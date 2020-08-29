Diamondbacks take on the Giants after Gallen’s strong showing

Regional Sports

San Francisco Giants (15-19, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-19, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Francisco: Trevor Cahill (0-0, 1.64 ERA) Arizona: Luke Weaver (1-4, 7.77 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zac Gallen. Gallen pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with five strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Diamondbacks are 9-15 against the rest of their division. Arizona has hit 26 home runs as a team this season. Kole Calhoun leads them with eight, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 9-12 against division opponents. San Francisco has slugged .424 this season. Brandon Belt leads the club with a .605 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and five home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 16 extra base hits and is batting .311.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 36 hits and is batting .290.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.