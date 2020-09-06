Sports

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Peterson agrees to 1-year deal with Detroit

UNDATED (AP) — Adrian Peterson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement had not been announced. ESPN and the NFL Network also reported the deal.

The 35-year-old Peterson was released by Washington on Friday after spending the past two seasons there. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. At this stage of his career, Peterson may need his workload managed. He did rush for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington, playing in 31 games and rebounding nicely after a one-season stop in Arizona.

The Lions have struggled recently to develop a consistent running game.

In other NFL news:

— The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year contract. The Titans did not announce the terms Sunday, but ESPN.com reported the deal could be worth up to $15 million. The No. 1 overall pick of 2014, Clowney went into free agency looking for a mega-contract that never came calling. The pandemic shut down travel for physicals, and Clowney didn’t visit anyone once the NFL allowed free agents to meet teams in person. He had his best season in 2017 with Titans coach Mike Vrabel as his defensive coordinator in Houston.

— The Los Angeles Rams have claimed linebacker Justin Hollins off waivers from the Denver Broncos. The Broncos waived Hollins on Saturday at their final roster cutdown. He was a fifth-round pick from Oregon in 2019. Hollins played in 15 games for Denver last season as a backup linebacker and on special teams, recording 19 tackles and a sack. Hollins will be reunited in Los Angeles with Brandon Staley, the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach last season. Rams coach Sean McVay hired Staley as his defensive coordinator earlier this year.

— The Dallas Cowboys appear on the verge of having players kneeling during the national anthem for the first time. Quarterback Dak Prescott says teammates should be able to decide for themselves how they wish to protest racial inequality. The national reckoning over race has led owner Jerry Jones to soften his hard-line stance requiring players to stand during the anthem. Defensive tackle Dontari Poe is the only Dallas player who has said publicly he intends to kneel. The Cowboys open the season next Sunday at the new home of the Los Angeles Rams.

MLB-NEWS

Yankees bench slumping slugger Sanchez

UNDATED (AP) — Slumping New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has been temporarily benched by manager Aaron Boone, who hopes the rest will help the slugger regain his stroke.

Sanchez is mired in a 3-for-28 funk that has dropped his batting average to .130. He was not in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Baltimore and might not be back in action for a while. Sanchez does n’t have a multi-hit game this season and has only seven homers and 15 RBIs over 100 at-bats. Last year, he had 34 home runs and 77 RBIs in 106 games.

The move comes after the fading Yankees dropped two in a row to Baltimore to fall to 21-18 for the season after a 16-6 start.

In other MLB news:

— The Philadelphia Phillies put outfielders Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn on the injured list Sunday, leaving the roster in a bind ahead of a busy stretch in the schedule. Bruce reaggravated a left quadriceps injury Saturday during a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets and was added to the 10-day injured list. Quinn was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after slamming into the center field wall chasing a flyball Saturday. Philadelphia has only four primary outfielders on the active roster — Bryce Harper, Adam Haseley, Andrew McCutchen and Garlick. The Phillies begin a stretch Tuesday that includes five doubleheaders in 15 days as they make up games postponed by positive coronavirus tests early in this pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

— Now that he has a new multiyear contract, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says his top priority is working out a long-term deal for manager Dave Martinez. The Nationals have a club option for Martinez for 2021. Rizzo says he hopes to disregard the club option and instead work out a new contract for the manager. Rizzo’s multiyear extension was announced by the team on Saturday. Martinez says he wants to remain in Washington. Rizzo and Martinez led the Nationals to the 2019 World Series title. This year, Washington is in last place in the NL East.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Bucks on the ropes, Heat look to finish historic sweep

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Teams as good as the Milwaukee Bucks never get swept in the NBA playoffs. But that could change Sunday.

Milwaukee is on the brink of elimination, trailing the Miami Heat 3-0 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Heat can close it out — and make a little history — when they look to finish off a second consecutive sweep in these playoffs. No NBA team has ever climbed out of an 0-3 hole.

The Bucks had Game 3 in their hands Friday, leading by 14 in the third quarter and by 12 at the start of the fourth quarter. Then Miami’s Jimmy Butler had 17 points in the fourth, the Heat outscored the Bucks 40-13 in the period and Miami won 115-100 to take the 3-0 lead.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Vegas and Dallas open Western Conference finals

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars start a conference final series Sunday that should be competitive, full of goals and yet still feature some great goaltending.

Vegas is the top seed in the Western Conference and is trying to reach the Stanley Cup final for the second time in its third season of existence. Dallas has the offensive firepower and the toughness to go toe to toe with the Golden Knights. Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen is the highest-scoring player left in the playoffs with 21 points in 16 games. Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore isn’t far behind with 16 in 15.

Vegas goalie Robin Lehner shut out the Canucks in all three of his starts in the last round, while journeyman Anton Khudobin has been solid since stepping in for injured Stars starter Ben Bishop.

TENNS-US OPEN

Brady beats Kerber

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Brady has extended her dominant showing at the U.S. Open and reached the quarterfinals for the first time.

The hard-hitting, 25-year-old Brady knocked off Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the opening match Sunday. The 41st-ranked Brady used her dominant forehand to take control in a 22-minute first set.

Brady has yet to drop a set and has lost only 19 games in her four matches.

For Kerber, it was an abrupt end to a resurgent week. The 2016 U.S. Open champion couldn’t make headway against Brady’s consistently solid serve and groundstrokes.

Brady, who is one of four American women still alive in singles, will face either Petra Martic or Yulia Putintseva in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal match.

Fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka plays later Sunday.

On the men’s side, top-seeded Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) is trying to stay unbeaten in 2020 and extend his bid for a fourth U.S. Open title.

NASCAR-PLAYOFFS

Playoffs begin with 14 drivers chasing Harvick and Hamlin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin are expected to race head-to-head for the NASCAR Cup title when the 10-week playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway. The two head to the South Carolina track with a combined 13 regular-season wins between them. They’ve accumulated enough playoff points to practically coast into the championship-deciding finale. That theoretically leaves the 14 other drivers racing for just two spots in the winner-take-all race.

The field consists of six former champions including Kyle Busch, the current holder of the Bill France Cup. Busch is a two-time Cup champion but has had a terrible 2020 by his standards and is still seeking his first win of the season.

NASCAR’s return to racing has been done with COVID-19 protocols that eliminated practice and qualifying, which put younger drivers and smaller teams at a disadvantage. Rookie Cole Custer has raced the tricky Darlington track just five times before — only twice in a Cup car, both in May. Harvick, conversely, has 25 career Cup starts at Darlington and a pair of wins.

F1-ITALIAN GP

Gasly surprise Italian GP winner as Hamilton given penalty

MONZA, Italy (AP) — AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly has claimed an unlikely victory at the Italian Grand Prix. A thrilling race saw world champion Lewis Hamilton receive a 10-second stop-go penalty and both Ferraris fail to finish at their home circuit on Sunday.

It’s Gasly first win in Formula One. The 24-year-old Frenchman finished 0.415 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and 3.358 ahead of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll on a strange-looking podium. All three drivers had never won a race and each had only one top-three finish to their name.

Hamilton had appeared on course for a comfortable victory from the pole position before he was given the penalty for entering the pit lane when closed.