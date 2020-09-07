Sports

US OPEN

4th round of US Open continues

NEW YORK (AP) — The fourth round of men’s and women’s singles continues.

Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin will try to reach the quarterfinals, joining two other Americans already into that round, Jennifer Brady and Shelby Rogers. Williams plays No. 15 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, and Kenin faces No. 16 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Victoria Azarenka looks to continue her resurgence since the tour resumed from the pandemic. She won the Western & Southern Open and is now trying to get deeper into the U.S. Open.

With Novak Djokovic gone from the men’s bracket, second-seeded Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev — last year’s runner-up to Rafael Nadal — have a clearer path to the title.

NHL-ISLANDERS

Islanders in conference final

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Islanders are in a conference final for the first time since 1993.

They’ve gotten this far with a 7-game series win over the Flyers and are 11-5 in this postseason.

Josh Bailey leads the Islanders with 15 assists and 17 points in 16 games. The Islanders have posted three shutouts and have outscored opponents 54-31 in the postseason.

NHL-LIGHTNING

5th time for Tampa Bay

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are in the conference final for the fifth time since 2004, when they won the Stanley Cup.

They’re coming off a five-game series win over the Bruins and are well rested compared to the Islanders, who played Saturday.

The Lightning went 8-2 in the first two rounds, compiling a 1.91 goals-against average along the way. Brayden Point leads the team with six goals and 18 points.

The Lightning announced Sunday that captain Steven Stamkos won’t play in the series.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Dustin Johnson has 5-stroke lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Dustin Johnson has a commanding five-stroke lead going into the final round of the Tour Championship.

Johnson is gunning for the FedEx Cup and its $15 million first prize after firing a 6-under 64 yesterday.

Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) share second. Both feel like they will need some help from Johnson if they are to have a chance to catch him.

JAGUAR-MOVES

Jaguars sign veteran QB Mike Glennon to practice squad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad.

The move adds a veteran under the NFL’s revamped roster rules. Glennon and defensive lineman Caraun Reid will earn $12,000 a week under a setup altered because of the pandemic.

Sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for Jacksonville’s backup spot, but the Jaguars likely would turn to Glennon early in the season if they needed someone to start in place of second-year pro Gardner Minshew.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Stressful Tour rest day as riders face COVID-19 tests

LA ROCHELLE, France (AP) — Tour de France riders will undergo COVID-19 tests during the race’s first rest day today. The results will decide whether they can continue.

Anyone who tests positive will have to leave the race and any team with more than two positive tests within seven days will be thrown out.

After Primoz Roglic of Slovenia seized the race leader’s yellow jersey on Sunday. Roglic leads defending champion Egan Bernal by 21 seconds, with Frenchman Guillaume Martin 28 seconds back in third place.