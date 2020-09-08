Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Greinke looks for another win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Unbeaten Astros right-hander Zack Greinke tries to win his third straight start in the first game of a doubleheader today in which the Astros are the home team in Oakland.

It is a makeup of a postponement from Aug. 30 following A’s right-hander Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test result a day earlier. Oakland missed four games in all, including three in Seattle that forces the club to play three doubleheaders in a seven-day span starting today.

Also among today’s major league games:

— Mike Clevinger will make his home debut for the San Diego Padres tonight against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. He was obtained in a blockbuster deal with Cleveland just before last week’s trade deadline. He made his Padres debut Thursday, taking a 2-0 loss at Anaheim while allowing two runs and seven hits in six innings.

— So impressive so far, Cleveland Indians rookie Triston McKenzie makes his fourth start and second against the Kansas City Royals, who didn’t score on the right-hander in six innings last week. The 23-year-old McKenzie is the latest big arm to come out of Cleveland’s system.

MLB-ROBERTO CLEMENTE DAY

NEW YORK (AP) — All Puerto Rican players will be allowed to wear No. 21 on Wednesday during Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Day celebration.

The move to wear the number, similar to MLB’s celebration of Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 each April 15, started with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Roberto Clemente Jr., son of the late Hall of Famer, said he received a text from Pirates third base coach Joey Cora on July 29 at the behest of Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton, asking whether all Pirates players could wear the number on Sept. 9.

Clemente died in a plane crash on Dec, 31, 1972, following takeoff from Puerto Rico on a flight to bring relief supplies to Nicaragua following an earthquake.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Heat can advance with win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Heat could wrap up the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks — the NBA’s best team in the regular season. The Bucks avoided a sweep by beating the Heat in overtime in Game 4.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets are even at a game apiece heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Lakers evened things up in Game 2 on Sunday night, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis combining for 62 points.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Knights hope Reaves will help in Game 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Reaves returns to the Vegas Golden Knights lineup for tonight’s Game 2 of the Western Conference final against the Dallas Stars after being suspended for the series opener.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound forward gives the Golden Knights some more physicality after they were outmuscled in a Game 1 loss by a tough Dallas opponent.

Coach Peter DeBoer said missing Reaves wasn’t the reason Vegas trails 1-0. But having the well-respected teammate back on the ice gives the Golden Knights more size and depth, which they’ll need to try to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Cyclists, but not race director, cleared to continue

UNDATED (AP) — The 166 remaining Tour de France riders have been cleared to continue racing in today’s Stage 10 after undergoing COVID-19 tests.

Organizers however announced that race director Christian Prudhomme tested positive and he’s gone home. Also, four staff from four different teams tested positive and have dropped out of the race bubble.

Tour organizers performed 841 tests over the past two days on riders and team members. Only 165 riders started Stage 10 after Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy quit. He says he did not recover from a crash on Stage 1 and hopes to return at the Giro d’Italia.