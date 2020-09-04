Sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

2 Game 7s in Western Conference semifinals

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Friday’s NHL playoff schedule features two deciding games, one in each Western Conference semifinal series.

The Colorado Avalanche are heading to a Game 7 with Dallas after trailing 3-1 in the series, and the Vancouver Canucks have erased the same deficit against the Vegas Golden Knights. Goalies Michael Hutchinson of Colorado and Thatcher Demko of Vancouver deserve significant credit for that.

Hutchinson, the Avalanche’s third-string goalie, has made two NHL playoff starts and has two wins. On the line in Game 7 is a trip to the Western Conference finals. The Stars haven’t been there since 2008. The last time the Avalanche went to the conference finals was 2002.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Heat have Bucks in serious trouble going into Game 3

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are facing a pivotal Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the rolling Miami Heat. The top-seeded Bucks have dropped the first two games to the fifth-seeded Heat, marking just the fifth time this season that they’ve had a multi-game losing streak. The only time a No. 5 seed has led 2-0 in any series other than a first-round matchup was in the 1994 West semifinals when fifth-seeded Utah won the first two games against eighth-seeded Phoenix.

Also Friday night, the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet fourth-seeded Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series. The Rockets’ debut of their small-ball style was a big success when they beat the Lakers 121-111 in Los Angeles on Feb. 6 behind 41 points from Russell Westbrook. Now they have to see if their lineup, all 6-foot-8 or shorter, can beat LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the bigger Lakers four times.

MLB-SCHEDULE

A’s get back in action

UNDATED (AP) — The AL West-leading Athletics play Friday night for the first time since last Saturday, when they were swept in a doubleheader at Houston. Oakland returns to the Coliseum as Jesús Luzardo faces Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres.

A’s pitcher Daniel Mengden has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantined at home in Houston, where he received the result that forced Oakland and Major League Baseball to postpone four games this week. General manager David Forst said Mengden is asymptomatic and was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish, August’s NL Pitcher of the Month, tries to win his seventh straight decision when he faces Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. NL Central-leading Chicago opens an eight-game homestand, hoping to increase its lead over second-place St. Louis.

— The Astros will see how second Jose Altuve’s knee is feeling, a day after he made an early exit. Altuve was replaced Thursday a couple innings after sliding hard into third base. The team said he had discomfort in his right knee and would get an MRI. The All-Star is struggling this season, batting just .224.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Day 5 gets underway

NEW YORK (AP) — Play is underway in third-round matches on Day 5 at the U.S. Open.

Past champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are among those scheduled to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium Friday.

Osaka will face Marta Kostyuk to begin the day session in the tournament’s main arena.

The top-seeded Djokovic will bring a 28-match winning streak, including 25-0 this season, into his night match against Jan-Lennard Struff.

After rain Thursday night suspended play on the courts without a roof, the weather is much better — sunny with the temperature around 80 degrees.