Diamondbacks look to stop 3-game skid against Dodgers

Regional Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-22, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (27-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Zac Gallen (1-0, 2.09 ERA) Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-0, 4.32 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers are 17-8 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .469, good for second in the National League. Mookie Betts leads the team with a .600 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 9-18 against the rest of their division. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Christian Walker with a mark of .340.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 11 home runs and is batting .296.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 43 hits and has 10 RBIs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.