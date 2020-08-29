Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Bucks close out Magic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA Playoffs have resumed with the Milwaukee Bucks closing out their series with the Orlando Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-the-toh-KOON’-poh) and Khris Middleton each had double-doubles as the Bucks dumped the Magic, 118-104 to advance to the second round.

Antetokounmpo contributed 28 points and 17 rebounds for the Bucks, who took the last four games after dropping the opener. Middleton added 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and nailed a 3-pointer that put Milwaukee ahead, 74-53 early in the second half.

Brook Lopez chipped in 16 points and Marvin Williams hit four 3-pointers in scoring 12.

Nicola Vucevic (voo-CHEH’-vihk) had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando.

Bucks players Sterling Brown and Paul George elected to sit out the game, which was postponed three days by a league-wide boycott following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend. Brown has a federal lawsuit pending against the city of Milwaukee alleging he was targeted because he was Black. He also alleges that his civil rights were violated in January 2018 when officers used a stun gun on him after a parking violation.

BASKETBALL-OBIT-ROBINSON

Cliff Robinson dies

UNDATED (AP) — Former Connecticut star and longtime top sixth man in the NBA Cliff Robinson has died at 53.

Robinson’s death Saturday was confirmed by UConn. No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

Nicknamed Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals. Before that, he was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn.

Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Lightning beat Bruins again

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are one victory away from a spot in the NHL’s Eastern Conference final.

The Lightning enjoy a three-games-to-one lead after scoring the first three goals and playing sound defense in a 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Ondrej Palat (AHN’-dray pah-LAHT’) scored in each of the first two periods, giving him four goals in the last three games.

Victor Hedman scored a power-play goal late in the second after Nick Ritchie received a five-minute major penalty for his hit on Yanni Gourde (YAH’-nee gohrd).

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 29 shots and Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) had two assists while also providing a defensive presence. Vasilievskiy was perfect until Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal seven minutes into the third.

Game 5 is Monday.

NHL-RACIAL INJUSTICE

Racial injustice not forgotten as NHL resumes playoffs

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Before playoff hockey returned to its usual intensity, the NHL and its players took time Saturday to highlight racial injustice and the sport’s role in confronting it.

Players pushed to postpone two days worth of games to protest the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which came three months after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. More than 48 hours of reflection culminated with a pregame presentation in Toronto before the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins faced off.

Retired goaltender Kevin Weekes narrated a video montage on the subject that included clips by fellow minority players Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild and Ryan Reaves of the Vegas Golden Knights.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Indians climb past Pale Hose, Twins

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have climbed into first place in the American League Central, one game ahead of the Chicago White Sox and 1 1/2 in front of the Minnesota Twins.

Tyler Naquin’s (NAY’-kwihnz) RBI double in the 12th inning lifted the Indians past the Cardinals, 2-1. It was Cleveland’s fifth hit of the afternoon and first since the eighth inning.

It was a tough day for Cardinals catcher Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina, who bounced into a double play to end the eleventh and was tagged out between third and home to end the game.

Indians hurler Carlos Carrasco allowed two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six scoreless innings for his quality start since Aug. 6 versus Cincinnati.

The White Sox lost for just the second time in 12 games, while the Twins dropped a doubleheader to the Tigers.

The Royals cooled off the White Sox, 9-6 as Maikel (MY’-kehl) Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh. Ryan O’Hearn and Alex Gordon also went deep to help the Royals win for just the second time in seven games.

The Twins absorbed 8-2 and 4-2 losses in Detroit. Matthew Boyd pitched six solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Victor Reyes had four hits in the opener. Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead the Tigers’ to victory in the nightcap.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings and Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer in the Astros’ 4-2 decision over the Athletics in Game 1 of a twinbill. Josh Reddick also connected in Houston’s third win in four games.

— Anthony Rizzo homered twice to support another strong start by Yu Darvish in the Cubs’ 3-0 shutout of the Reds in the opener of a doubleheader. Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings to help Chicago halt a three-game skid.

— The Phillies have their first five-game winning streak in two years after Rhys (rees) Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer in a 4-1 victory against Atlanta. Zach Eflin allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts over seven innings to help Philadelphia get within two games of the NL East-leading Braves.

— Dellin Betances (DEH’-lihn beh-TAN’-sehs) uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Clint Frazier to score the winning run in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 2-1 verdict over the Mets. J.A. Happ scattered three hits over 7 1/3 shutout innings, but Wilson Ramos (RAH’-mohs) tied it with a homer off Adam Ottavino before the Yankees ended a seven-game losing streak.

MLB-RAYS INJURIES

Rays lose another hurler

UNDATED (AP) — Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough has become the 11th Tampa Bay Rays pitcher since the start of summer camp to be sidelined with an injury. He went on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of left groin tightness.

Starting catcher Mike Zunino also went on the injured list with a strained left oblique strain.

In other MLB news:

— The Padres have acquired Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Royals, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years. The 30-year-old Rosenthal has a 3.29 ERA and seven saves in 14 games. San Diego shipped outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named to Kansas City for Rosenthal.

PGA-BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnson, Matsuyama share lead

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee mat-soo-AH’-mah) are co-leaders through three rounds of the PGA’s BMW Championship.

Both survived another demanding day at Olympia Fields, scratching out 1-under 69s that felt better than it looked under tough conditions. Johnson and Matsuyama are the only players below par.

Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Scott share third at plus-1.

Patrick Cantlay only hit five fairways and didn’t make a birdie. He tumbled out of a tie for the lead with a round with a 75 that left him five shots behind and might cost him a spot in the Tour Championship.

TENNIS-WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN

Djokovic wins, tying a Nadal record

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vihch) has tied Rafael Nadal’s record by winning his 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament.

Djokovic overcame a sluggish start to beat Milos Raonic (MEE’-lohsh ROW’-nihch), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open final and remain unbeaten this season. It was a good way for Djokovic to get tuned up ahead of the U.S. Open, which starts Monday at the same site in New York. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 23-0 in 2020.

Earlier, Victoria Azarenka won her first tour title since 2016 when Naomi Osaka pulled out of the women’s final because of a left hamstring injury.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Tour de France sets off from Nice

NICE, France (AP) — The Tour de France has finally set off from the Riviera city of Nice (nees) in an extraordinarily subdued atmosphere amid fears the race could be stopped well before it reaches Paris.

Since its inception in 1903 the race has been canceled only twice, both times due to world wars. But the number of daily COVID-19 cases has been rising steadily in recent weeks across France which is prompting concerns the Tour will have to be stopped early if the situation deteriorates further.

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff won the first stage with a fearsome final sprint, powering past thin crowds on the finishing straight that would usually have been many rows deep.