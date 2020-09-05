Cahill scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Arizona

Regional Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-24, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-21, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:15 p.m. EDT

LINE: Giants 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Arizona will square off on Saturday.

The Giants are 12-14 against NL West opponents. San Francisco ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .266 batting average, Brandon Belt leads the team with an average of .333.

The Diamondbacks are 10-20 against NL West Division opponents. Arizona’s lineup has 31 home runs this season, Kole Calhoun leads them with eight homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .603.

Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .439.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Cahill: (left hip), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.