Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Raptors even series 2-2

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — This time, the Toronto Raptors didn’t need a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat the Boston Celtics.

Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) and Kyle Lowry each had double-doubles as the Raptors beat the Celtics, 100-93, evening the Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.

Siakam finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Lowry delivered 22 points and 11 boards.

Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Raptors, who also received 17 points from Fred VanVleet.

The game was tied until Toronto outscored Boston, 32-24 in the third quarter.

Jayson Tatum’s 24 points and 10 rebounds led Boston. Jaylen Brown missed his first nine 3-point attempts and finished with 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have squared their Western Conference semifinal series at a game apiece with a 110-101 win against the Clippers. Jamal Murray scored 27 points for Denver, which never trailed and led by as many as 23.

Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOU’-kihch) had 26 points and 18 rebounds while helping the Nuggets keep Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard in check. Leonard had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists but shot only 4 for 17.

Paul George scored a team-high 22 points for Los Angeles.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Islanders reach conference finals

TORONTO (AP) — It’s been a long time since the New York Islanders were one of the last four teams standing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Isles are in the conference finals for the first time since 1993 after taking Game 7 of their second-round series with the Flyers, 4-0.

Scott Mayfield opened the scoring with his first career playoff goal, beating Carter Hart midway through the first period. Fellow defenseman Andy Greene made it 2-0 less than three minutes later.

Brock Nelson added a second-period goal and Anthony Beauvillier (boh-VIH’-lee-ay) added an empty-netter to seal the win and the series.

Thomas Greiss (grys) needed to make just 16 saves for his first career postseason shutout.

The Lightning are next up for the Islanders, beginning Monday in Edmonton.

KENTUCKY DERBY

Authentic edges Tiz the Law to win Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — For Authentic, it’s better late than never.

Authentic has captured the pandemic-delayed Kentucky Derby in front of near-empty empty stands at Churchill Downs. With John Velazquez aboard, Authentic went off at 9-1 and grabbed the lead out of the game before holding off 3-5 favorite, Tiz the Law by 1 1/4 lengths.

It’s the sixth Derby victory for Bob Baffert, tying the all-time record for trainers. Ben Jones picked up his sixth Derby win as a trainer with Hill Gail in 1952.

The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under Velazquez, who earned his third Derby.

Tiz the Law already had won the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to the Triple Crown that was run in June at a shorter distance. A victory in the Derby would set him up for a Triple try in the Preakness on Oct. 3.

Baffert’s other horse, Thousand Words, got spooked in the paddock, reared up and fell on his side. He was scratched by the veterinarians.

Mr. Big News finished third at 46-1.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Williams outlasts Stephens at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is still alive in her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam, but she had her hands full against fellow American Sloane Stephens early in the third round.

Williams has avoided what would have been her earliest loss at the U.S. Open since her 1998 debut by coming back to beat Stephens, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the Round of 16. Next up for Williams is 15th seed Maria Sakkari, who beat her at the Western & Southern Open at Flushing Meadow last month. Sakkari advanced Saturday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against American Amanda Anisimova.

No. 2-seeded Sofia Kenin reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time by beating Ons Jabeur 7-6, 6-3. The American is bidding for her second Grand Slam championship in a row after winning her first major title at the Australian Open in February.

Seventh seed Madison Keys had to retire at the U.S. Open in the second set of her third-round match against Alize Cornet (ah-LEEZ’ kohr-NAY’), who was leading 7-6, 3-2. Keys required treatment from a trainer on her upper back and neck after the first set.

American Caty McNally is out following a 7-5, 6-1 setback against Elise Mertens. The 16th-seeded Mertens is joined in the fourth round by Karolina Muchova and Tsvetana Pironkova, who knocked out No. 18 Donna Vekic in straight sets.

On the men’s side, Frances Tiafoe (TEE-ah-foh) is the last American man in the U.S. Open singles field. The 22-year-old Maryland native advanced into the fourth round for the first time by beating Marton Fucsovics, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the fourth round by ousting American Jeffrey John Wolf, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Also advancing are sixth seed Matteo Berrettini, 10th seed Andrey Rublev No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime (ah-LEE’-sih-may) and unseeded American Frances Tiafoe (TEE’-ah-foh).

Vasek Pospisil pulled off Saturday’s biggest surprise in the men’s bracket by eliminating No. 8 Roberto Bautista-Agut (ah-GOO), 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

MLB-SCHEDULE

A’s top Padres to end skid

UNDATED (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have halted a three-game losing streak by bouncing back from Friday’s 7-0 loss to San Diego.

Ramón Laureano homered and Sean Manaea (mah-NY’-ah) won his third straight start as the A’s doubled up the Padres, 8-4. Matt Olson hit a two-run triple and new addition Tommy La Stella had an RBI double to back Manaea, who allowed one run and four hits over five innings.

Elsewhere on the major league schedule:

— Justin Upton laced a game-tying double in the ninth and scored on Jo Adell’s single to push the Angels past the Astros, 10-9. Mike Trout slammed his 300th home run to break the Angels record set by Tim Salmon.

— D.J. Stewart homered twice and the Orioles put together a five-run sixth inning to beat the Yankees, 6-1. Yanks starter Gerrit Cole has dropped three consecutive starts since winning 20 straight decisions.

— Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and catcher Christian Vázquez manufactured the winning run with his legs in rallying the Red Sox to a 9-8 triumph over the Blue Jays. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer and Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) homered while driving in three.

— Jose Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) and Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) belted two-run homers to power the White Sox past the Royals, 5-3. Lucas Giolito struck out nine and allowed three runs over five innings to get the win.

— The Indians blew a 3-1 lead before earning a 4-3 win over the Brewers on a walk-off single by Cesar Hernandez in the ninth inning. Hernandez also poked an RBI double and Jose Ramirez smacked a two-run homer for Cleveland.

— The Twins pulled out its fifth straight win, earning a 4-3 decision over the Tigers on Byron Buxton’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Miguel Sano (sah-NOH’) homered in the seventh, hit the game-tying single in the ninth and scored the winning run.

— Jose Marmolejos (mahr-moh-LAY’-hohs) twice left the bases loaded before supplying a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning of the Mariners’ 5-3 win over the Rangers. Justus Sheffield allowed two runs over seven innings before the Mariners scored three times in the eighth.

— Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) singled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning before pinch-hitter Josh Fuentes added a two-run double to give the Rockies breathing room in a 5-2 win over the Dodgers. Charlie Blackmon homered, doubled and scored two runs as Colorado ended the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak.

— Madison Bumgarner was a loser in his return to San Francisco, serving up back-to-back homers by Evan Longoria and Darin Ruf in the second inning of the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 setback against the Giants. Bumgarner is 0-4 with an 8.44 ERA after lasting just four innings.

— Adam Wainwright pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning to pitch the Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Cubs in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Wainwright allowed two runs, struck out six and walked one to improve to 4-0 for the first time in his career.

— The Cardinals pulled off a sweep of the twinbill as Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong (deh-YUHNG’) homered in a 5-1 decision over the NL Central Leaders. Five St. Louis pitchers combined on a three-hitter, with starter Austin Gomber striking out five in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

— Eugenio (ay-oo-HEH’-nee-oh) Suárez recorded his first 3-homer game while driving in five to lead the Reds’ 6-2 win over the Pirates. Suárez hit a three-run shot deep down the left-field line to cap a four-run third inning.

— Sandy Alcantara (al-KAN’-tah-rah) allowed one run over six innings to help the Marlins top the Rays, 7-3. Corey Dickerson homered for the second consecutive game as Miami improved to 15-8 away from home.

— Recently-acquired Brock Holt had four hits and the Nationals leaned on their bullpen to beat the NL East-leading Braves. 10-4. Washington relievers Kyle McGowin, Wander Suero (SWEHR’-oh), Sean Doolittle and Ryne Harper combined for 5 1/3 hitless innings.

— The Phillies’ five-game winning streak is over after Seth Lugo held them to one run and four hits while striking out eight in the Mets’ 5-1 victory. Andres Gimenez had two hits and two RBIs to help New York win for only the second time in eight games.

MLB-NEWS

Nationals give multiyear extension to GM Mike Rizzo

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager and president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo has finalized a multiyear contract extension with the team.

The Nationals have won four NL East titles, most recently in 2017. They won the last season’s World Series after making the playoffs as a wild card.

The Nationals currently are in last place in the division in the pandemic-shortened season. Rizzo is in his 12th season guiding the Nationals’ baseball operations.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) has landed on the 10-day injured list by the Astros. The second baseman sprained his right knee while sliding into third base Thursday against Texas. The 2017 AL MVP is batting only .224 this season, but he was 16 of 48 over his last 14 games.

— Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (sahn-tahn-DEHR’) has a strained oblique and likely will miss the remainder of the season. Santander has been one of the best players on a rebuilding team that has performed above expectations following two straight 100-loss seasons. He sustained the injury in the opener of a doubleheader against the Yankees on Friday.

PGA-TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnson tops leaderboard

ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked Dustin Johnson is the leader at the midway point of the Tour Championship.

Johnson closed a two-putt birdie for an even-par 70 and a one-shot lead lead over Sungjae Im, who birdied three of his last four holes for a 64.

Former Tour Championship winner Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) ran off three straight birdies late in his round for a 65 that puts him two shots back.

NFL-NEWS

Watson agrees to extension with Texans

UNDATED (AP) — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans. The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.

The 24-year-old Watson has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans. He threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs.

In other NFL news:

— Chargers Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension that will make him the league’s second-highest paid receiver in average money. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal, who says it is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed. He had 104 receptions last season, breaking his own franchise record for single-season catches.

— Joe Flacco passed his physical and will start the season on the Jets’ active roster as one of Sam Darnold’s backups. The veteran quarterback had been on the active/physically unable to perform list throughout training camp while recovering from neck surgery.

— A person familiar with the situation says Dallas right tackle La’el Collins and linebacker Sean Lee will start the season on injured reserve with a chance to return after three weeks. Coach Mike McCarthy hasn’t specified the nature of the injuries.

— Quarterback Josh Rosen is available after being released by the Dolphins. The former first-round pick was behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) on the depth chart.

— Alex Smith has made Washington’s initial 53-man roster 22 months since breaking two bones in his right leg. Smith may even be Dwayne Haskins’ backup Week 1 against the Eagles after participating in full 11-on-11 drills at practice in recent days.

— The Jaguars are going with a college journeyman and sixth-round draft pick as their backup quarterback. General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone kept rookie Jake Luton to play behind Gardner Minshew as they finalized their 53-man roster.

— The Browns and Bengals will be allowed to have 6,000 fans at two home games this season. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the teams have been granted a variance for a “two-game trial” on a state requirement limiting 1,500 people at outdoor gatherings. The variance allows for no more than 1,500 fans in each side of the stadium. Fans will be required to wear masks throughout the games.

— Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players’ union. All players and other team personnel categorized in Tiers 1 and 2 will continue to be tested each day, a process that has worked relatively well for the league as it approaches the first game on Thursday night.