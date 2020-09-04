Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Twins beat Tigers 2-0 in first game of doubleheader

UNDATED (AP) — Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first inning and Randy Dobnak pitched five scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Dobnak gave up four hits and a walk and struck out four batters in his second straight start against the Tigers. He surrendered a season-high six runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings at Detroit in his last outing. Taylor Rogers worked the seventh and final inning for his eighth save in 10 chances.

The consecutive leadoff homers were the third allowed by Detroit starter Matt Boyd this season. He also gave up back-to-back home runs to the Chicago White Sox to start games on Aug. 12 and 17.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Washington Nationals have removed left fielder Juan Soto from the lineup for the first game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves because of a sore left elbow. Soto’s exit from the lineup takes away one of baseball’s top hitters. The news of Soto’s injury comes one day after another Washington outfielder, Adam Eaton, jammed his knee. The 21-year-old Soto is hitting .354 with 11 homers. Manager Dave Martinez says he hopes Eaton’s injury is not serious. Eaton also did not start the first game of the doubleheader.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

2 Game 7s in Western Conference semifinals

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Friday’s NHL playoff schedule features two deciding games, one in each Western Conference semifinal series.

The Colorado Avalanche are heading to a Game 7 with Dallas after trailing 3-1 in the series, and the Vancouver Canucks have erased the same deficit against the Vegas Golden Knights. Goalies Michael Hutchinson of Colorado and Thatcher Demko of Vancouver deserve significant credit for that.

Hutchinson, the Avalanche’s third-string goalie, has made two NHL playoff starts and has two wins. On the line in Game 7 is a trip to the Western Conference finals. The Stars haven’t been there since 2008. The last time the Avalanche went to the conference finals was 2002.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Heat have Bucks in serious trouble going into Game 3

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are facing a pivotal Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the rolling Miami Heat. The top-seeded Bucks have dropped the first two games to the fifth-seeded Heat, marking just the fifth time this season that they’ve had a multi-game losing streak. The only time a No. 5 seed has led 2-0 in any series other than a first-round matchup was in the 1994 West semifinals when fifth-seeded Utah won the first two games against eighth-seeded Phoenix.

Also Friday night, the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet fourth-seeded Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series. The Rockets’ debut of their small-ball style was a big success when they beat the Lakers 121-111 in Los Angeles on Feb. 6 behind 41 points from Russell Westbrook. Now they have to see if their lineup, all 6-foot-8 or shorter, can beat LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the bigger Lakers four times.

NBA-KNICKS-COACHES

Woodson returns to Knicks as assistant on Thibodeau’s staff

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Woodson is returning to New York as an assistant on Tom Thibodeau’s (THIH’-buh-dohz) staff. He is the only Knicks coach to win a playoff series in the last two decades and the last one to even reach the postseason. Woodson was one of the assistant coaches announced today by the Knicks, who hired Thibodeau as their coach in July.

The Knicks had already said that longtime Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne had left John Calipari’s staff to join Thibodeau. They have now added Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach, and Woodson and Andy Greer as assistant coaches. Woodson took the Knicks to the second round in 2013.

NFL-WASHINGTON-PETERSON RELEASED

Washington releases Adrian Peterson

UNDATED (AP) — Washington has released veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

The team announced the surprise move Friday, less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season. First-year coach Ron Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the facility, then delivered the news that the team was moving on from the 35-year-old.

Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington. He’s 1,053 yards behind Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time rushing list and needs 12 TDs to catch Marcus Allen for the third most in NFL history.

KENTUCKY DERBY-SCRATCH

1-eyed Finnick the Fierce scratched from Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The field for the Kentucky Derby has been reduced to 16 after Finnick the Fierce was scratched. The one-eyed gelding has an apparent foot issue.

Saturday’s Derby will have its fewest starters since 2003, when Funny Cide beat 15 rivals. King Guillermo, owned by former major league All-Star Victor Martinez, was scratched because of a fever. Finnick the Fierce drew the No. 1 post position and was listed at 50-1 on the morning line. His absence means Max Player will break from the inside position. The field will be loaded into posts 3 through 18, with posts 1, 2, 19 and 20 left vacant.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Osaka overcomes test from teenager

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka has moved into the fourth round of the U.S. Open by getting past 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk in three sets.

Osaka threw her racket after ceding the second set, then was one point from trailing 3-1 in the third. But she saved five break points to get to 2-all, starting a five-game run that ended the match. Osaka improved to 7-0 since tennis resumed after a hiatus of more than five months because of the pandemic.

Also moving into the fourth round is 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber, who beat 20-year-old American Ann Li in straight sets. Kerber’s next opponent is another American, 28th-seeded Jennifer Brady, who beat Caroline Garcia.

Caty McNally, an 18-year-old from Ohio, eliminated No. 21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets in a rain-delayed match to reach the third round. McNally’s 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 victory gives the host country 11 women in the third round at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 1992. McNally, who plays doubles with 16-year-old American Coco Gauff, had never been this far in singles at a Grand Slam tournament.

TOPPS-SOFTBALL CARDS

Topps to produce first women’s softball card set

NEW YORK (AP) — The Topps Company will create women’s professional softball cards for the first time in its 82-year history.

Athletes Unlimited announced an agreement with Topps on Friday to create an online exclusive trading card set commemorating the new Athletes Unlimited league. The cards will be produced during the season and shipped when the set is completed. The set will include cards for 56 of the world’s top players, including 17 Olympians from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Italy.

Topps will also offer a “Championship Set” starting Oct. 5 that will feature the Athletes Unlimited Softball League Champion, Defensive Player of the Season and other award and highlight cards.

The season started Aug. 29 and will continue until Sept. 28.