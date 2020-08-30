Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics rip Raptors in series opener

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Celtics are 5-0 under the NBA Playoff bubble.

The Celtics have opened their Eastern Conference semifinal series with a surprisingly easy victory against the defending champs, 112-94 over the Raptors.

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points for the Celtics, who never trailed and improved to 4-1 versus Toronto this season. Brad Stevens’ club is the only one to knock off the Raptors more than twice.

Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists, while Daniel Theiss delivered 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Toronto has dropped its two meetings with Boston in the bubble by a combined 40 points. The Raptors are 11-0 against everyone else.

Kyle Lowry had a team-high 17 points for the Raptors.

The Clippers have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by taking out Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) and the Mavericks in six games.

Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had 33 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles in a 111-97 downing of Dallas. Paul George and Ivica Zubac (ih-VEET’-sah ZOO’-bahts) added 15 points apiece for the Clippers, who turned up their defense after winning Game 5 with the best offensive performance in their postseason history.

Doncic capped a superb first postseason with 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

MLB-SCHEDULE

White Sox pickup 11th win in 13,

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago White Sox picked up their 11th win in 13 games to slide into a tie with Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. The White Sox also continue to receive positive results from their budding stars.

Prized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the 10th inning that gave the White Sox a 5-2 victory over the Royals.

Chicago’s Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings before being pulled from his second major league start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out seven and allowed just one runner, when he walked Maikel (MY’-kehl) Franco on a 3-2 count with one out in the third.

The White Sox pulled even with Cleveland when the Indians dropped a 7-2 decision at St. Louis. Adam Wainwright struck out nine on his 39th birthday and went the distance on a four-hitter.

Dexter Fowler homered and had three RBIs as the Cardinals stopped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Athletics-Astros game in Houston was postponed when a member of the Oakland organization tested positive for COVID-19. The A’s said the team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party Sunday morning and would self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place.

— Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) launched a grand slam and the surging Rays made it 12 wins in their last 14 games by completing a three-game sweep of the Marlins, 12-7. Joey Wendle, Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Kiermaier also went deep in Tampa Bay’s eighth consecutive win over Miami since 2018.

— The Yankees erupted for five runs in the seventh inning before Gio Urshela laced a walk-off single in the eighth to give the Bombers an 8-7 stunner over the Mets in Game 1 of a doubleheader. The Yanks rallied from 7-2 down by scoring five with two out in the seventh, including Aaron Hicks’ game-tying, two-run homer.

— The Yankees also took the nightcap in eight innings as pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez unloaded a grand slam off Drew Smith in a 5-2 triumph over the Mets. Tyler Wade also homered and Luis Cessa (SEH’-suh) ended the game by striking out Wilson Ramos with the bases loaded.

— Jonathan Schoop (skohp) hit a tie breaking home run in the sixth inning to send the Tigers to their fifth straight win and a three-game sweep of the Twins, 3-2. Jeimer (JAY’-mur) Candelario also homered and Tyler Alexander pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief as Detroit moved back to .500 and handed Minnesota its fifth consecutive loss.

— The Blue Jays picked up their fourth straight win as Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernández stroked a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning to complete a 6-5 decision over the Orioles. Baltimore dropped its fifth in a row despite Ryan Mountcastle’s first two major league home runs.

— The Mariners picked up a 2-1 win over the Angels on a single by pinch-hitter Tim Lopes in the 10th inning. Lewis homered in the seventh and scored the winning run after Justin Dunn threw six scoreless innings for Seattle.

— Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Will Smith homered for the Dodgers in a 7-2 win at Texas. Bellinger’s two-run blast gave Los Angeles 57 home runs for August, a major league record for any single month. The Dodgers have 12 straight series victories to start the season, tied for the fifth-best season-opening run since 1969.

— Eric Hosmer started San Diego’s power surge with his three-run homer in the first inning of a 13-2 laugher against the Rockies. Jake Cronenworth added a two-run drive in the seventh before Jurickson Profar and Trent Grisham lined solo shots in the eighth, leaving San Diego second in the majors with 66 home runs.

— The Giants picked up their first road series victory of the year as Alex Dickerson homered and had two RBIs to support Johnny Cueto (KWAY’-toh) in a 4-1 verdict over the Diamondbacks. Cueto was sharp in his last start before the trade deadline, allowing a run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

— The Cubs’ starting outfield of Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ each homered twice in a 10-1 romp over the Reds. The NL Central leaders belted 14 home runs in the series.

— Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff in the Pirates’ 5-1 victory at Milwaukee. Bell broke a 1-all tie in the fourth with a towering, two-run blast that hit an SUV parked well above the wall in right-center as part of a promotion.

— The Red Sox outscored the Nationals, 9-5 as Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut and Rafael Devers added a pair of round-trippers. Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) hit a two-run homer and Kevin Plawecki added two RBIs to help Boston deal Washington its fifth loss in six games.

MLB-NEWS

Padres get Moreland from Bosox

UNDATED (AP) — The Padres have made another move that demonstrates they are prepared to challenge for a playoff berth if not an NL West title.

The Padres have picked up slugger Mitch Moreland from the Red Sox for a pair of prospects: outfielder Jeisson Rosario and infielder Hudson Potts. The Padres are making one move after another in pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years. They bolstered their bullpen on Saturday by acquiring Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Royals.

In other major league moves:

— The Cubs have acquired José Martínez from the Rays for two players to be named or cash. The 32-year-old Martínez is a .294 hitter with 43 homers and 182 RBIs in 422 major league games.

— The Braves have acquired left-hander Tommy Milone from the Orioles for two players to be named. The division-leading Braves have a pressing need for starting pitching behind Max Fried (freed).

— The Rockies have acquired right-handed reliever Mychal Givens from the Orioles for prospects and cash considerations. As part of the deal, the Orioles received infielders Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra, along with a player to be named later and cash considerations.

MLB-METS-INJURIES

Mets shelve Matz, Betances

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets have placed struggling pitchers Dellin Betances (DEH’-lihn beh-TAN’-sehs) and Steven Matz on the injured list, one day after they both made appearances against the Yankees. Betances landed on the injured list with right lat tightness. Matz was placed on the IL with left shoulder discomfort.

NFL-JAGUARS-VIKINGS TRADE

AP source: Jaguars trading Ngakoue to Vikings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Disgruntled pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue (yah-NEEK’ en-GAH’-kway) is headed north, far away from Jacksonville.

A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send Ngakoue to the Vikings for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022.

The person said Ngakoue agreed to rework his 2020 salary to get out of Jacksonville. He had been the league’s only franchise-tagged player unsigned, opting to turn down an offer that would have guaranteed him $17.8 million this season.

US OPEN-CORONAVIRUS-PAIRE OUT

AP source: Paire out of US Open after positive COVID-19 test

NEW YORK (AP) — French tennis player Benoit (ben-WAH’) Paire has been removed from the U.S. Open men’s field after testing positive for the coronavirus. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation.

The 31-year-old was seeded 17th and was supposed to face Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the first round on Tuesday. Contact tracing will now be used to determine who might have been exposed to Paire and needs to be quarantined.

The Grand Slam tournament begins Monday, with no spectators allowed as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

PGA-BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Rahm outlasts Johnson to win at Olympia Fields

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Jon Rahm birdied the first playoff hole to nose out Dustin Johnson and win the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.

The Spaniard closed with a bogey-free, 6-under 64 to finish at 4 under.

Johnson forced the extra hole with a 43-foot double-breaker on 18, but Rahm won it with a 66-foot putt. It was Rahm’s second PGA win of the year and fifth of his career.

LPGA-ARKANSAS

American Ernst wins in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Austin Ernst has rallied to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, her second LPGA Tour title.

She became the second American to win the event, closing with an 8-under 63 for a two-stroke victory over Anna Nordqvist.

Four strokes behind Nordqvist entering the round, Ernst had the best score of the day with making 10 birdies and two bogeys at Pinnacle Country Club.

F1-BELGIAN GP

Hamilton wins Belgian GP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian Grand Prix to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

The world champion was untroubled from pole position, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton’s fifth win in seven races also extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points.