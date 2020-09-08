Sports

TENNIS-US OPEN

Brady wins quarterfinal

NEW YORK (AP) — American Jennifer Brady has become this year’s first U.S. Open semifinalist by beating Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2.

Seeded 28th, Brady dominated from the baseline in her first major quarterfinal. She took leads of 4-0 in the first set and 2-0 in the second against Putintseva, who won their two previous meetings.

Brady’s opponent Thursday will be the winner of Tuesday night’s match between two-time major champion Naomi Osaka and Shelby Rogers, who is ranked 93rd.

The 25-year-old Brady is playing in her 13th Grand Slam event and is seeded in a major for the first time. She played for the UCLA Bruins as part of their 2014 NCAA championship team.

MLB-BRAVES-FRIED

More pitching woes for Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ season-long rotation woes continue as Max Fried has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Fried had been the only current healthy member of the projected rotation before the season began.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos says Fried has a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. Anthopoulos says he hopes Fried can return from the IL as soon as he is eligible on Sept. 16.

Fried has filled the void left when the Braves lost opening day starter Mike Soroka for the season to a torn right Achilles tendon early in the season.

The latest blow to the rotation could accelerate the team’s plans to have Cole Hamels rushed into action for his 2020 debut.

MLB-OBIT-BUTIG

Former AL President Gene Budig dead at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — The former American League President Gene Budig has died. His death was announced Tuesday by the commissioner’s office and the Charleston RiverDogs, a minor league team he co-owned. No cause was given. He had been in hospice in South Carolina.

Budig brought an academic pedigree to the job of AL president, and he was the last one to hold the post. He was on the job from 1994 until 2000 when owners abolished league presidents. Budig was the head of three universities —Kansas, West Virginia and Illinois State. He also was a newspaper reporter, governor’s assistant, major general in the Nebraska Air National Guard and a teacher at Princeton.

Gene Budig was 81 years old.

MLB-ROBERTO CLEMENTE DAY

NEW YORK (AP) — All Puerto Rican players will be allowed to wear No. 21 on Wednesday during Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Day celebration.

The move to wear the number, similar to MLB’s celebration of Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 each April 15, started with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Roberto Clemente Jr., son of the late Hall of Famer, said he received a text from Pirates third base coach Joey Cora on July 29 at the behest of Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton, asking whether all Pirates players could wear the number on Sept. 9.

Clemente died in a plane crash on Dec, 31, 1972, following takeoff from Puerto Rico on a flight to bring relief supplies to Nicaragua following an earthquake.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Heat can advance with win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Heat could wrap up the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks — the NBA’s best team in the regular season. The Bucks avoided a sweep by beating the Heat in overtime in Game 4.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets are even at a game apiece heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Lakers evened things up in Game 2 on Sunday night, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis combining for 62 points.

NBA RESTART-FAMILIES

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA coaches or other team staffers could have guests in the bubble later this month. The league shared final plans for such additions with teams on Tuesday.

Team staffs would be limited to a total of 10 guests, all of whom would have to begin a self-quarantining period at home immediately, then travel to Central Florida next week to begin another week of even stricter lockdown. Those guests could then enter the so-called bubble at Walt Disney World on Sept. 21, about a week before the scheduled start of the NBA Finals.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Knights hope Reaves will help in Game 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Reaves returns to the Vegas Golden Knights lineup for tonight’s Game 2 of the Western Conference final against the Dallas Stars after being suspended for the series opener.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound forward gives the Golden Knights some more physicality after they were outmuscled in a Game 1 loss by a tough Dallas opponent.

Coach Peter DeBoer said missing Reaves wasn’t the reason Vegas trails 1-0. But having the well-respected teammate back on the ice gives the Golden Knights more size and depth, which they’ll need to try to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Some legislative leaders urge Big Ten to reconsider

UNDATED (AP) — Leaders of six state legislatures in the Big Ten footprint have sent a letter to Commissioner Kevin Warren asking the conference to reconsider its decision to cancel the fall football season.

The letter is written on the letterhead of Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and also signed by statehouse leaders from Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The Big Ten, and Warren in particular, have received strong pushback since the conference announced that university presidents voted to push back football and other fall sports until the second semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition seeking a reversal, parents of players held a protest outside Big Ten headquarters and eight Nebraska players filed a lawsuit.

NFL-GIANTS-BAKER

Giants waive cornerback Baker

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have waived cornerback DeAndre Baker, with the 22-year-old facing armed robbery charges relating to an incident in Florida in May.

The Giants announced the move Tuesday, less than a week after co-owner John Mara said the team was close to a decision on Baker’s future with the club.

Baker has been on the commissioner’s exempt list since July 27. Two weeks later, he was formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from an incident at a house party in Miramar, Florida. Baker has not participated in any Giants activities since the incident.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— A person familiar with the contract tells the Associated Press that running back Kareem Hunt has agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million extension with the Cleveland Browns. Hunt served an eight-game NFL suspension last year after joining Cleveland as a free agent after he was released by Kansas City. The league suspended him for two violent off-field altercations. — The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted quarterback Mike Glennon from the practice squad to the active roster and placed linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve. Williams had surgery for a core muscle injury last month. He will miss at least the first three games of the regular season. Glennon gives the Jaguars an experienced backup heading into the opener against Indianapolis on Sunday. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for the backup spot. But the veteran might be a better option, if needed, to fill in for starter Gardner Minshew early in the season.

KAEPERNICK-EA SPORTS

Kaepernick will play — on Madden

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madden NFL players will have the opportunity to see how Colin Kaepernick might fare if he was back on the field.

EA Sports has announced that the company has partnered with Kaepernick and is including him in the latest version of Madden 21. Fans can sign Kaepernick as a free agent in franchise mode and put him at the helm of any NFL team, as well as including him on any team in the play now mode.

The 32-year-old quarterback hasn’t been offered a contract since he last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, the same year he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

TRACK-SEMENYA APPEAL

Semenya loses appeal

GENEVA (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya has lost her long legal battle against track and field’s rules to limit female runners’ naturally high testosterone levels.

Switzerland’s supreme court says its judges dismissed Semenya’s appeal against a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last year that upheld the rules drafted by track’s governing body affecting female runners with differences of sex development. The Swiss Federal Tribunal said CAS had the right to uphold the rules to guarantee fair competition for certain running disciplines in female athletics.

The federal court said it was limited to examining “whether the CAS decision violates fundamental and widely recognized principles of public order.” It concluded “that is not the case.”