Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Bucks close out Magic; Rockets crush Thunder

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA Playoffs have resumed with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers closing out their opening-round series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-the-toh-KOON’-poh) and Khris Middleton each had double-doubles as the Bucks dumped the Magic, 118-104 to advance to the second round.

Antetokounmpo contributed 28 points and 17 rebounds for the Bucks, who took the last four games after dropping the opener. Middleton added 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and nailed a 3-pointer that put Milwaukee ahead, 74-53 early in the second half.

Bucks players Sterling Brown and Paul George elected to sit out the game, which was postponed three days by a league-wide boycott following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend. Brown has a federal lawsuit pending against the city of Milwaukee alleging he was targeted because he was Black. He also alleges that his civil rights were violated in January 2018 when officers used a stun gun on him after a parking violation.

The Lakers also earned a Game 5 win as Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 79 points in a 131-122 triumph over the Trail Blazers.

Davis led the Los Angeles scoresheet with 43 points, while James delivered 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Davis had a personal 9-0 run to put Los Angeles up 123-112 after the Lakers wasted a 14-point, third-quarter lead.

The rest of the Laker starters combined for 21 points, 14 coming from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

CJ McCollum had a team-high 36 points and Carmelo Anthony contributed 27 for the Trail Blazers, who dropped four straight after winning the opener.

The Rockets own a 3-2 series lead following a 114-80 pounding of the Thunder.

James Harden finished with 31 points to extend his run of playoff games with at least 20 points to 18.

Robert Covington had 22 points and Eric Gordon added 20 for the Rockets, who welcomed back Russell Westbrook from his quad injury. Westbrook had seven points, seven assists and six rebounds in 23 ½ minutes.

Dennis Schroder led the Thunder with 19 points despite being ejected midway through the third quarter for hitting P.J. Tucker in the groin; Tucker also was ejected after retaliating with a head-butt.

BASKETBALL-OBIT-ROBINSON

Cliff Robinson dies

UNDATED (AP) — Former Connecticut star and longtime top sixth man in the NBA Cliff Robinson has died at 53.

Robinson’s death Saturday was confirmed by UConn. No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

Nicknamed Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals. Before that, he was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn.

Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Lightning beat Bruins again…Isles go up 2-1

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are one victory away from a spot in the NHL’s Eastern Conference final.

The Lightning enjoy a three-games-to-one lead after scoring the first three goals and playing sound defense in a 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Ondrej Palat (AHN’-dray pah-LAHT’) scored in each of the first two periods, giving him four goals in the last three games.

Victor Hedman scored a power-play goal late in the second after Nick Ritchie received a five-minute major penalty for his hit on Yanni Gourde (YAH’-nee gohrd).

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 29 shots and Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) had two assists while also providing a defensive presence. Vasilievskiy was perfect until Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal seven minutes into the third.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots and the Islanders scored three straight goals to beat the Flyers, 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in the second-round series.

Varlamov did his best work while the Flyers were outskating the Isles in the first period, allowing only a Tyler Pitlick goal at the 14:18 mark.

Matt Martin tied it 7:12 into the second and Leo Komarov put the Isles ahead with less than six seconds left in the period.

Anders Lee cashed in on a power-play opportunity 3:41 into the third.

The Golden Knights also went up 2-1 in their series with the Canucks.

Alex Tuch (tuhk) and Zach Whitecloud scored 1:23 apart early in the first period to ignite a 3-0 win for Vegas over Vancouver. Robin Lehner (LEH’-nur) turned back 31 shots for his second shutout in three games, five days after he surrendered four goals in a 5-2 loss.

Mark Stone added a power-play goal early in the third period.

NHL-RACIAL INJUSTICE

Racial injustice not forgotten as NHL resumes playoffs

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Before playoff hockey returned to its usual intensity, the NHL and its players took time Saturday to highlight racial injustice and the sport’s role in confronting it.

Players pushed to postpone two days worth of games to protest the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which came three months after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. More than 48 hours of reflection culminated with a pregame presentation in Toronto before the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins faced off.

Retired goaltender Kevin Weekes narrated a video montage on the subject that included clips by fellow minority players Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild and Ryan Reaves of the Vegas Golden Knights.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Indians climb past Pale Hose, Twins

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have climbed into first place in the American League Central, one game ahead of the Chicago White Sox and 1 1/2 in front of the Minnesota Twins.

Tyler Naquin’s (NAY’-kwihnz) RBI double in the 12th inning lifted the Indians past the Cardinals, 2-1. It was Cleveland’s fifth hit of the afternoon and first since the eighth inning.

It was a tough day for Cardinals catcher Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina, who bounced into a double play to end the eleventh and was tagged out between third and home to end the game.

Indians hurler Carlos Carrasco allowed two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six scoreless innings for his quality start since Aug. 6 versus Cincinnati.

The White Sox lost for just the second time in 12 games, while the Twins dropped a doubleheader to the Tigers.

The Royals cooled off the White Sox, 9-6 as Maikel (MY’-kehl) Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh. Ryan O’Hearn and Alex Gordon also went deep to help the Royals win for just the second time in seven games.

The Twins absorbed 8-2 and 4-2 losses in Detroit. Matthew Boyd pitched six solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Victor Reyes had four hits in the opener. Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead the Tigers’ to victory in the nightcap.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings and Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer in the Astros’ 4-2 decision over the Athletics in Game 1 of a twinbill. Josh Reddick also connected for Houston.

— Kyle Tucker hit a bases-loaded triple in the first inning and George Springer homered as the Astros beat the Athletics, 6-3 for a doubleheader sweep. The Astros have won four of five to get within 2 1/2 games of the AL West-leading A’s.

— Tampa Bay pitchers extended their streak of success at Marlins Park to 36 consecutive scoreless innings in the Rays’ 4-0 victory over Miami. Rookie Josh Fleming scattered three hits over 5 1/3 innings of Tampa Bay’s fourth straight win, which puts the Rays a season-high 12 games over .500.

— Taijuan Walker made his Toronto debut and allowed just four hits over six innings of the Blue Jays’ 5-0 shutout of the Orioles. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each hit two-run singles to back Walker, who pitched for the first time since learning that his father and siblings lost their property and belongings in Hurricane Laura.

— The Angels set a season high in runs as Mike Trout collected six RBIs and Jo Adell hit his first two major league home runs in a 16-3 thrashing of the Mariners. Dylan Bundy allowed only one run and four hits over 5 1/3 innings, his fifth quality start in seven games.

— Max Muncy drove in four runs for the Dodgers in a 7-4 win over the Rangers and potential trade target Lance Lynn. Cody Bellinger’s long two-run homer in the third put Los Angeles up 3-0.

— Anthony Rizzo homered twice and Yu Darvish won his sixth straight decision with the Cubs’ 3-0 shutout of the Reds in the opener of a doubleheader. Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings to help Chicago halt a three-game skid.

— Nick Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) scored on Craig Kimbrel’s third wild pitch of the night to complete the Reds’ seventh-inning comeback in a 7-6 win over the Cubs in Game 2. Jesse Winker hit a two-run shot and Joey Votto and Curt Casali added solo homers to help Cincinnati gain a split.

— The Brewers pulled out a 7-6 win over the Pirates on Eric Sogard’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth. Sogard’s first walk-off homer came after closer Josh Hader walked five of six batters in the top of the ninth to blow a 5-4 lead.

— The Phillies have their first five-game winning streak in two years after Rhys (rees) Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer in a 4-1 victory against Atlanta. Zach Eflin allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts over seven innings to help Philadelphia get within two games of the NL East-leading Braves.

— Dellin Betances (DEH’-lihn beh-TAN’-sehs) uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Clint Frazier to score the winning run in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 2-1 verdict over the Mets. J.A. Happ scattered three hits over 7 1/3 shutout innings, but Wilson Ramos (RAH’-mohs) tied it with a homer off Adam Ottavino before the Yankees ended a seven-game losing streak.

— Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) hit an early three-run homer and The Red Sox’s bullpen finished with 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a 5-3 decision over the Nationals. The defending World Series champs lost for the fourth time in five games despite Trea Turner, who was 5-for-5 with two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

— Pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy gave the Rockies their first walk-off victory of the season, but stroking an RBI single in the ninth to complete their 4-3 decision over the Padres. Trevor Story, Raimel Tapia (RY-mehl TAH’-pee-ah) and Garrett Hampson also hit run-scoring singles for Colorado, which had blown a three-run lead in the eighth after Antonio Senzatela blanked San Diego for the first seven.

— Evan Longoria doubled twice and scored twice as the Giants topped the Diamondbacks, 5-2 to end a three-game losing streak. Longoria and Belt hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the first, two innings before the Giants added another run on Mike Yastrzemski’s (ya-STREHM’-skeez) double.

MLB-RAYS INJURIES

Rays lose another hurler

UNDATED (AP) — Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough has become the 11th Tampa Bay Rays pitcher since the start of summer camp to be sidelined with an injury. He went on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of left groin tightness.

Starting catcher Mike Zunino also went on the injured list with a strained left oblique strain.

In other MLB news:

— The Padres have acquired Trevor Rosenthal from the Royals, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years. The 30-year-old Rosenthal has a 3.29 ERA and seven saves in 14 games. San Diego shipped outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named to Kansas City for Rosenthal.

NASCAR-DAYTONA

Byron wins as Johnson is eliminated from title contention

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson’s final season as a full-time driver will end without another title.

The seven-time NASCAR champion missed the playoffs in the Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway after being involved in a multi-car crash with five laps to go.

Johnson’s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron, won the race in overtime and locked up one of the three postseason berths available going into the finale. It was Byron’s first Cup victory.

Matt DiBenedetto finished 12th and secured the final spot. Clint Bowyer wrapped up a berth at the end of the opening stage.

PGA-BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnson, Matsuyama share lead

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee mat-soo-AH’-mah) are co-leaders through three rounds of the PGA’s BMW Championship.

Both survived another demanding day at Olympia Fields, scratching out 1-under 69s that felt better than it looked under tough conditions. Johnson and Matsuyama are the only players below par.

Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Scott share third at plus-1.

Patrick Cantlay only hit five fairways and didn’t make a birdie. He tumbled out of a tie for the lead with a round with a 75 that left him five shots behind and might cost him a spot in the Tour Championship.

LPGA-WALMART NW ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Nordqvist leads through 36

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Anna Nordqvist shot a 9-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead over Sei Young Kim into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Tied for the first-round lead after a 64, Nordqvist birdied five of the first six holes and seven of the first 11 in the round interrupted by an afternoon thunderstorm.

Kim following an opening 65 with a 64.

TENNIS-WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN

Djokovic wins, tying a Nadal record

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vihch) has tied Rafael Nadal’s record by winning his 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament.

Djokovic overcame a sluggish start to beat Milos Raonic (MEE’-lohsh ROW’-nihch), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open final and remain unbeaten this season. It was a good way for Djokovic to get tuned up ahead of the U.S. Open, which starts Monday at the same site in New York. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 23-0 in 2020.

Victoria Azarenka won her first tour title since 2016 when Naomi Osaka pulled out of the women’s final because of a left hamstring injury.