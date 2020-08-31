Sports

TENNIS-US OPEN

Pliskova and Kerber advance

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova has advanced in straight sets at the U.S. Open. liskova surged ahead of Anhelina Kalinina 4-1 in the opening set, lost three games in a row, then took the last eight for a 6-4, 6-0 victory. She had a 26-7 edge in winners.

Meanwhile, three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber is sticking around longer at Flushing Meadows than she did a year ago. Kerber eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4 in a nearly empty Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In other opening-day action:

— No. 9 seed Diego Schwartzman blew a two-set lead and was knocked out of the U.S. Open in the first round. e led 2-0 but appeared to have problems with cramps as he lost to Cameron Norrie 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 in a match that took nearly 4 hours.

— Marketa Vondrousova was the first winner of a match at the 2020 U.S. Open — and of any Grand Slam match since early February. The 2019 French Open runner-up, who is seeded 12th in New York, beat Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-4.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US OPEN

Seven players in additional ‘bubble’ at Open

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that seven players have been put in what one described as a “bubble in the bubble” as the U.S. Open starts because they were in contact with Benoit Paire. He is the French player who was dropped from the field after testing positive for the coronavirus,

The seven players were not identified to the AP by the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the U.S. Tennis Association has not announced the names of anyone involved. But one, 30th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France, acknowledged after her first-round victory on Day 1 at the Grand Slam tournament that her movements were restricted because she spent time with Paire.

MLB-TRADES

Clevinger, Minor among players moving

UNDATED (AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer trade with the Cleveland Indians, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball’s trade deadline. San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named for Cleveland for a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges. It was the fifth trade since Saturday for the Padres, who are seeking their first playoff berth since 2006.

In other trade activity ahead of the deadline:

— The Oakland Athletics have acquired Mike Minor in a trade with the Texas Rangers, adding another piece to their rotation as they try for their first division title since 2013. Minor has struggled this year, going 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA with Texas, but he went 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA in 32 starts last season. The 32-year-old left-hander is eligible for free agency after this season.

— Toronto has acquired left-hander Robbie Ray in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving the Blue Jays a former All-Star who has struggled so far in 2020. The Diamondbacks got lefty Travis Bergen in the deal. Toronto also received cash considerations as part of the trade. The 28-year-old Ray was a 2017 All-Star and finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting that year after going 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA.

— The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Monday’s trade deadline.Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21.

MLB-ATHLETICS-MARINERS

More games postponed for testing

SEATTLE (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced that the first two games of Oakland’s series at Seattle have been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing. This, after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive test already caused the postponement of Oakland’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros. Now games against the Mariners on Tuesday and Wednesday are being put off.

The A’s are also scheduled to play at Seattle on Thursday.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rojas gets key hit in Marlins’ win

NEW YORK (AP) — Miguel Rojas hit a tiebreaking RBI single during Miami’s four-run sixth inning against Jacob deGrom, and the Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-3.

Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson homered for Miami, which had dropped four in a row. Trevor Rogers pitched five effective innings for his first major league win, and Brandon Kintzler worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Marlins second baseman Jonathan Villar made a diving catch in shallow center to rob the Mets of a run in the fifth, and then was replaced by a pinch hitter in the sixth. He was traded to Toronto for a player to be named.

MLB-CUBS-REDS-SUSPENSIONS

Winker, Bell, Borzello suspended for Reds-Cubs hostilities NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker and manager David Bell were both suspended one game for their roles in a bench-clearing incident Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago coach Mike Borzello was also suspended one game.

Chris Young, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of baseball operations, announced the penalties. Winker, Bell and Borzello were also fined, and Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto received a fine as well. Winker, Votto,

Bell, Borzello and Cubs manager David Ross were all ejected following an exchange of high pitches that sparked a shouting match and cleared the benches and bullpens over the weekend.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-OBIT-JOHN THOMPSON

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sports world is reacting to the death of former Georgetown coach John Thompson. He was a Hall of Famer and the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing played center for Thompson on the Hoyas’ national championship team in 1984. He called Thompson a “father figure, confidant and role model’ and said his legacy will be ”everlasting.”

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim lauded Thompson as a role model for a lot of coaches, Black and white.

Thompson’s family announced his death Monday but disclosed no details. He was 78.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Game 5 for Bruins/Lightning

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Bruins need someone to step up to avoid being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of their second-round series tonight.

Coach Bruce Cassidy expects his veteran core to lead the way and for the supporting cast and younger players to follow.

Outside of Brad Marchand’s four goals, Boston has gotten a total of four goals from four other players in the series.

The Bruins will try to create more offense on one end and make their goaltender Jarsolav Halak’s job easier at the other.

To the west, the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars play the second half of a back-to-back. The Stars are one win away from getting to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008. The Stars have a 3-1 series lead.

NBA PLAYOFFS-THUNDER-ROCKETS

Thunder will try to avoid elimination

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder need to find their touch from 3-point range if they hope to avoid elimination in their first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

Houston leads 3-2 after a historically bad long-range shooting performance from the Thunder in Game 5. Oklahoma City missed 14 consecutive 3-pointers during a 19-minute stretch in which the Rockets outscored them by 30 points.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon says his team’s goal is to force the Thunder to take contested shots. If the Rockets win, they will play Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Players association chief wants daily testing

UNDATED (AP) — NFL Players Association President J.C. Tretter is pushing for daily COVID-19 testing during the regular season.

The NFL has been conducting daily testing for players throughout training camp and plans to do so through Saturday.

Tretter, the starting center for the Cleveland Browns, posted on the union website. “We will continue to rely on scientific data to inform our approach for combating this virus. As the science evolves, we will evolve with it.”

Tretter added he was pleased with the protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for training camps. The league has reported few positive cases in the past month, though it did have 77 false positives a week ago that resulted from contamination at the testing lab.

NFL-SOCIAL JUSTICE

End zones to carry social justice messages

UNDATED (AP) — NFL end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: “It Takes All Of Us” on one end line, “End Racism” on the other. As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also will allow similar visuals on helmets and caps.

Previously announced were decals on the back of helmets, or patches on team caps, displaying names or phrases to honor victims of racism and/or police brutality. Now, a T-shirt designed by NFL Players Association executive committee member Michael Thomas, a safety with the Houston Texans, can be worn in warmups.

NFL-JAGUARS-FOURNETTE WAIVED

Jags waive Fournette after failing to trade him

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived running back Leonard Fournette.

It’s a stunning decision that gets the team closer to purging Tom Coughlin’s tenure.

The team spent months trying to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. If Fournette clears waivers, he would become a free agent.

He is due $4.17 million in salary in 2020 if someone claims him. Coaches grew tired of dealing with Fournette, whose talent never matched his baggage in Jacksonville.

NFL-TEXANS-CUNNINGHAM

Texans sign Cunningham to a four-year, $58 million extension

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have signed inside linebacker Zach Cunningham to a four-year, $58 million contract extension. The Texans announced the signing on Monday. The 25-year-old Cunningham was a second-round pick in 2017 and ranked second in the NFL last season with a career-high 137 tackles. His 137 tackles were the fourth most in franchise history.

HORSE RACING-GOVERNANCE

Racing leaders unveil plan for national standards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Thoroughbred racing leaders have announced plans to create a new authority to create national safety standards for their sport. The standards would be intended to minimize doping and lead to fewer deaths and injuries at U.S. racetracks.

The authority will set up industry-wide national standards for medication use, track conditions and other safety standards to protect thoroughbred horses and their riders.

The initiative has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who plans to introduce legislation in Congress. The Republican said the authority would help provide new protections for the sport, which has been marred by doping, deaths and injuries to horses.