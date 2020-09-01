Sports

TENNIS-US OPEN

Second day under way at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Querrey has been knocked out of the first round of the U.S. Open by a player who missed more than two years because of a hip injury. Andrey Kuznetsov beat Querrey 6-4, 7-5 (6), 6-2 to complete the long comeback, getting his first tour-level win since 2017. The Russian returned to play last month at a Prague Challenger event and lost his only match after a two-year, seven-month layoff because of the hip.

In other action on and off the court:

— Two seeded men at the U.S. Open — No. 2 Dominic Thiem and No. 32 Adrian Mannarino — have been fined because someone in their entourage violated the tournament’s COVID-19 protocols. Mannarino has acknowledged he is part of a group of players who were in contact with Benoit Paire, the only U.S. Open entrant to test positive for the coronavirus so far. That group was placed under additional restrictions in case they might have been exposed to the virus by Paire. The U.S. Tennis Association specified that Thiem’s entourage violated the rule requiring universal masking.

— Former top-10 player Carla Suarez Navarro has announced that she will need six months of chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma. Suarez Navarro pulled out of the U.S. Open last month.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Nuggets and Jazz meet in Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz meet for Game 7 of their NBA playoff series — the first time a series has gone to seven games in the “bubble.” The winner will advance to face the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets are trying to become the first team since 2016 to rally from a 3-1 deficit and win a playoff series.

The Boston Celtics hope to take a two-games-to-none lead over the Toronto Raptors today in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Celtics are already 4-and-1 against the Raptors so far this season. No other team has beaten the reigning NBA champs more than twice.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Islanders hope to advance

TORONTO (AP) — With a win tonight over the Philadelphia Flyers, the New York Islanders would advance to the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals. The Islanders have a three-games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven second-round series.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a 3-1 lead in their second-round series against Vancouver heading into tonight’s Game 5 in Edmonton. With a win, the Knights would eliminate the last Canadian team remaining in this NHL post-season.

NHL-KINGS-WAGNER

Kings sign Wager to extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract extension.

The 23-year-old Wagner has spent most of the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted the physical wing in the fourth round in 2015. He had 12 goals and nine assists as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, and he added six goals and five assists this season while also leading Los Angeles with 145 hits.

Wagner was due to be a restricted free agent in the offseason.

MLB-ATHLETICS-MARINERS

Final game of Oakland-Seattle series postponed

SEATTLE (AP) — The third and final game Thursday of Oakland’s series at Seattle has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first two games in the series scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had previously been put off. Major League Baseball says the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Astros resume play

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros will return to play as scheduled tonight against the Texas Rangers after their game Sunday against the Oakland Athletics was postponed because a member of the A’s organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The status of Houston’s series against the Rangers had been uncertain as the Astros awaited results of coronavirus tests they took on Sunday.

Among the other games on the major league schedule:

— Michael Pineda comes off the restricted list to make his season debut for the Twins tonight. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound righty is scheduled to start against the Chicago White Sox after completing his 60-game suspension for testing positive for a weight-loss drug on baseball’s banned substances list.

The White Sox are in sole possession of the AL Central lead for the first time since April 2, 2018. The last time Chicago entered September alone in first place was 2012, the last winning season on the south side.

— The Tampa Bay Rays are 4½ games up in the American League East over the New York Yankees after winning Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Rays plan to run a bullpen game against Masahiro Tanaka tonight.

— After going deep twice Monday night, Juan Soto has 11 homers in just 24 games played for the Washington Nationals, while teammate Trea Turner is the first player in franchise history to have at least three hits in four straight games. Meanwhile, Rhys Hoskins is the first Phillies player since 1900 to have three consecutive games with multiple extra-base hits and a home run. The two teams meet again tonight, with Washington lefty Patrick Corbin and Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola trying to cool off the hot bats.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIG TEN

Trump calls on Big Ten to restore football season

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted he has spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season. The Big Ten had no immediate comment.

The league announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season to the spring semester because of health risks associated with the pandemic.

Trump has framed the debate over player and fan safety as a political one.

HORSE RACING-KENTUCKY DERBY

Derby favorite draws post position 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tiz the Law is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the 146th Kentucky Derby and will attempt to become the first winner from the No. 17 post position. The posts were drawn Tuesday for Saturday’s marquee race for 3-year-olds.

All the race favorites will break from the outside at Churchill Downs. Second choice Honor A. P. — at 5-1 odds — drew the No. 16 post. Authentic is the 8-1 third choice from the far No. 18 slot. That’s the post position that last year earned 65-1 long shot Country House the glory — the colt crossed the finish line second before being awarded the victory with Maximum Security’s disqualification for interference.

Tiz the Law is unbeaten in four starts this year and has six wins and a third in seven career races. The victories include one in the Belmont Stakes, which this year started the Triple Crown series because of the scheduling shakeup caused by the coronavirus. The Preakness in Baltimore will take place next month.

The Derby is being run without any fans in attendance.

NFL-RAMS-HOWARD

Travin Howard out for the season THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams linebacker Travin Howard will miss the upcoming season after tearing the meniscus in his knee. His injury deprives the Rams of a probable starter at inside linebacker for the second straight season.

In other NFL injury news:

— Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson does not need surgery for his hyperextended left knee and is expected to play this season. That’s welcome news for a Cleveland team roughed up by injuries in training camp. Wilson hurt his knee while breaking up a pass on Aug. 18. He was carted off the field and there was fear the second-year linebacker from Alabama might be done for 2020 season. But after getting more tests and a second medical opinion, an operation was ruled out.