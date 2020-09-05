Sports

KENTUCKY DERBY

Tiz the Law is a big favorite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — In a Kentucky Derby postponed four months because of the coronavirus, Tiz the Law is the biggest favorite at 3-5 odds since 1989. He was a dominating winner of the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown.

Tiz the Law faces 15 rivals Saturday in the 1 1/4-mile Derby, the smallest field since 2003. Trainer Bob Baffert saddles 8-1 shot Authentic and 15-1 shot Thousand Words in his bid to win a record-tying sixth Derby. There won’t be any fans in the stands and the infield because of the pandemic. Says Baffert: “It’s going to be weird.”

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees, quite a contrast to the cool and rainy weather when the race is usually run in late spring.

Post time is 7:01 p.m. EDT.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Flyers and Islanders meet in Game 7

TORONTO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will finally learn who their opponent will be in the Eastern Conference finals. That will be determined Saturday night when the Philadelphia Flyers meet the New York Islanders in Game 7 of their semifinal series.

Philadelphia forced the deciding game with a 5-4 overtime win on Thursday night. The Flyers have won three games in overtime in the same series for the first time in franchise history.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Game 4 for Raptors-Celtics, Game 2 for Nuggets-Clippers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Saturday brings another NBA playoff doubleheader. Game 4 awaits in the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. After that, it’s Game 2 in the Western Conference semifinal series between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Celtics lead their matchup 2-1, while the Clippers have a 1-0 lead in their series.

The Clippers have won three consecutive playoff games, which might not sound all that impressive — but it matches the longest such streak in franchise history. They also won three straight in 2015.

NFL-DOLPHINS MOVES

QB Josh Rosen cut by Dolphins after 1 season

MIAMI (AP) — NFL cutdown day has forced the Miami Dolphins to acknowledge the failure of their Josh Rosen experiment. Miami has released Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona in April 2019 for second- and fifth-round draft picks. He started three games last year, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass, and was the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) in training camp this summer.

The decision to cut Rosen signals the Dolphins are confident in the health of top draft pick Tagovailoa, who has returned from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in November.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick by the Cardinals in 2018, and they parted with him after drafting Kyler Murray a year ago. Rosen began last season as Miami’s backup QB, replaced Fitzpatrick as the starter in Games 3 through 5, and spent the rest of the year in the No. 2 job.

The Dolphins’ starter in the season opener Sept. 13 at New England will be the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick, their most valuable player in 2019.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Bumgarner to face his former team

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will face his former club at last when he takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night in San Francisco. The 2014 World Series MVP missed Arizona’s visit to Oracle Park last month while rehabbing a mid-back strain. He will come off the injured list to make his first appearance since Aug. 9.

The star lefty is 0-3 with a 9.35 ERA after he signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Diamondbacks during the offseason.

Trevor Cahill will make his third straight start for the D-backs.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Yankees might get shortstop Gleyber Torres back in the lineup a day earlier than expected. Torres has been out with a left hamstring strain, and manager Aaron Boone said early Friday that Torres could get back in the lineup Sunday. Boone changed course after New York split a doubleheader in Baltimore that night, saying there’s a “good chance” Torres could go Saturday against the Orioles. Torres is a career .345 hitter with 16 homers in 31 games against Baltimore.

— Braves right-hander Max Fried is the only qualified starting pitcher in the majors who hasn’t given up a home run this season, a run he’ll try to extend against the Nationals. NL East-leading Atlanta has won all eight of Fried’s starts. Washington right-hander Erick Fedde will face the Braves for the first time this season, and the first time in Atlanta.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens on Day 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams will face Sloane Stephens Saturday in an All-American showdown between past champions in the third round of the U.S. Open.

It will be the seventh match between the two players. Williams leads the head-to-head series 5-1, including four wins in a row. But they haven’t played each other since the 2015 French Open. Stephens’ only head-to-head victory came at the 2013 Australian Open.

That will be the day’s second match in Arthur Ashe Stadium, following 2019 men’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev against American wild-card entry J.J. Wolf, who is ranked 138th. The Ashe schedule at night features 2014 champion Marin Cilic (CHIHL’-ihch) against No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem (teem), and Madison Keys, the runner-up to Stephens three years ago, against Alize Cornet.

F1-ITALIAN GP

Hamilton takes Italian GP pole, Ferrari struggles again

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Italian Grand Prix as he clinched a record-extending 94th pole position Saturday.

Hamilton nudged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just 0.069 seconds.

Ferrari’s troubles went from bad to worse as both cars failed to qualify inside the top 10 at the team’s home circuit for the first time since 1984.

Hamilton looks on course to extend his championship lead, which stands at 47 points from Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and 50 from Bottas.