Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Rockets and Thunder meet in Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The last time the Houston Rockets played a Game 7, they didn’t have Chris Paul and they wound up losing. Paul wants to see history repeat itself Wednesday.

The former Houston guard played a major role in getting fifth-seeded Oklahoma City to the deciding game of its Western Conference first-round series against the fourth-seeded Rockets. Paul scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter of Game 6 and made two free throws with 13.1 seconds left in a tie game. Danilo Gallinari added two more after a turnover by Russell Westbrook to finish it off for a 104-100 victory.

Game 7 Wednesday night is the last game of the opening round of this postseason.

Also Wednesday is Game 2 in the East semifinal series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. Miami won the series opener.

NBA-MAVERICKS-CLIPPERS FINES

Clippers’ Morris, Mavs’ Doncic fined for actions in Game 6

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for his flagrant foul on Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, who was penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee.

Both fines stemmed from actions in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series, which the Clippers won to eliminate the Mavericks.

Morris swung his arm down hard and hit a driving Doncic in the neck area early in the second quarter. The forward was given a flagrant foul 2, an automatic ejection.

The NBA said the amount of the fine for Morris — whose birthday was Wednesday — was based in part on the fact he has been disciplined several times in the past for physical altercations on the court.

Doncic was called for an offensive foul later in the game and threw the ball into official Bill Kennedy’s leg.

MLB-RAYS-YANKEES SUSPENSIONS

Chapman suspended 3 games for throwing near Brosseau’s head

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has been suspended for three games for throwing a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau. It happened while closing out his first save of the season in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night.

Chapman, who previously was disciplined in his career for intentionally throwing at the head area, also was fined by Major League Baseball.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was also fined an undisclosed amount following the events during the game.

Rays manager Kevin Cash received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected during the game and for comments afterward.

Boone and Cash were scheduled to serve their suspensions Wednesday as the Rays and Yankees wrapped up a three-game series in New York. Chapman was also scheduled to begin serving his suspension Wednesday, unless he appeals.

NHL PLAYOFFS

After blowout loss, Dallas still one win away from advancing

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars remain one victory away from their first berth in a conference finals in more than a decade, after failing to take advantage of their first opportunity to eliminate the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series heading into Game 6 Wednesday night.

Goaltender Ben Bishop took responsibility for Monday night’s 6-3 loss, but his teammates insisted it wasn’t the goalie’s fault because they played poorly in front of him. Bishop, who hadn’t played since Aug. 13, was a surprise Game 5 starter after being deemed unfit to play earlier in the day. Bishop was pulled late in the opening period after allowing four goals, leaving Anton Khudobin to finish up instead of getting an expected day off after winning Game 4 the previous night.

Colorado goaltender Michael Hutchinson also made an unexpected start Monday as he stepped in for Pavel Francouz, who was deemed by the team unfit to play. Hutchinson earned his first NHL playoff victory by turning back 31 shots.

NHL-NEWS

Todd Reirden returns to Penguins as assistant coach

UNDATED (AP) — Todd Reirden is back with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team hired Reirden as an assistant coach under Mike Sullivan on Tuesday, just over a week after Reirden was fired as head coach of the Washington Capitals following a playoff loss to the New York Islanders.

This is Reirden’s second stint in Pittsburgh. He served as an assistant under Dan Byslma from 2010-14 before leaving to join the Capitals. Reirden worked four seasons as an assistant under Barry Trotz, helping guide Washington to its first Stanley Cup in 2018. He replaced Trotz in the summer of 2018 and went 89-46-16 in two years but was let go last month after failing to lead Washington past the opening round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Penguins also hired Mike Vellucci as an assistant. Vellucci spent last season as the general manager and head coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pittsburgh’s affiliate in the American Hockey League.

In other NHL news:

— The St. Louis Blues have traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis sent Allen and a 2022 seventh-round pick to Montreal for third- and seventh-round picks in this year’s draft. The move clears $4.35 million of salary-cap space for a team with most of its core locked up. The extra room might be enough for the Blues to re-sign top defenseman and Stanley Cup-winning captain Alex Pietrangelo. The 30-year-old was set to be a free agent this fall. Trading Allen also makes it clear Jordan Binnington is the starting goalie of the present and future after he backstopped the Blues to the Cup last year.

NFL-NEWS

Washington names Haskins Game 1 starter

UNDATED (AP) — Coach Ron Rivera has announced that Dwayne Haskins will be Washington’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Haskins got the nod over Kyle Allen, whom Rivera knew well from his time with Carolina, and veteran Alex Smith, who’s less than two years removed from breaking his right leg.

It’s a confirmation that the 2019 first-round pick did enough to earn the job under Rivera’s new regime. Rivera says Haskins has lived up to everything the two talked about after he was hired in January and he noticed the 23-year-old beginning to get ahead of the learning curve in training camp. Rivera compared it to committing to a young Cam Newton as his starting QB in Carolina several years ago.

In other NFL news:

— Running back Joe Mixon has signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension through the 2024 season, keeping him with a Cincinnati Bengals team that took a chance on him. The Bengals drafted Mixon in the second round in 2017 out of Oklahoma, where he was suspended for punching a woman in the face. The Bengals drew a backlash with the choice, prompting owner Mike Brown to acknowledge they were “taking a risk” on Mixon because he’s so talented. Mixon has avoided trouble and emerged as one of the NFL’s top running backs, running for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons. He was entering the final season on his original contract.

— Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will miss the season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. James had surgery on Tuesday after he sustained the injury during a scrimmage on Sunday. It is the second time in five seasons that James has had a season end due to a knee injury. He tore the meniscus in his left knee as a sophomore at Florida State in 2016 during the team’s second game and missed the rest of the year. After being an All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2018, James played in only five games last season due to a foot injury.

— The New York Giants created more competition for the center job, re-signing Jon Halapio. The Giants announced the signing Wednesday, along with wide receiver Johnny Holton. To make room on the roster, tackle Jackson Dennis was waived and defensive back Jaquarius Landrews (neck) was waived/injured. Spencer Pulley and Nick Gates have been competing for the center job with Halapio waiting for a new contract. Halapio started 15 games last season before sustaining an Achilles tendon injury in the season finale. He missed most of the 2018 season with an injury to his right ankle and leg. The 29-year-old started six games at right guard the previous season.

— The Atlanta Falcons added to their depth at quarterback by signing Kyle Lauletta, a former fourth-round pick of the New York Giants. Lauletta was among three quarterbacks who worked out for the Falcons this week. He could be an option as the third quarterback behind starter Matt Ryan and veteran backup Matt Schaub, though the team has been pleased with the development of Kurt Benkert. The Falcons also are seeking another quarterback for the expanded practice squad after waiving Danny Etling.

NCAA-FURLOUGHS

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA will furlough its entire Indianapolis-based staff of about 600 employees for three to eight weeks in a cost-saving move.

A memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press was sent by NCAA President Mark Emmert to the association’s more than 1,200 member schools Wednesday. Starting Sept. 21 through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be subjected to a mandatory three-week furlough. Some staff will be furloughed for up to eight weeks.

Earlier this year, USA Today reported Emmert and NCAA senior management were taking a 20% salary reduction and vice presidents would be taking 10% pay cuts. The association also implemented salary freezes for all employees and did not fill open positions.

The latest belt-tightening measures include voluntary separation and early retirement packages being offered to many NCAA employees.

TENNIS-US OPEN

Kerber gets past uncertainty, advances at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 17 seed Angelique Kerber has moved into the third round of the U.S. Open with a two-set victory at the place where she made her WTA Tour breakthrough in 2011 by reaching the semifinals.

The 2016 champion, who hadn’t played a match in seven months, beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 7-6.

No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIHT’-oh-vuh) also moved into the third round a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Kateryna Kozlova, ranked No. 99 in the world.