Arizona takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Regional Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-23, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (28-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Luke Weaver (1-5, 8.23 ERA) Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 1.80 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers 0; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Dodgers are 18-8 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 68 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the team with 11, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 9-19 against division opponents. Arizona has slugged .372 this season. Christian Walker leads the team with a mark of .481.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 19 extra base hits and is batting .296.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 23 RBIs and is batting .281.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Cody Bellinger: (lat strain), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.