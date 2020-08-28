Sports

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SPORTS

NBA prepares to restart after protest pause

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA restart is about to restart. Practices are due to resume Friday inside the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World, with playoff matchups set to restart Saturday. That means games will have stopped for three days while players protested the shooting of a Black man by police in Wisconsin earlier this week.

The wave of postponements in the NBA and other sports began Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their game against the Orlando Magic.

The NHL postponed two sets of second-round games Thursday after members of the Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks threatened to sit out Game 3 of their series. The decision was announced an hour before the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders were to play Game 3 of their series in Toronto, with Vegas and Vancouver set to face off in Edmonton Alberta. The other postponed games were Game 4s scheduled for Friday: Boston against Tampa in Toronto, and Dallas against Colorado in Edmonton. All the postponed games are being rescheduled for this weekend.

Ten Major League Baseball games were postponed on Wednesday and Thursday. Members of The Players Alliance, a group of more than 100 current and former Black major leaguers, are donating their game checks from Thursday and Friday to the organization to address racial injustice.

Several NFL teams canceled practices and football practices were canceled at Boston College, Kentucky and South Florida.

The tennis tours paused play Thursday at the Western & Southern Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.

NHL-SCHEDULE CHANGES

NHL playoffs to resume this weekend

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL’s second-round playoff series will resume this weekend with three games each on Saturday and Sunday after players prompted the league to postpone two days of action to protest racial injustice.

In the NHL’s Eastern Conference hub city of Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston will play Game 4 of their series at noon EDT Saturday, followed by Philadelphia and the New York Islanders playing Game 3 at 7 p.m. EDT. Vegas and Vancouver will play Game 3 of their series at 9:45 p.m. EDT in the West hub city of Edmonton, Alberta.

On Sunday, in Edmonton, Colorado and Dallas will play Game 4 of their series at 6 p.m. EDT followed by Vegas and Vancouver set to play at 10:30 p.m. EDT Philadelphia and the New York Islanders will play in Toronto at 8 p.m. EDT.

The postponements of four games to be played Thursday and Friday have led the NHL to push back the potential completion of the second-round schedule by as many as two days should three of the series require a Game 7.

Dallas and Colorado and Vegas and Vancouver are both scheduled to play Game 7 on Sept. 4, if necessary. Game 7 of the Philadelphia-Islanders series is scheduled for Sept. 5.

The playoffs will then shift to Edmonton, where the conference and Stanley Cup finals will be played.

MLB-SCHEDULE

MLB honors Jackie Robinson

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball is celebrating the man who broke baseball’s color barrier amid an unusual display of activism by players this week. Jackie Robinson Day is usually held April 15 but was moved this year due to the pandemic.

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins honored Robinson Thursday with a 42-second moment of silence before they jointly walked off the field. The game was one of seven postponed Thursday in a protest of racial injustice.

Also in the majors:

— The Mets and Yankees are set to play five games in three days, with doubleheaders Friday and Sunday. The Yankees may place right fielder Aaron Judge back on the injured list with a right calf injury just days after he was activated. Judge returned from the 10-day IL Wednesday but was pulled from a game against Atlanta after aggravating the injury. The Yankees are hopeful that infielder DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) can return some time this weekend from a left thumb sprain.

— The Blue Jays are preparing to welcome right-hander Taijuan Walker after acquiring him from Seattle for a player or cash. Walker had been set to pitch Thursday in a doubleheader for Seattle. Instead, he’ll go through intake testing as he joins displaced Toronto, which is hosting Baltimore in Buffalo this weekend. Walker was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season, with 25 strikeouts and eight walks. He is 33-33 with a 3.95 ERA in parts of eight big league seasons. His career was interrupted by Tommy John surgery in 2018.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

UNC to start fall sports without fans

UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham says the school will begin football and other fall sports without fans at home because of the pandemic.

In an open letter to fans Friday, Cunningham says the restriction will last through September for football, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country. In addition, tailgating won’t be allowed on campus.

Cunningham says the hope is to potentially allow some fans in October, though that would potentially come only after school officials and medical experts evaluate safety conditions. He also says school officials “remain hopeful that we will be able to safely cheer together in large groups again this season.”

The school has canceled all in-person undergraduate classes in favor of online-only instruction after multiple coronavirus clusters on campus since students returned for the fall semester.