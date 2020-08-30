Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Clippers eliminate Mavs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks from the playoffs with a 111-97 victory in Game 6 of the first-round series.

Doncic capped a superb first postseason with 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, keeping it interesting into the fourth quarter even while playing without injured teammate Kristaps Porzingis. But with Leonard reaching the 30-point mark for his career-best fifth straight playoff game and a strong defensive effort, the Clippers simply had too many answers.

During the game Clippers forward Marcus Morris was ejected after a hard foul against the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic in the first quarter after swinging his arm down and striking a driving Doncic in the head or neck area.

The No. 2 seed in the Western Conference advances to a second-round meeting with either Denver or Utah.

In other playoff action:

—Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points, Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists and the Celtics never trailed on the way to beating the Raptors 112-94 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Sunday. Kyle Lowry had 17 points for Toronto, which got 15 from Serge Ibaka and 13 from Pascal Siakam on a day where he was slowed big-time by early foul trouble. The Raptors are 1-4 against Boston this season.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yankees beat Mets in opener of doubleheader

UNDATED (AP) —Aaron Hicks capped a five-run rally with a tying two-run homer off Edwin Diaz in the seventh inning, Gio Urshela singled in the winning run in the eighth and the New York Yankees beat the crosstown Mets 8-7 in the opener of a doubleheader.

The Yankees trailed 7-2 with two outs in the final inning of the seven-inning game before rallying against Jared Hughes and Diaz.

Mets third baseman Andrés Giménez made a throwing error, and Hughes walked a batter and plunked another to load the bases before Luke Voit hit a check-swing, two-run single against the shift to pull within 7-4.

Elsewhere in the majors:

__ Adam Wainwright turned back the clock with a complete game on his 39th birthday as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 Sunday. The oldest active player in the majors, Wainwright threw a four-hitter for his 23rd career complete game and first in four years. The Cardinals snapped a four-game skid in which they scored six total runs. Dexter Fowler homered and had three RBIs for St. Louis, which stopped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak. The Indians had won nine in a row on the road. Wainwright settled in after allowing a two-run homer to Tyler Naquin in the second inning. The right-hander struck out nine and walked two.

__ Cody Bellinger’s two-run homer gave Los Angeles the National League record for long balls in a month at 57, and the Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 7-2. Corey Seager and Will Smith put the Dodgers in position to break Atlanta’s mark of 56 home runs from June 2019 with solo shots in the first and second innings. Bellinger’s 10th of the season came in the third in LA’s final game of August. The Dodgers have won 12 straight series to start the season. That’s tied for the fifth-best season-opening run since 1969.

__ Chicago’s starting outfield of Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ each homered twice, and the Cubs pounded the Cincinnati Reds 10-1 for a split of their four-game series. Schwarber hit the first and the last of the Cubs’ season-high six homers, belting a solo drive in the fourth inning against Luis Castillo and a grand slam off José De León in the ninth. Heyward connected for solo drives in the fourth and sixth, and Happ hit a two-run shot in the fifth and a solo homer in the seventh. Joey Votto homered in the sixth for Cincinnati, which rallied for a doubleheader split against Chicago on Saturday. Castillo allowed four runs and five hits in five innings.

— Prized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the 10th inning that gave the Chicago White Sox a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings before being pulled from his second major league start, and the surging White Sox won for the 11th time in 13 games to move into a first-place tie with Cleveland in the AL Central. Kansas City reliever Tyler Zuber intentionally walked José Abreu to start the 10th, putting runners on first and second. James McCann struck out, but Robert drove the next pitch to left field for his ninth home run — tops among big league rookies.

— Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, Rafael Devers hit a pair of home runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 9-5. The 25-year-old Dalbec started hours after Boston traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to San Diego. Dalbec struck out in his first at-bat before taking Javy Guerra deep over Pesky’s Pole in right field in the third inning. Devers had a two-run blast and a solo shot. Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and Kevin Plawecki added two RBIs for the Red Sox. Reliever Josh Osich tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

— Willy Adames hit a grand slam and the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 12-7 on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep. Joey Wendle, Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Kiermaier also went deep for the Rays, who have won 12 of their last 14 and have beaten Miami eight straight times since 2018. Tampa Bay improved to an American League-best 13 games over .500. Blake Snell allowed two runs on four hits in five innings to get the win. Miami starter Sandy Alcantara was lifted after loading the bases with no outs in the fifth. Adames greeted reliever Robert Dugger with his grand slam.

— Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1. Bell broke a 1-all tie in the fourth with a towering, two-run blast that hit an SUV parked well above the wall in right-center as part of a promotion. The Pirates stayed in front the rest of the way to hand Woodruff a rare loss at Miller Park. The right-hander entered Sunday having gone 10-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 home starts over the past two seasons. He struck out seven but allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in five innings.

— Teoscar Hernández delivered a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Hernández came up with the bases loaded and lined a single to left field, scoring pinch runner Santiago Espinal and Randal Grichuk. Ryan Mountcastle homered twice for Baltimore, which lost its fifth straight. Hernández had two hits for Toronto, winners of four in a row.

— Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers finished off a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 3-2 victory. Tyler Alexander pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for Detroit, which handed Twins starter Kenta Maeda his first loss of the season. Jeimer Candelario also homered for the Tigers, and Jorge Polanco went deep for the Twins. Rookie Casey Mize allowed two runs in three innings as Detroit’s starter.

— The Oakland Athletics had a member of their organization test positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros. The finale of the A’s three-game series at Minute Maid Park was called off less than four hours before it was scheduled to start. COVID-19 testing has now postponed 38 games. All 30 major league teams played Saturday the same day for the first time since July 26.

MLB-NEWS

Dodgers set NL home run mark for month with 57 in August

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers set the National League record for home runs in a month with their 57th in their final game of August.

Cody Bellinger’s two-run homer in the third inning was the third of the game for LA at Texas. It broke the previous record of 56 set by the Atlanta Braves in June 2019. Corey Seager hit a solo shot in the first, and Will Smith added one in the second to pull even with the Braves.

The Dodgers are off Monday, the final day of August.

In other MLB news:

— The New York Mets have placed struggling pitchers Dellin Betances and Steven Matz on the injured list, one day after they both made appearances against the New York Yankees. Betances landed on the injured list with right lat tightness. Matz was placed on the IL with left shoulder discomfort.

— The Chicago Cubs have acquired José Martínez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, giving manager David Ross another option at designated hitter. The 32-year-old Martínez is a .294 hitter with 43 homers and 182 RBIs in 422 major league games. Tampa Bay acquired two players to be named or cash considerations in the deal with Chicago. The Rays also promoted outfielder Randy Arozarena from its alternate training site.

— The Atlanta Braves have acquired left-hander Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles for two players to be named. The division-leading Braves have struggled to put together a rotation behind Max Fried, who is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA. Ian Anderson is the only other Atlanta starter to earn a win this season. The Braves are also likely to pursue additional help ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

— The San Diego Padres picked up slugger Mitch Moreland in a trade Sunday with Boston. In exchange, the Red Sox acquired a pair of prospects from San Diego, outfielder Jeisson Rosario and infielder Hudson Potts.

— The Colorado Rockies have acquired right-handed reliever Mychal Givens from the Baltimore Orioles for prospects and cash considerations. As part of the deal, the Orioles received infielders Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra, along with a player to be named later and cash considerations.

NFL-JAGUARS-VIKINGS TRADE

AP source: Jaguars trading Ngakoue to Vikings for 2 picks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Disgruntled pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue (yah-NEEK’ en-GAH’-kway) is headed north, far away from Jacksonville.

A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022.

The person said Ngakoue agreed to rework his 2020 salary to get out of Jacksonville. Ngakoue still has to sign his one-year franchise tender with the Jaguars to make the deal happen. He had been the league’s only franchise-tagged player unsigned, opting to turn down an offer that would have guaranteed him $17.8 million this season.

In other NFL news:

— New York Jets rookie running back La’Mical Perine injured his left ankle during the team’s practice at MetLife Stadium and his status was uncertain. Perine took a screen pass from Mike White and gained a few yards before going down awkwardly on the tackle. New York’s acquisition of running back Kalen Ballage from Miami on Thursday fell through after he failed his physical. Ballage reverted back to the Dolphins’ roster and voided the trade.

F1-BELGIAN GP

Hamilton wins Belgian GP, now 2 behind Schumacher’s record

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian Grand Prix to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

The world champion was untroubled from pole position, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was fourth and grabbed an extra point for the fastest lap.

Hamilton’s fifth win from seven races also extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points with Bottas drifting back in third. Hamilton is odds-on to win a seventh title to tie Schumacher’s record.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Alaphilippe wins stage 2 at Tour de France

NICE, France (AP) — French rider Julian Alaphilippe has dedicated his win in Stage 2 of the Tour de France to his father who died in June. Racing across the finish line Sunday, Alaphilippe kissed his finger and raised it to the sky.

Alaphilippe timed his final sprint with precision to hold off two pursuers and the main pack furiously gaining ground on the finishing straight in the picture-postcard Mediterranean city of Nice.

He is now back in the race leader’s iconic yellow jersey after holding the race lead for 14 days in the 2019 edition. Alaphilippe has a four-second lead over Adam Yates ahead of Monday’s hilly Stage 3 from Nice to Sisteron.

NASCAR-JOHNSON’S END

Jimmie Johnson proud of ending NASCAR career with 7 titles

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson is reflecting on his legacy after getting knocked out of playoff contention Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Johnson was running near the front of the pack most of the night and was in position to make the playoffs until Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano made contact and started a multi-car melee that collected Johnson and nine others with less than two laps to go.

Johnson posted a picture on Instagram of his battered No. 48 Chevrolet that was caught up in a late-race wreck. The crash meant his racing career would end without a record-setting eighth Cup Series championship. Johnson wrote that he was proud to end his career with seven titles.

Johnson is retiring from full-time Cup competition at the end of this season.