Sports

NBA-NETS COACH

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

UNDATED (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have hired Steve Nash as their coach, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season.

Nash is a two-time MVP as the engineer of the high-scoring Phoenix Suns teams under Mike D’Antoni. He had been a player development consultant with Golden State, where he worked with Durant.

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who will remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant.

The Nets reached the postseason despite having Irving for only 20 games and Durant for none, but the two stars who came to Brooklyn together last summer are expected to be ready for the 2020-21 season. That made the Nets vacancy an attractive position.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Raptors try to avoid falling into 3-0 hole

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors hope to avoid losing a third straight game to the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They know that nobody has successfully escaped a 3-0 series hole in NBA history.

The Celtics are 6-0 to start a postseason for the second time and are looking to match a franchise record with a seventh consecutive playoff win. The last teams to open a postseason run with seven straight wins were Cleveland and Golden State in 2017.

In Thursday’ night’s other game, the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers and third-seeded Denver Nuggets open their Western Conference semifinal series. Kawhi Leonard has scored at least 30 points for the Clippers in five straight games — and the two-time NBA Finals MVP finished with 29 in the only game he didn’t in the first round against Dallas.

The Nuggets have their young stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kich) ready to go. Murray matched an NBA record with two 50-point games in one series in the first round, part of a 142-point run from Games 4-6. And when he was finally slowed in Game 7, Jokic responded with 30 points, 14 rebounds and the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left in an 80-78 victory over Utah. That made Denver the 12th team to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series but left the No. 3 seed with just one day to recover.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Islanders and Golden Knights try again to close out their series

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Islanders and Vegas Golden Knights will try again Thursday to close out their respective playoff series and advance to the conference finals.

The Islanders will be looking to bounce back from a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia that cut their series lead to 3-2 when they face the Flyers in Game 6.

Vegas also had a chance to eliminate Vancouver in Game 5 of that series, but the Canucks held on for a 2-1 win. Now, the Golden Knights will try to reach the conference finals for the second time in the franchise’s three-year history in Game 6.

MLB-ATHLETICS-MENGDEN-VIRUS

A’s righty Daniel Mengden tests positive for coronavirus

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantined at home in Houston, where he received the result that forced Oakland and Major League Baseball to postpone four games this week.

A’s general manager David Forst said Thursday that Mengden is asymptomatic and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The A’s added new left-hander Mike Minor to the 40-man roster after acquiring him Monday in a trade with the Rangers.

The team had its three-game series at Seattle this week postponed as well as last Sunday’s scheduled series finale at Houston, where the A’s learned late Saturday of the one positive test. Forst said the A’s left Houston in two groups, the second being those who had close contact — up to 15 minutes — with Mengden in the 48-hour window during which he tested positive.

The A’s don’t know how Mengden contracted the coronavirus. There haven’t been additional positive tests within the traveling party.

NFL-NEWS

Browns acquire safety Harrison from Jaguars for draft pick

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have acquired safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland gave up a fifth-round pick for Harrison. The loss of rookie safety Grant Delpit for the season with a torn Achilles tendon sent the Browns shopping for a safety and they landed Harrison, who is in his third season from Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Harrison made 22 starts for Jacksonville, which selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He’s played in 28 games and made 103 tackles along with three interceptions.

In other NFL news:

— The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back Josh Gordon on a one-year deal as the talented wide receiver awaits reinstatement from the NFL after his latest suspension. Gordon’s signing was confirmed on Twitter by his agent David Canter, just two days before the Seahawks must cut their roster to 53 players. Gordon is the second veteran signed by the team in the past week, joining Paul Richardson. Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last December for violating the league’s drug policy. It was his eighth suspension either by the league or his team. Gordon applied for reinstatement by the NFL in June.

— The Tennessee Titans have made a switch at kicker, agreeing to terms with veteran Stephen Gostkowski (gahst-KOW’-skee) and waiving Greg Joseph. The Titans announced the move Thursday morning. Gostkowski is a four-time Pro Bowl kicker who won three Super Bowls in his 14 seasons with the New England Patriots. He has made 87% of his field goals with the fifth-best field goal percentage in NFL history. Joseph was the Titans’ fifth kicker last season in the NFL’s worst field goal unit. Joseph had been missing kicks in training camp, so the Titans made a move to fix the position.

— All NFL and NFL Players Association facilities will close on Election Day, and the league and union will televise a one-hour program next week for players to highlight work being done to advance social justice. The league and the players’ union said Thursday they want to “ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote” on Nov. 3. Both the league and union have launched get-out-the-vote initiatives as well.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Maguruza upset

NEW YORK (AP) — An unranked player has pulled off an upset at the U.S. Open in her first tournament in more than three years. Tsvetana Pironkova beat No. 10-seeded Garbine Maguruza 7-5, 6-3 to reach the third round.

The 32-year-old Bulgarian is playing in the Open for the 12th time, but for the first time since 2016 after leaving the women’s tour to give birth to her son. She finished with an ace for her 22nd victory against a top-20 player.

In other Thursday matches, reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advanced to the third round by beating unseeded Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3. Amanda Anisimova won a matchup of American teenagers, rallying past wild card Katrina Scott 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

NASCAR-COVID CONCERNS

NASCAR drivers cautious of COVID-19 as playoffs begin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has decided it will not grant COVID-19 relief during the playoffs, meaning a positive coronavirus test will end a driver’s championship bid.

The playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without a safety net for the 16 participants during the pandemic. It’s up to each driver to protect themselves from COVID-19, understanding there is no cushion for missing a race.

NASCAR at its discretion grants waivers during its regular season for illness, emergency or personal reasons. The waiver maintains playoff eligibility, if the driver qualifies, but no points are awarded while sidelined.

Jimmie Johnson and Austin Dillon both missed one race during the season following a positive COVID-19 test and earned zero points. Dillon won a race — worth an automatic berth in the playoffs — but the seven-time champion Johnson went winless and missed the cut by six points.

NASCAR made no changes for the 10-race playoff series, so missing a race would effectively end a driver’s championship chances.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-NHL

NHL, players unveil series of anti-racism initiatives

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The NHL on Thursday unveiled a series of anti-racism initiatives more than eight months after Akim Aliu (ah-KEEM’ ah-LEE’-yoo) brought the topic to the forefront in the predominantly white sport.

The league and NHL Players’ Association are planning mandatory inclusion and diversity training for all players at camp; partnering with the Hockey Diversity Alliance to launch a grassroots program for young players of color in the Toronto area; and working together on several inclusion committees aimed at encouraging diversity among executives, pro and youth players and fans.

The moves come amid mounting pressure from current and former minority players for the league to take concrete steps to address systemic racism. Colorado’s Nazem Kadri, a founding member of the alliance that was formed earlier this summer, reviewed the initiatives before they were announced and believes they show progress.