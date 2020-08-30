Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Dallas and Denver try to avoid elimination; Raptors and Celtics start second round

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — There are two Game 6s on Sunday’s NBA playoff schedule, with Dallas and Denver both facing elimination.

Dallas trails the Los Angeles Clippers 3-2, the same deficit Denver faces against Utah. But the Mavericks appear to be in the tougher predicament. Not only are they playing again without Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs), but they have to slow down a No. 2-seeded Clippers team that crushed them 154-111 in Game 5 on Tuesday.

The Nuggets are trying to become the 12th team to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a series. It hasn’t happened since the 2016 NBA Finals, when Cleveland beat Denver.

The other game Sunday is Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, where the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics meet after each completed first-round sweeps.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Avalanche, Stars resume series

HOUSTON (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars were the last NHL teams to play before players pushed to postpone games to protest racial injustice, and they’ll be the last to resume when they face off in Game 4 of their second-round series Sunday.

In Sunday’s other Western Conference semifinal series, Vegas and Vancouver meet in the second half of a back-to-back. The Golden Knights beat the Canucks 3-0 in Game 3 Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Islanders and the Flyers also have a short turnaround, after New York rallied to beat Philadelphia 3-1 Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

MLB-ATHLETICS-ASTROS-VIRUS

A’s announce positive virus test, game vs. Astros postponed

HOUSTON (AP) — The Oakland Athletics had one member of their organization test positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros.

The finale of the A’s three-game series at Minute Maid Park was called off less than four hours before it was scheduled to start.

The A’s said the team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party Sunday morning and would self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place.

COVID-19 testing has now postponed 38 games. All 30 major league teams played Saturday the same day for the first time since July 26.

The Astros beat the Athletics 6-3 on Saturday night for a doubleheader sweep. They won the first game 4-2. The doubleheader was scheduled after the A’s and Astros decided not to play Friday night to raise awareness of racial inequality in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

US OPEN-CORONAVIRUS-PAIRE OUT

AP source: Paire out of US Open after positive COVID-19 test

NEW YORK (AP) — French tennis player Benoit (ben-WAH’) Paire has tested positive for the coronavirus and was removed from the U.S. Open field, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The 31-year-old was seeded 17th and was supposed to face Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the first round on Tuesday.Contact tracing will now be used to determine who might have been exposed to Paire and needs to be quarantined.

The Grand Slam tournament begins Monday, with no spectators allowed as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

NFL-JAGUARS-VIKINGS TRADE

AP source: Jaguars trading Ngakoue to Vikings for 2 picks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Disgruntled pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue (yah-NEEK’ en-GAH’-kway) is headed north, far away from Jacksonville.

A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal has not been formally executed with the league.

The person said Ngakoue agreed to rework his 2020 salary to get out of Jacksonville. Ngakoue still has to sign his one-year franchise tender with the Jaguars to make the deal happen. He had been the league’s only franchise-tagged player unsigned, opting to turn down an offer that would have guaranteed him $17.8 million this season.

F1-BELGIAN GP

Hamilton wins Belgian GP, now 2 behind Schumacher’s record

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian Grand Prix to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

The world champion was untroubled from pole position, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was fourth and grabbed an extra point for the fastest lap.

Hamilton’s fifth win from seven races also extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points with Bottas drifting back in third. Hamilton is odds-on to win a seventh title to tie Schumacher’s record.