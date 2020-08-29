Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS

Lightning beat Bruins to lead series 3-1

UNDATED (AP) — Ondrej Palat (AHN’-dray pah-LAHT’) scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) made 29 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their second-round series.

Victor Hedman also scored a pinball, bouncing goal on Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak (YAR’-oh-slav hah-LAHK’). Halak has started every game since starter Tuukka Rask opted out of the playoffs in the middle of the first round.

Tampa Bay has won three in a row since losing the series opener. Palat has four goals in that time, including the Game 2 overtime winner.

The Lightning have the chance Monday to move on to the Eastern Conference final for the second time in three years.

Two other second-round series resume Saturday night. The New York Islanders take on Philadelphia in Toronto and Vegas faces Vancouver in Edmonton. Both of those series are tied 1-1.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Playoffs resume after 3-day pause

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA playoffs are resuming after a three-day pause in protest of the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend.

Game 5 of the Orlando-Milwaukee Eastern Conference first-round series is underway. The Bucks lead the series three games to one, putting the Magic on the brink of elimination. If Milwaukee wins, the Eastern Conference first round would be completed in just 17 games. That would be the fastest opening round, in either conference, since the league went to the best-of-seven format in 2003.

Oklahoma City takes on Houston in a series tied 2-2. The Rockets have 77 3-pointers so far in this series, putting them on pace to be the first team in NBA history to make 100 in a single series. The record for any series is 95, set by the Rockets in the West semifinals last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a 3-1 lead in their series with Portland and a win Saturday night would send them to the second round for the first time since 2012. LeBron James’ teams are 13-0 all-time in first-round series. James has walked off a winner in 57 of his 68 career first-round games with Cleveland and Miami.

OBIT-ROBINSON

Ex-UConn star, top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53

UNDATED (AP) — Cliff Robinson, a former UConn star and longtime top sixth man in the NBA, has died. He was 53.

Robinson’s death Saturday was confirmed by UConn. No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

Nicknamed Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals. Before that, he was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn.

Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Eflin, Hoskins lead Phillies past Braves for 5th win in row

UNDATED (AP) — Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 for their fifth straight victory. Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East.

Eflin allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He likely would’ve come out for the eighth, but the game was delayed for 37 minutes due to rain with the Phillies batting in the seventh.

Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Matthew Boyd pitched six solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Victor Reyes had four hits to lift the Detroit Tigers to an 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the first quality start of the season for Boyd, who was Detroit’s opening day starter. The left-hander allowed one earned run and four hits with six strikeouts. Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer off him in the sixth, but by then the Tigers had built a comfortable lead. Minnesota starter Randy Dobnak allowed six runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

MLB-RAYS INJURIES

Ryan Yarbrough becomes 11th Rays pitcher to be sidelined

MIAMI (AP) — Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough has become the 11th Tampa Bay Rays pitcher since the start of summer camp to be sidelined with an injury. He went on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of left groin tightness.

Starting catcher Mike Zunino also went on the injured list with a strained left oblique strain. That move was retroactive to Wednesday.

There were further setbacks for two Rays pitchers already sidelined. Left-hander Jalen Beeks was scheduled for Tommy John surgery Wednesday, and right-hander Chaz Roe was transferred to the 45-day injured list with a sore right elbow.

NFL-NEWS

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan traded by Dolphins to Raiders

UNDATED (AP) — Linebacker Raekwon McMillan has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Las Vegas Raiders in a deal that also involved draft picks.

The trade came after McMillan fell behind newcomers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts on the Dolphins’ depth chart in training camp.

McMillan was a second-round draft pick in 2017 but missed his rookie season because of a knee injury. He started 28 games the past two seasons and totaled 177 tackles.

In other NFL news:

— Jeff Smith is the latest New York Jets wide receiver to leave practice with an injury. Smith hurt a shoulder during drills Saturday. Coach Adam Gase said Smith was scheduled to have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Smith had been seeing increased snaps with the starting offense because of a knee injury that has sidelined Breshad Perriman and a hamstring issue that has kept second-round pick Denzel Mims out since camp began. Rookie Lawrence Cager had several good performances lately, but injured a knee and could be sidelined a while.

— The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive end Steven Means on the team’s COVID-19 list. Means is fighting for a backup role on the Falcons after missing all of last season with an injury. In 2018, he recorded 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in eight games. Means also has also played with Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Houston and Philadelphia since being selected in the fifth round of the 2013 draft by the Buccaneers.

— Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it began to be with his family. Coach Brian Flores said he didn’t know how long Fitzpatrick would be away from the team. He missed one day of practice last week for personal reasons. Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) took the snaps in the veteran’s absence.

TENNIS-WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN

Djokovic wins, tying a Nadal record

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has tied Rafael Nadal’s record by winning his 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament.

Djokovic overcame a sluggish start to beat Milos Raonic (MEE’-lohsh ROW’-nihch) in three sets in the Western & Southern Open final and remain unbeaten this season. It was a good way for Djokovic to get tuned up ahead of the U.S. Open, which starts Monday at the same site in New York. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 23-0 in 2020.

Earlier, Victoria Azarenka won her first tour title since 2016 when Naomi Osaka pulled out of the women’s final because of a left hamstring injury.

F1-BELGIAN GP

Hamilton takes Belgian GP pole position, Ferrari struggles

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Belgian Grand Prix as he clinched a record-extending 93rd pole position on Saturday, finishing well ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton is primed to extend his championship lead, which stands at 37 points over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and 43 over Bottas.

Hamilton dedicated his latest achievement to a hero of his own. He stood on top of his all-black Mercedes and crossed his arms in memory of American actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer on Friday at the age of 43.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Tour de France sets off from Nice

NICE, France (AP) — The Tour de France has finally set off from the Riviera city of Nice in an extraordinarily subdued atmosphere amid fears the race could be stopped well before it reaches Paris.

Since its inception in 1903 the race has been canceled only twice, both times due to world wars. But the number of daily COVID-19 cases has been rising steadily in recent weeks across France which is prompting concerns the Tour will have to be stopped early if the situation deteriorates further.

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff won the first stage with a fearsome final sprint, powering past thin crowds on the finishing straight that would usually have been many rows deep. He celebrated by giving a COVID-sensible fist-bump to a teammate.

Storms and heavy rain played havoc with riders, causing a number of crashes. Some of them involved overall contenders.