Wednesday during Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Day celebration. The move to wear the number, similar to MLB’s celebration of Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 each April 15, started with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Roberto Clemente Jr., son of the late Hall of Famer, said he received a text from Pirates third base coach Joey Cora on July 29 at the behest of Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton, asking whether all Pirates players could wear the number on Sept. 9. Clemente died in a plane crash on Dec, 31, 1972, following takeoff from Puerto Rico on a flight to bring relief supplies to Nicaragua following an earthquake.

NFL NEWS

AP source: Broncos star Miller sustains serious ankle injury

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos fear star linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury Tuesday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced any results of Miller’s MRI, said Miller got hurt toward the end of practice.

Miller appeared primed for a big season following an offseason in which he added several pounds of muscle and said he had rededicated himself to the sport.

In other NFL news:

— Running back Kareem Hunt has signed a two-year, $13.25 million extension with the Cleveland Browns. Hunt served an eight-game NFL suspension last year after joining Cleveland as a free agent. That followed his release by the Kansas City Chiefs following two violent off-field altercations. Hunt will begin the season as the No. 2 back behind Pro Bowler Nick Chubb. However, coach Kevin Stefanski plans to use Hunt as a pass catcher as well.

— The Cardinals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins that will keep the three-time All-Pro in Arizona through the 2024 season. The team announced the deal on Tuesday but didn’t disclose terms. The NFL Network reported that the extension is worth $54.5 million over two years. The receiver is guaranteed $42.75 million. The deal also has a no-trade clause and no-franchise tag clause. The Cardinals landed the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Hopkins in a surprising trade with the Texans during the offseason, sending veteran running back David Johnson to Houston.

— Washington coach Ron Rivera missed his team’s first game week practice to start treatment for a form of skin cancer. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio stepped in and ran practice as planned when Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. Del Rio did not have an update on how Rivera was feeling but expects him back at the training facility Wednesday. Del Rio has experience doing this from his time in Denver when coach John Fox had heart surgery.

— Buffalo has signed receiver Jake Kumerow to its practice squad, three days after he was cut by the Packers. The Packers’ decision to cut Kumerow was considered one of their biggest surprises in establishing their 53-player roster on Saturday. And it came on the heels of quarterback Aaron Rodgers calling Kumerow “super reliable” while discussing Green Bay’s receivers.

— The New York Giants have waived cornerback DeAndre Baker, with the 22-year-old facing armed robbery charges relating to an incident in Florida in May. Baker has been on the commissioner’s exempt list since July 27. He has not participated in any Giants activities since the incident.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted quarterback Mike Glennon from the practice squad to the active roster and placed linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve. Williams had surgery for a core muscle injury last month. He will miss at least the first three games of the regular season. Glennon gives the Jaguars an experienced backup heading into the opener against Indianapolis on Sunday. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for the backup spot. But the veteran might be a better option, if needed, to fill in for starter Gardner Minshew early in the season.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Brady wins quarterfinal

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has played powerful, clean tennis to beat 93rd-ranked Shelby Rogers in straight sets in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Osaka’s victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night was built on seven aces and an ability to get the better of the big hitting by both from the baseline. Rogers, a 27-year-old from South Carolina, had won all three previous matchups against Osaka. But this time, Rogers ended up with 27 unforced errors, Osaka just eight. Osaka, who won the U.S. Open two years ago, will meet No. 28 seed Jennifer Brady in the semifinals.

In other matches:

American Jennifer Brady also advanced to the semifinals by beating Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2. Seeded 28th, Brady dominated from the baseline in her first major quarterfinal. The 25-year-old played for the UCLA Bruins as part of their 2014 NCAA championship team.

On the men’s side: Alexander Zverev is a Grand Slam semifinalist for the second time in as many majors this year. Seeded fifth, Zverev advanced to the U.S. Open’s final four by rallying past No. 27 Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3, overcoming 12 double-faults and 46 unforced errors.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Legislative leaders urge Big Ten to reconsider as Big 12 struggles to get going

UNDATED (AP) — Leaders of six state legislatures in the Big Ten footprint have sent a letter to Commissioner Kevin Warren asking the conference to reconsider its decision to cancel the fall football season.

The letter is written on the letterhead of Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and also signed by statehouse leaders from Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The Big Ten, and Warren in particular, have received strong pushback since the conference announced that university presidents voted to push back football and other fall sports until the second semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition seeking a reversal, parents of players held a protest outside Big Ten headquarters and eight Nebraska players filed a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 is struggling to get its season going on time.

Baylor became the third Big 12 team to postpone its scheduled season opener this week because of the coronavirus. The Bears were supposed to open at home Saturday against Louisiana Tech, but the visiting school announced that it would not be able to play because of a number of recent positive COVID-19 tests. The school didn’t provide any specific numbers.

TCU had to put off its scheduled opener Friday night against SMU after a virus outbreak and Oklahoma State has pushed back its opener against Tulsa a week to Sept. 19.

Seven Big 12 teams are still scheduled to play.

EUROPEAN SOCCER

Ronaldo reaches century of international goals for Portugal

UNDATED (AP) — Add 100 international goals to the extraordinary list of milestones achieved by soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo become just the second male player to reach a century of goals for a national team when he curled a free kick into the top corner from 25 meters for the first of his two strikes in Portugal’s 2-0 win at Sweden in the Nations League. Scoring one of the best goals of his international career was a fitting way to enter the “100 Club” where he joins former Iran striker Ali Daei.

Belgium and France also won and joined Portugal on two wins from two games in group play.

TRACK-SEMENYA APPEAL

Semenya loses appeal

GENEVA (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya has lost her long legal battle against track and field’s rules to limit female runners’ naturally high testosterone levels.

Switzerland’s supreme court says its judges dismissed Semenya’s appeal against a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last year that upheld the rules drafted by track’s governing body affecting female runners with differences of sex development. The Swiss Federal Tribunal said CAS had the right to uphold the rules to guarantee fair competition for certain running disciplines in female athletics.

The federal court said it was limited to examining “whether the CAS decision violates fundamental and widely recognized principles of public order.” It concluded “that is not the case.”