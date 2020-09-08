Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Giannis out: Bucks say the MVP’s ankle not ready for Game 5

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Game 5 of Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat because of a sprained right ankle.

The Bucks made the announcement about 45 minutes before tonight’s matchup. They entered the game trailing the series 3-1.

Antetokounmpo clearly tried to get himself ready for Game 5. He was on the court about two hours before game time, getting some shots up, then did more strength and flexibility work with a member of the Bucks’ staff.

The Heat could wrap up the NBA’s Eastern Conference with a win.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets are even at a game apiece heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Lakers evened things up in Game 2 on Sunday night, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis combining for 62 points.

NBA RESTART-FAMILIES

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA coaches or other team staffers could have guests in the bubble later this month. The league shared final plans for such additions with teams on Tuesday.

Team staffs would be limited to a total of 10 guests, all of whom would have to begin a self-quarantining period at home immediately, then travel to Central Florida next week to begin another week of even stricter lockdown. Those guests could then enter the so-called bubble at Walt Disney World on Sept. 21, about a week before the scheduled start of the NBA Finals.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Knights hope Reaves will help in Game 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Reaves returns to the Vegas Golden Knights lineup for tonight’s Game 2 of the Western Conference final against the Dallas Stars after being suspended for the series opener.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound forward gives the Golden Knights some more physicality after they were outmuscled in a Game 1 loss by a tough Dallas opponent.

Coach Peter DeBoer said missing Reaves wasn’t the reason Vegas trails 1-0. But having the well-respected teammate back on the ice gives the Golden Knights more size and depth, which they’ll need to try to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

NFL NEWS

Browns extend Hunt, Cards extend Hopkins Rivera out for treatment

UNDATED (AP) — Running back Kareem Hunt has signed a two-year, $13.25 million extension with the Cleveland Browns.

Hunt served an eight-game NFL suspension last year after joining Cleveland as a free agent. The contract includes $8.5 million guaranteed. Hunt signed with Cleveland last year after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs following two violent off-field altercations.

The Browns took a chance on Hunt and now they’re investing him in long term. He’ll begin the season as the No. 2 back behind Pro Bowler Nick Chubb. However, coach Kevin Stefanski plans to use Hunt as a pass catcher as well.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Cardinals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins that will keep the three-time All-Pro in Arizona through the 2024 season. The team announced the deal on Tuesday but didn’t disclose terms. The NFL Network reported that the extension is worth $54.5 million over two years. The receiver is guaranteed $42.75 million. The deal also has a no-trade clause and no-franchise tag clause. The Cardinals landed the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Hopkins in a surprising trade with the Texans during the offseason, sending veteran running back David Johnson to Houston.

— Washington coach Ron Rivera missed his team’s first game week practice to start treatment for a form of skin cancer. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio stepped in and ran practice as planned when Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. Del Rio did not have an update on how Rivera was feeling but expects him back at the training facility Wednesday. Del Rio has experience doing this from his time in Denver when coach John Fox had heart surgery.

— The New York Giants have waived cornerback DeAndre Baker, with the 22-year-old facing armed robbery charges relating to an incident in Florida in May. Baker has been on the commissioner’s exempt list since July 27. He has not participated in any Giants activities since the incident.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted quarterback Mike Glennon from the practice squad to the active roster and placed linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve. Williams had surgery for a core muscle injury last month. He will miss at least the first three games of the regular season. Glennon gives the Jaguars an experienced backup heading into the opener against Indianapolis on Sunday. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for the backup spot. But the veteran might be a better option, if needed, to fill in for starter Gardner Minshew early in the season.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Brady wins quarterfinal

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev is a Grand Slam semifinalist for the second time in as many majors this year. Seeded fifth, Zverev advanced to the U.S. Open’s final four by rallying past No. 27 Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3. Zverev overcame 12 double-faults and 46 unforced errors. The German’s next opponent will be the winner of Tuesday night’s match between No. 12 Denis Shapovalov and No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta.

In other matches:

American Jennifer Brady also advanced to the semifinals by beating Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2. Seeded 28th, Brady dominated from the baseline in her first major quarterfinal. The 25-year-old played for the UCLA Bruins as part of their 2014 NCAA championship team.

MLB-NEWS

More pitching woes for Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ season-long rotation woes continue as Max Fried has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Fried had been the only current healthy member of the projected rotation before the season began.

Fried has filled the void left when the Braves lost opening day starter Mike Soroka for the season to a torn right Achilles tendon early in the season.

The latest blow to the rotation could accelerate the team’s plans to have Cole Hamels rushed into action for his 2020 debut.

In other baseball news;

— The Chicago Cubs have added outfielder Billy Hamilton to their active roster and optioned slumping slugger José Martínez to their alternate training site. Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday. Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, went 1 for 22 in 17 games with New York before he was designated for assignment on Friday.

MLB-OBIT-BUTIG

Former AL President Gene Budig dead at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — The former American League President Gene Budig has died. His death was announced Tuesday by the commissioner’s office and the Charleston RiverDogs, a minor league team he co-owned. No cause was given. He had been in hospice in South Carolina.

Budig brought an academic pedigree to the job of AL president, and he was the last one to hold the post. He was on the job from 1994 until 2000 when owners abolished league presidents. Budig was the head of three universities —Kansas, West Virginia and Illinois State. He also was a newspaper reporter, governor’s assistant, major general in the Nebraska Air National Guard and a teacher at Princeton.

Gene Budig was 81 years old.

MLB-ROBERTO CLEMENTE DAY

NEW YORK (AP) — All Puerto Rican players will be allowed to wear No. 21 on Wednesday during Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Day celebration.

The move to wear the number, similar to MLB’s celebration of Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 each April 15, started with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Roberto Clemente Jr., son of the late Hall of Famer, said he received a text from Pirates third base coach Joey Cora on July 29 at the behest of Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton, asking whether all Pirates players could wear the number on Sept. 9.

Clemente died in a plane crash on Dec, 31, 1972, following takeoff from Puerto Rico on a flight to bring relief supplies to Nicaragua following an earthquake.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Some legislative leaders urge Big Ten to reconsider

UNDATED (AP) — Leaders of six state legislatures in the Big Ten footprint have sent a letter to Commissioner Kevin Warren asking the conference to reconsider its decision to cancel the fall football season.

The letter is written on the letterhead of Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and also signed by statehouse leaders from Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The Big Ten, and Warren in particular, have received strong pushback since the conference announced that university presidents voted to push back football and other fall sports until the second semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition seeking a reversal, parents of players held a protest outside Big Ten headquarters and eight Nebraska players filed a lawsuit.

KAEPERNICK-EA SPORTS

Kaepernick will play — on Madden

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madden NFL players will have the opportunity to see how Colin Kaepernick might fare if he was back on the field.

EA Sports has announced that the company has partnered with Kaepernick and is including him in the latest version of Madden 21. Fans can sign Kaepernick as a free agent in franchise mode and put him at the helm of any NFL team, as well as including him on any team in the play now mode.

The 32-year-old quarterback hasn’t been offered a contract since he last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, the same year he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

EUROPEAN SOCCER

Ronaldo reaches century of international goals for Portugal

UNDATED (AP) — Add 100 international goals to the extraordinary list of milestones achieved by soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo become just the second male player to reach a century of goals for a national team when he curled a free kick into the top corner from 25 meters for the first of his two strikes in Portugal’s 2-0 win at Sweden in the Nations League. Scoring one of the best goals of his international career was a fitting way to enter the “100 Club” where he joins former Iran striker Ali Daei.

Belgium and France also won and joined Portugal on two wins from two games in group play.

TRACK-SEMENYA APPEAL

Semenya loses appeal

GENEVA (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya has lost her long legal battle against track and field’s rules to limit female runners’ naturally high testosterone levels.

Switzerland’s supreme court says its judges dismissed Semenya’s appeal against a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last year that upheld the rules drafted by track’s governing body affecting female runners with differences of sex development. The Swiss Federal Tribunal said CAS had the right to uphold the rules to guarantee fair competition for certain running disciplines in female athletics.

The federal court said it was limited to examining “whether the CAS decision violates fundamental and widely recognized principles of public order.” It concluded “that is not the case.”